Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

The Huntington creates fellowship to study science-fiction pioneer Octavia E. Butler

Octavia Butler poses with some of her books.
A new one-year fellowship to study author Octavia E. Butler has been seeded by the Huntington.
(Joshua Trujillo / Associated Press)
By Tracy Brown Digital Editor 
Aug. 19, 2020
2:51 PM
Share

A new fellowship in honor of author Octavia E. Butler has been created by the Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens.

Announced Wednesday, the one-year research fellowship is open to applicants “working from a variety of disciplinary perspectives on the ideas and issues explored by Butler in her published works,” according to the Huntington website.

“The Huntington is delighted to offer a research grant that will provide support for a scholar who wishes to spend a full academic year working with Butler’s literary archive and reflecting on and writing about its profound implications,” said Steve Hindle, the Huntington’s W.M. Keck Foundation director of research, in a statement.

Entertainment & Arts

At the Huntington, see the inspirational note black sci-fi writer Octavia Butler wrote to herself

Handwritten notes on inside cover of one of Octavia E. Butler's commonplace books, 1988. The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens. MANDATORY CREDIT: (c) Estate of Octavia E. Butler.

Entertainment & Arts

At the Huntington, see the inspirational note black sci-fi writer Octavia Butler wrote to herself

Advertisement

Butler, who died in 2006 at 58, is remembered as the first science fiction author to be awarded a MacArthur “genius” grant as well as the first Black woman to gain acclaim within the genre, winning multiple Nebula and Hugo awards over the course of her career. She published 12 novels and a collection of short stories before her death.

TV adaptations of her novels “Wild Seed,” from her “Patternist” series, and “Dawn,” the first in her “Xenogenesis” series, have recently been announced.

Based in San Marino, the Huntington is the home to Butler’s archives, including 386 boxes of drafts, notes, essays, letters and more. In its announcement, the Huntington said the seed funding for this year could lead to an endowment to support the Octavia E. Butler fellowship in perpetuity.

The Huntington also announced it is hosting a virtual “Inspired by Octavia E. Butler” centennial event — part of its President’s Series — with L.A. author Lynell George, USC history professor William Deverell and Karla Nielsen, the Huntington’s curator of literary collections, on Aug. 26. George’s book “A Handful of Earth, A Handful of Sky: The World of Octavia E. Butler” will be released later this year.

Entertainment & ArtsBooksMuseums & ArtHero ComplexArts
Tracy Brown

Tracy Brown is a digital editor and writer working in entertainment for the Los Angeles Times. She helps provide digital content for the Arts and Entertainment sections and has also written for the Travel, Books and Image sections. A Long Beach native, she graduated from UCLA.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement