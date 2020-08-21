Comedian Bryan Callen dropped by agents at CAA, Innovative Artists

After multiple women recently accused him of sexual misconduct, Bryan Callen has been dropped by his talent agents.

The 53-year-old had been represented by the Creative Artists Agency for comedy and Innovative Artists for acting. But a CAA spokeswoman confirmed this week that Callen is no longer a client at the company, where his agent was Justin Edbrooke. Steve Muller, who worked with Callen at Innovative, also does not have the actor on his talent roster anymore.

It has been three weeks since four women told The Times that Callen had been sexually inappropriate with them. One of them, Katherine Fiore Tigerman, alleged that Callen raped her in 1999. He vehemently refuted all of the claims in a statement, saying, “I have never raped, forced myself upon any woman nor offered to trade stage time for sex. EVER.”

A couple of days after the accusations against Callen were published on July 31, he posted a video on his Instagram account promising fans he would not “lay low” or “post a statement and disappear.” He did, however, announce that he would take a leave from his podcast, “The Fighter & the Kid,” which he co-hosted with UFC heavyweight-turned-comic Brendan Schaub.

In Callen’s absence, Schaub continued to host the podcast with special guests and said he was refraining from sharing his “true thoughts” about the allegations because it was “only gonna hurt Bryan.” Kast Media, which represents the podcast, told The Times it has “no association” with Callen and is “not aware” of any plans for him to return to “The Fighter & the Kid.”

But then, one week ago, Callen announced that he and Schaub would reteam on a podcast behind a paywall. That podcast, called “The Fighter & the Wrinks,” launched last Friday on Patreon, where fans pay $5 a month for access. And yet after just one episode of the new venture, its future is already uncertain.

On Wednesday, Callen told the patrons in a video update that “due to forces that are beyond our control,” “The Fighter & the Wrinks” was on hold. In its place, he said, he would offer the patrons other content, including a podcast about conspiracy theories with comedian Sam Tripoli and another with his hot take on the news.

Callen was last seen in ABC’s “Schooled,” a spinoff of the sitcom “The Goldbergs,” but the show was canceled after its second season ended in May. A prank show that he and comic Chris D’Elia were scheduled to make for Netflix was scrapped after D’Elia faced his own sexual misconduct allegations in June. (D’Elia, who also denied all claims of inappropriate behavior, was similarly dropped by his talent representatives, and his role in an upcoming Zack Snyder film is being reshot.)

Callen is still scheduled to perform two stand-up comedy gigs in October, per his website.