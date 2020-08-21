Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Jennifer Aniston steps in front of the camera and it doesn’t get any better

Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston, a lead actress in a drama Emmy nominee for her work on “The Morning Show,” got some modeling tips from her pup, Clyde. The two got playful in the backyard of her Los Angeles home.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
By Jay L. Clendenin
Aug. 21, 2020
10 AM
Times photographer Jay L. Clendenin spent some time with actress Jennifer Aniston recently at her Los Angeles home for a cover shoot for The Envelope. Though Aniston had many light moments with the camera, her work on Apple TV+'s “The Morning Show,” for which she’s been Emmy-nominated, was more like therapy than a walk in the park, she says. The drama set on a morning news program took the onetime “Friends” actress to some dark places. Here is a portfolio of images from the shoot.

