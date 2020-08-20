Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Joe Biden, former competitors and Common lead DNC’s Thursday lineup

Joe Biden
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will speak on the fourth night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention.
(Carolyn Kaster / Associated Press)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Aug. 20, 2020
2:19 PM
The grand finale of the 2020 Democratic National Convention is fast approaching, with three nights of virtual festivities down and just one more to go.

Hosted by “Veep” actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Thursday’s DNC programming will feature remarks from Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, American businessman Andrew Yang, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and, of course, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden — as well as performances from the Chicks (formerly the Dixie Chicks), John Legend and Common.

Also on the schedule are a salute to American military families and tributes to late civil rights hero Rep. John Lewis and Biden’s late son Beau Biden.

Livestreams of the event will be available on DemConvention.com and latimes.com from 6 to 8 p.m. Pacific. Accessible viewing options include CART live captions and ASL picture-in-picture, ASL full image, StreamText CART live captions and audio description versions of the livestream.

Here’s a full list of tonight’s speakers:

  • Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus
  • Cedric Richmond Jr., son of Louisiana state Rep. Cedric Richmond
  • Country artists the Chicks (performance)
  • Sister Simone Campbell, member of the Roman Catholic church
  • Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.)
  • Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms
  • Singer-songwriter John Legend and rapper-actor Common (performance)
  • Author Jon Meacham
  • New Mexico state Rep. Deb Haaland
  • California Secretary of State Alex Padilla and Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson
  • Former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy
  • Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.)
  • Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.)
  • Former 2020 presidential candidates Booker, Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Beto O’Rourke, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Bloomberg and Yang
  • Grandchildren of Joe Biden
  • Ashley Biden and Hunter Biden, daughter and son of Joe Biden
  • Former Vice President Joe Biden

Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

