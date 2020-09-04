What’s on TV This Week: ‘Pool Boy Nightmare,’ the NFL and more

SUNDAY

The special “Bernie Mac: In My Own Words” recalls the late standup comic and star of the eponymous sitcom “The Bernie Mac Show.” 5 and 8 p.m. Reelz

“Does anybody remember laughter?!” A festival of classic rock docs continues and includes Led Zeppelin’s 1976 concert film “The Song Remains the Same.” 5 p.m. TCM

The nuptials of Charles and Diana, William and Kate, and Harry and Meghan are covered as “The Windsors: Inside the Royal Dynasty” concludes with belated back-to-back episodes. 6 and 7 p.m. CNN

Advertisement

The special “Fox Nation Presents: I Am Geraldo — 50 Years” marks veteran journalist Geraldo Rivera’s five decades in television. 7 and 10 p.m. Fox News Channel

The lads hit the highway with the top down on the season premiere of the auto-centric series “Top Gear.” 8 p.m. BBC America

Have machete, will travel: Potential buyers hunt for tropical hideaways in the new series “Welcome to the Jungle.” 9 p.m. HGTV

The gritty urban drama “Power” begets a sequel, “Power Book II: Ghost.” With Michael Rainey, Jr., Cliff “Method Man” Smith and Mary J. Blige. 9 p.m. Starz

Advertisement

MONDAY

Eight arms to hold you: A free diver forges a surprising bond with one particular aquatic creature in the new documentary “My Octopus Teacher.” Anytime, Netflix

A new season of “American Ninja Warrior” gets underway in St. Louis. With hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila and Matt Iseman. 8 p.m. NBC

He just can’t seem to get those pH levels right in the new thriller “Pool Boy Nightmare.” With Jessica Morris, Ellie Darcey-Alden and Tanner Zagarino. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Advertisement

Oh, lord, yeah! “Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne” salutes the former Black Sabbath front man, heavy-metal icon and reality TV paterfamilias. 9 p.m. A&E

They’re out in the cold and that’s the way they like it in the new Alaska-set spinoff “Life Below Zero: Next Generation.” 9 p.m. National Geographic

The special “Devil’s Road: The True Story of Ed and Lorraine Warren” profiles the veteran paranormal investigators whose decades-long career inspired “The Conjuring” horror franchise. 9 p.m. Travel Channel

Advertisement

The pictures taken by child photographers in 1970s Kentucky are worth a thousand words and then some in the documentary “Portraits and Dreams” on a new “POV.” 11 p.m. KOCE

TUESDAY

“Frontline” explores what it’s like “Growing Up Poor in America” during these trying times of pandemic and economic and social upheaval in this new episode. 9 p.m. KOCE

Did video really kill the radio star? Do they even play music videos anymore? Find out in the new special “Biography: I Want My MTV.” 9 p.m. A&E

Advertisement

The special “Harbor From the Holocaust” tells the story of the thousands of Jewish refugees from Europe who found safe haven in Shanghai during WWII. 10 p.m. KOCE

WEDNESDAY

Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba are back on the beat in a second season of the cop drama “L.A.’s Finest.” Anytime, Spectrum on Demand

Reese Witherspoon, Neil Patrick Harris and other celebs get help cutting down on clutter in the new unscripted series “Get Organized With the Home Edit.” Anytime, Netflix

Advertisement

An African American cartoonist (“New Girl’s” Lamorne Morris) has a run-in with police, and then things get weird, in the fantastical satirical series “Woke.” Anytime, Hulu

The pitfalls and pervasiveness of social media are detailed as well as dramatized in the new hybrid documentary “The Social Dilemma.” Anytime, Netflix

Don’t it make my brown eyes blue? “Nova” considers the ethical implications of gene editing in the new episode “Human Nature.” 8 p.m. KOCE

Tony winners Kristin Chenoweth, Audra McDonald, Sutton Foster and Brian Stokes Mitchell put their pipes to good use on a new “In Concert at the Hollywood Bowl.” 9 p.m. KCET; also 8 p.m. Fri., KOCE

Advertisement

Jonathan and Drew Scott throw down with dueling home renovations in Hancock Park in a new season of “Brother vs. Brother.” 9 p.m. HGTV

Learn how to keep advertisers and others from “Hacking Your Mind” and also how to hack your mind for your own betterment in this new four-part series. 10 p.m. KOCE

THURSDAY

There ain’t no rest for the wicked in the horror-comedy sequel “The Babysitter: Killer Queen.” McG directs, and Judah Lewis, Robbie Amell and Bella Thorne star. Anytime, Netflix

Advertisement

The challenges faced by young African American men today are explored in Sonia Lowman’s new documentary “Black Boys.” With NBA star Carmelo Anthony, rapper-activist Vic Mensa, et al. Anytime, Peacock

A spunky tween and her otherworldly backing band take it to the stage in the musical fantasy comedy “Julie and the Phantoms.” With Madison Reyes and “Glee’s” Cheyenne Jackson. Anytime, Netflix

The new documentary “The Sit-in: Harry Belafonte Hosts the Tonight Show” remembers when the entertainer and activist subbed for Johnny Carson for an entire week during the tumultuous year that was 1968. Anytime, Peacock

A Missouri teen and her former BFF take a road rip to deal with an unplanned pregnancy in the new comedy-drama “Unpregnant.” With Haley Lu Richardson, Barbie Ferreira and Giancarlo Esposito. Anytime, HBO Max

Advertisement

Preseason, schmeseason! A new season of “NFL Football” kicks off with reigning Super Bowl champs the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Houston Texans. 5:20 p.m. NBC

The docu-special “Bin Laden’s Hard Drive” sifts through recently declassified intelligence from the 2011 U.S. raid in Pakistan that killed the fugitive Al Qaeda leader. 9 p.m. National Geographic

The prodigal daughter returns in the new reality TV spinoff “Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!” 9 p.m. WE

Advertisement

A North Carolina teen shares her harrowing tale of survival and recovery in “Shark Attack: The Paige Winter Story With Robin Roberts.” 10 p.m. ABC

Your friendly neighborhood podiatrists diagnose socially distanced patients in the spin-off “My Feet Are Killing Me: First Steps.” 10:30 p.m. TLC

FRIDAY

A single mom (Katherine Ryan) considers hooking up with her ex for the express purpose of having a second child in the imported Britcom “The Duchess.” Anytime, Netflix

Advertisement

The Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks are revisited in the twin specials “9/11: The Final Minutes of Flight 93” and “9/11: The Pentagon.” 8 and 9 p.m. History Channel

The Royal Ballet tackles Prokofiev’s take on Shakespeare’s star-crossed lovers “Romeo and Juliet” on a new “Great Performances.” 9 p.m. KOCE

New Orleans Realtor Brittany Picolo-Ramos plies her trade in the new unscripted series “Selling the Big Easy.” 9 and 9:30 p.m. HGTV

SATURDAY

Advertisement

The mother of the mother of all sitcoms is remembered in the special “Lucille Ball: We Love Lucy.” 5 and 7 p.m. Reelz

Cyndi Lauper, Margaret Cho, Lily Tomlin and RuPaul are among the stars taking part in “Love in Action: A Telethon to Support the LGBTQ Community During Covid-19.” “Glee’s” Jane Lynch and KTLA’s Cher Calvin host. 7 p.m. KTLA

“Coastal Elites” have a thing or three to say about the state of the union in this new satire. With Bette Midler, Kaitlyn Dever, Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”), Sarah Paulson and “Insecure’s” Issa Rae. 8 and 11:20 p.m. HBO

“Help! I Wrecked My House” say home owners who never should have tried to do those renovations themselves in this new unscripted series. 8 p.m. HGTV

Advertisement

She’s off her rocker, literally and figuratively, in the new thriller “Deranged Granny.” With Wendie Malick and Amanda Righetti. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Advertisement



