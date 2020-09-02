The ultimate guide to classic movies at L.A. drive-ins, pop-ups and rooftops

Craving a favorite flick on the big screen? Here’s our latest rundown of classic movies coming soon to a drive-in, pop-up or rooftop near you:

Drive-in at the Park/Castaic

Castaic Lake Park, Castaic Lake Drive, Castaic

$30 per car; advance purchase required. driveinatthepark.com

“The Bodyguard,” 8:20 p.m. Sept. 4-5

“Dirty Dancing,” 8:20 p.m. Sept. 18-19

“Men in Black,” 8:20 p.m. Sept. 25-26

Drive-in at the Park/L.A. County District 2

Various locations, L.A.

Free; advance reservations required. driveinatthepark.com

“Cool Runnings,” 7 p.m. Sept. 5 (Exposition Park)

“Sister Act,” 7 p.m. Sept. 26 (Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Mall)

“Remember the Titans,” 7 p.m. Oct. 2 (Kenneth Hahn Park)

“Mulan” (1998), 7 p.m. Oct. 3 (Magic Johnson Park)

Electric Dusk Drive-in/Secret Movie Club

Parking lot, 951 S. Flower St., downtown L.A.

$23-$100; advance tickets required.

“Jaws,” 8 p.m. Sept. 5

“Tremors,” 11 p.m. Sept. 5

“King Kong vs. Godzilla,” 8 p.m. Sept. 6

“The Blob” (1988), 10:10 p.m. Sept. 6

Los Angeles Arts Society Drive-in Cinema

Gardena Cinema, 14948 Crenshaw Blvd., Gardena

$20, $25 per car. eventbrite.com

“Back to the Future,” 8 p.m. Sept. 4-5

“Ghostbusters” (1983), 8 p.m. Sept. 6-7

“Get On Up,” 8 p.m. Sept. 11-12

Movies in Your Car at Seaside Cinema

Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 Harbor Blvd., Ventura

$29 per car; advance purchase required. concertsinyourcar.com

“Twister,” 8 p.m. Sept. 10

“Hairspray” (2007), 8 p.m. Sept. 11

“Coco,” 8 p.m. Sept. 15

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” 8 p.m. Sept. 23

Rooftop Movies at the Montalbán

1615 Vine St., Hollywood

$30 per person; reservations required. themontalban.com

“Bohemian Rhapsody,” 8:15 p.m. Sept. 3

“Superbad,” 8:15 p.m. Sept. 4

“Pan’s Labyrinth,” 8:15 p.m. Sept. 5

“Blade Runner,” 8:15 p.m. Sept. 6

“10 Things I Hate About You,” 8:15 p.m. Sept. 10

“The Greatest Showman,” 8:15 p.m. Sept. 11

“Straight Outta Compton,” 8:15 p.m. Sept. 12

“L.A. Confidential,” 8:15 p.m. Sept. 13

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” 8:15 p.m. Sept. 17

“La La Land,” 8:15 p.m. Sept. 18

“Pulp Fiction,” 8:05 p.m. Sept. 19

San Fernando Valley Summer Drive-in Nights

Westfield Fashion Square, 14006 Riverside Drive, Sherman Oaks

$20-$95; ages 3 and under free; advance purchase required. myvalleypass.squarespace.com

“Clueless,” 8 p.m. Sept. 11

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” 11 p.m. Sept. 11

“Batman,” 8 p.m. Sept. 13

“Terminator 2: Judgment Day,” 11 p.m. Sept. 13

“Edward Scissorhands,” 7 p.m. Oct. 16

“Pet Sematary” (1989), 10 p.m. Oct. 16

“Labyrinth,” 7 p.m. Oct. 17

“Child’s Play” (1988), 10 p.m. Oct. 17

“Casper” (1982), 7 p.m. Oct. 23

“Poltergeist” (1982), 10 p.m. Oct. 23

“Hotel Transylvania,” 7 p.m. Oct. 24

“Scream,” 10 p.m. Oct. 24

Sony Pictures Drive-in Experience

3933-3969 Madison Ave., Culver City

$25 per car; advance tickets required. sonypictures.com/drivein

“Men in Black,” 8 p.m. Sept. 4

“Bad Boys for Life,” 8 p.m. Sept. 5

“Jumanji: The Next Level,” 8 p.m. Sept. 6

Street Food Cinema at American Jewish University/Brandeis Bardin Campus

1101 Pepper Tree Lane, Simi Valley

$20 per car plus $8 per person; ages 3 and under free; advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com

“Zootopia,” 8 p.m. Sept. 4

“Labyrinth,” 8 p.m. Sept. 5

“La La Land,” 8 p.m. Sept. 6

“Bridesmaids,” 8 p.m. Sept. 11

“Jurassic Park,” 8 p.m. Sept. 12

“Purple Rain,” 8 p.m. Sept. 13

Summer Weekend Drive-in at the Roadium

The Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance

$25 per car; tickets also available on-site. eventbrite.com

“Grease,” 7 p.m. Sept. 4-5

“The Lion King” (2019), 7 p.m. Sept. 11

“Ghostbusters” (1984), 7 p.m. Oct. 10

“Ratatouille,” 6 p.m. Nov. 14

The Sunset Strip Presents Late Night Drive-In

The Andaz Hotel, 8401 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood

$56.25 per car. loop1tickets.com

“Wild in the Streets,” 8 p.m. Sept. 4

“The Talented Mr. Ripley” with “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,” 8 p.m. Sept. 5

“Thunderbolt and Lightfoot,” 8 p.m. Sept. 11

“Catch Me If You Can,” 8 p.m. Sept. 12

“Blowup,” 8 p.m. Sept. 18

“Dead Calm,” 8 p.m. Sept. 19

“The Big Sleep” with “Double Indemnity,” 8 p.m. Sept. 25

“Truck Turner,” 8 p.m. Sept. 26

“Burn!,” 8 p.m. Oct. 2

“Breathless” (1983), 8 p.m. Oct. 3

“The Long Goodbye,” 8 p.m. Oct. 9

“The Man Who Fell to Earth,” 8 p.m. Oct. 10

