17 picks for the weekend: ‘Hecho in Mexico,’ ‘Fast Times’ with Aniston and Pitt

A virtual table reading of “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” with Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, the Mexico-themed kickoff to a new Hollywood Bowl TV series and the Disney musical “Newsies”: These are among the streaming concerts, online theater, virtual art offerings and other cultural experiences for your viewing consideration this weekend. Here’s our latest rundown, all times Pacific.

“In Concert at the Hollywood Bowl”

Hosted by Los Angeles Philharmonic artistic and music director Gustavo Dudamel, this new six-part TV series features archived performances filmed in recent years at the venerable venue, closed this summer for the first time in its history. The series kicks off with “Hecho en Mexico (Made in Mexico)” featuring guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela, singer Natalia Lafourcade, cumbia specialists Los Ángeles Azules, hometown heroes La Santa Cecilia and Youth Orchestra Los Angeles. Available anytime. Free. kcet.org

“Feelin’ A-Live: Fast Times at Ridgemont High”

Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, Sean Penn, Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey and other celebs perform a live virtual table read of the hit 1982 comedy. 5 p.m. Friday. Free; donations accepted, with proceeds going to benefit Reform Alliance for criminal justice reform and Penn’s emergency-relief nonprofit CORE. facebook.com, livexlive.com and on TikTok at tiktok.com/@coreresponse

“Newsies: The Broadway Musical”

Playbill hosts a one-night-only watch party for a 2016 performance filmed at the Hollywood Pantages. This stage adaptation of the 1992 Disney movie is loosely based on striking newspaper carriers in late 19th century New York. Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan stars. 4 p.m. Friday. Free; donations benefit the Actors Fund. playbill.com

Advertisement

“SummerFest 2020”

This annual showcase presented by La Jolla Music Society moves online and kicks off with works by Schubert and Beethoven, among others. Livestream performances include cellist Alisa Weilerstein and pianist Inon Barnatan. 7 p.m. Friday-Sunday; ends Aug. 29. $90. ljms.org

“Inside Look: Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater”

Company members perform selections from the classic Ailey work “Revelations,” and dancer-choreographer Hope Boykin teaches viewers some of the steps in this offering from Glorya Kaufman Presents Dance at the Music Center. 2 p.m. Sunday; available until Sept. 30. Free. musiccenter.org

“Rise Up L.A.: A Century of Votes for Women”

The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County offers an online version of this upcoming exhibition marking the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment. Available anytime. Free. nhm.org

Advertisement

“A Song for Joe: Celebrating the Life of Joe Strummer”

Bruce Springsteen, Lucinda Williams and the Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir are among the music stars saluting the late singer-guitarist from the Clash in this fundraiser for Save Our Stages. Noon Friday. Free; donations accepted. joestrummer.com

“Spiva + Hollywood’s Golden Age”

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra’s virtual SummerFest continues with selections from classic film scores plus works by Bach and Mozart and a world premiere by Derrick Spiva Jr. 5 p.m. Saturday; available on demand afterward. Free. laco.org, facebook.com, youtube.com

“Luchita Hurtado: I Live I Die I Will Be Reborn”

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art remembers the Venezuelan-born painter, who died Aug. 13, with highlights from the museum’s recent career survey. Also included: video of a lengthy conversation with the artist filmed in February. Available anytime. Free. lacma.org

Advertisement

“Judgment Day”

Jason Alexander, Michael McKean and Patti LuPone are among the stars reading Rob Ulin’s fantastical fable about a seedy lawyer seeking redemption. 4:30 p.m. Saturday; available until Tuesday. $35 and up, with proceeds going to benefit the Berkshires’ Barrington Stage Company and the Actors Fund. barringtonstageco.org

“World Festival at the Hollywood Bowl”

This new series of one-night-only audio streams kicks off with a 2016 concert by German techno pioneers Kraftwerk in their Bowl debut plus a 2011 performance by Yellow Magic Orchestra. 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Free. 89.9 KCRW-FM and KCRW.org

“Albert Frey: The Architectural Envoy, Parts I and II”

Orange County Museum of Art screens this two-part documentary profiling the Swiss-born architect whose work in and around Palm Springs helped to usher in desert modernism. Noon Thursday to 11:59 p.m. Saturday. Free. RSVP for the link at ocmaexpand.org

Digital Dance DTLA

The virtual version of Music Center’s outdoor summer series continues with an evening of Motown favorites led by dance instructor Harry Weston. 7 to 8 p.m. Friday. Free. musiccenter.org

Advertisement

“Les Misérables: The Staged Concert”

The newly released 2019 London performance of the hit musical features Alfie Boe, Michael Ball and Carrie Hope Fletcher. Available anytime. $5.99. amazon.com

“Teicholz Holocaust Remembrance Film Series: The Holocaust & Italy”

Author Tom Teicholz and the Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust conclude this three-part series with a Zoom discussion of the Oscar-winning 1997 drama “Life Is Beautiful” starring Roberto Benigni. It’s available on the subscriber services HBO and DirectTV and is streamable on YouTube starting at $2.99. 5 p.m. Thursday. $10 suggested donation. lamoth.org

Paul Cornish

The jazz pianist and composer offers up three new pieces in this Piano Spheres presentation. Available anytime beginning Saturday. Free. pianospheres.org

Grand Park’s Sunday Sessions: 2gether With the Well

The online version of this summertime music-and-dance series concludes with visually enhanced DJ sets. 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday. Free. facebook.com, fusicology.com, grandparkla.org and on Instagram Live @GrandPark_LA

Advertisement

Our recurring coronavirus-era recommendations are indexed in the same place arts event listings (sigh) used to post.