Kamala Harris, Billie Eilish and Barack Obama lead DNC’s Wednesday lineup

The 2020 Democratic National Convention is halfway complete, with plenty of high-profile appearances in store for the final two nights.

Hosted by “Little Fires Everywhere” actress Kerry Washington, Wednesday night’s festivities will feature speeches from former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former President Barack Obama and Sen. Kamala Harris — as well as performances from recording artists Jennifer Hudson, Prince Royce and Billie Eilish.

Also on the schedule are presentations on immigration and gun control, as well as a speech from Harris’ family officially nominating the California senator for vice president.

Livestreams of the event will be available on DemConvention.com and latimes.com from 6 to 8 p.m. Pacific. Accessible viewing options include CART live captions and ASL picture in picture, ASL full image , StreamText CART live captions and audio description versions of the livestream.

Here’s a full list of tonight’s speakers:

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers

Actress Kerry Washington

Activist Emma Gonzalez

Activist DeAndra Dycus

Former Arizona state Rep. Gabrielle Giffords

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish (performance)

The Sanchez family

Singer-songwriter Prince Royce (performance)

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Actress Mariska Hargitay

Ruth Glenn, president of the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence

Carly Dryden, at-large regional advisor of “It’s on Us”

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Rep. Cindy Axne (D-Iowa)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)

Former President Barack Obama

Maya Harris, Meena Harris and Ella Emhoff, sister, niece and stepdaughter, respectively, of Sen. Kamala Harris

Sen. Kamala Harris

Singer-actress Jennifer Hudson (performance)