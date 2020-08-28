Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
So what’s up with Melania Trump’s awkward RNC encounter with Ivanka?

Donald Trump, Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump at the Republican National Convention
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet Ivanka Trump after her speech at the 2020 Republican National Convention on Thursday night.
(Evan Vucci / Associated Press)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Aug. 28, 2020
9:14 AM
It’s impossible to guess exactly what is going through Melania Trump’s mind at any given moment. But Twitter sure tried its Be Best following a particularly odd exchange between the first lady and Ivanka Trump at the Republican National Convention.

Caught on camera, the head-scratching interaction occurred after President Trump’s eldest daughter delivered her RNC speech Thursday night. While exiting the stage, Ivanka Trump acknowledged her father and stepmother — whose warm smile instantly turned into a stone-cold stare as soon as the first daughter passed her by.

“This was so weird,” tweeted comedian Dana Goldberg, who captured the fleeting moment on video. And lo, a meme was born.

Several viewers interpreted the sudden change in facial expression as a beef between the two Trump women, imagining what Ivanka Trump might have said to prompt her stepmother’s bewildered gaze.

“‘I’ll still never call you “Mom!”’" one person guessed.

“Meeee-YOW!!!” tweeted “Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill.

Others were simply mesmerized and perplexed by the strangeness of it all, unable to even begin to unpack its meaning.

“I can’t stop watching,” wrote “Justice in America” podcast host Josie Duffy Rice.

“What is this?” tweeted actress Busy Philipps. “What’s happening? Is she resetting? It’s truly wild.”

And some found Melania Trump’s disappearing smile to be surprisingly relatable, applying the viral moment to frustrating everyday scenarios.

“When I say hello to the head of the studio that killed my thing in development,” wrote filmmaker Jorge Gutierrez.

“Me at The Cheesecake Factory when the party that arrived after me gets seated before me,” tweeted a popular meme account.

“This is prime me when I hold the door open for someone and they don’t say thank you,” wrote “Game of Thrones” alum John Bradley.

See more reactions to Melania and Ivanka Trump’s confounding RNC exchange below.

Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

