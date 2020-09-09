What’s playing at the drive-in: The ultimate guide to outdoor movies in L.A.

Craving a flick on the big screen? Here’s our latest rundown of new and classic movies playing at drive-ins, pop-ups or rooftops near you — we’ll update as new titles and showtimes for this week are added:

Cinemauto

Parking lot, 713 N. Hill St., Chinatown, downtown L.A.

$60-$160 (includes meal options). cinemauto.net

“Selena” plus selected short films and videos, 6-10 p.m. Sept. 18-19

Drive-in at the Park/Castaic

Castaic Lake Park, Castaic Lake Drive, Castaic

$30 per car; advance purchase required. driveinatthepark.com

Advertisement

“Honey I Shrunk the Kids,” 8:20 p.m. Sept. 11-12

“Dirty Dancing,” 8:20 p.m. Sept. 18-19

“Men in Black,” 8:20 p.m. Sept. 25-26

Drive-in at the Park/L.A. County District 2

Various locations, L.A.

Free; advance reservations required. driveinatthepark.com

“Sister Act,” 7 p.m. Sept. 26 (Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Mall)

“Remember the Titans,” 7 p.m. Oct. 2 (Kenneth Hahn Park)

“Mulan” (1998), 7 p.m. Oct. 3 (Magic Johnson Park)

Los Angeles Arts Society Drive-in Cinema

Gardena Cinema, 14948 Crenshaw Blvd., Gardena

$25, $30 per car. eventbrite.com

Advertisement

“Get on Up,” 8 p.m. Sept. 11

“Purple Rain,” 8 p.m. Sept. 12

“La Bamba,” 8 p.m. Sept. 18

“Selena,” 8 p.m. Sept. 19

“Beetlejuice,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2

“8th Annual Sunscreen Film Festival,” 7 p.m. Oct. 22

“Halloween” (1978), 7 p.m. Oct. 30-31

Mission Tiki Drive-In Theatre

10798 Ramona Ave., Montclair

$10; kids ages 5-9, $1; under age 5, free. missiontiki.com

“Bill & Ted Face the Music,” 8:05 p.m. Sept. 9-10

“Black Panther,” 10:10 p.m. Sept 9-10

“Guest House,” 10:05 p.m. Sept. 9-10

“The New Mutants,” 8:05 p.m. Sept. 9-10

“The Personal Story of David Copperfield,” 8 p.m. Sept. 9-10

“The Rental,” 10 p.m. Sept. 9-10

“Spider-Man: Far From Home,” 10:25 p.m. Sept. 9-10

“Unhinged,” 8 p.m. Sept. 9-10

Movies in Your Car at Seaside Cinema

Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 Harbor Blvd., Ventura

$29 per car; advance purchase required. concertsinyourcar.com

Advertisement

“Twister,” 8 p.m. Sept. 10

“Hairspray” (2007), 8 p.m. Sept. 11

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” 8 p.m. Sept. 23

Paramount Drive-In Theatres

7770 Rosecrans Ave., Paramount

$10; ages 5-8, $4; under age 5, free. paramountdrivein.com

“The New Mutants,” 8:10 and 10:50 p.m. Sept. 9; 8:25 and 11:15 p.m. Sept. 10

“Unhinged,” 8:10 and 10:50 p.m. Sept. 10

Amazon Screening: “All In: The Fight for Democracy,” 8:15 p.m. Sept. 9

Free; promotional code required. Sign up at amazonscreenings.com

Advertisement

Poolside Cinema at the Fairmont Miramar

101 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

Free with dinner at Fig restaurant; food and drink minimums apply. fairmont.com/santa-monica/activities/poolside-cinema/

“How to Train Your Dragon,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10

“Cheaper by the Dozen,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17

“Little Rascals,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24

Rooftop Movies at the Montalbán

1615 Vine St., Hollywood

$30 per person; reservations required. themontalban.com

“10 Things I Hate About You,” 8:15 p.m. Sept. 10

“The Greatest Showman,” 8:15 p.m. Sept. 11

“Straight Outta Compton,” 8:15 p.m. Sept. 12

“L.A. Confidential,” 8:15 p.m. Sept. 13

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” 8:15 p.m. Sept. 17

“La La Land,” 8:15 p.m. Sept. 18

“Pulp Fiction,” 8:05 p.m. Sept. 19

Advertisement

Regency Theatres’ The Plant Drive-in

7876 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys

$30 per car; regencymovies.com

“The New Mutants,” 8 and 10:30 p.m. Sept. 11-12; 8 p.m. Sept. 13

Rubidoux Drive-In

3770 Opal St., Riverside

$10; kids ages 5-9, $1; under age 5, free. rubidouxswapmeet.com

“Bill & Ted Face the Music,” 8:15 p.m. Sept. 9-10

“Black Panther,” 10:10 p.m. Sept 9-10

“Guest House,” 10:05 p.m. Sept. 9-10

“Padre No Hay Mas Que Uno 2,” 10 p.m. Sept. 9-10

“The New Mutants,” 8:05 p.m. Sept. 9-10

“Tax Collector,” 10:15 p.m. 9-10

“Unhinged,” 8:15 p.m. Sept. 9-10

Advertisement

Sagebrush Cantina Movie Night

Sagebrush Cantina, 23527 Calabasas Road, Calabasas

$25 per car (maximum five people per car), plus $15 food and drink minimum per car; advance purchase required. sagebrushcantina.com

“Mr. and Mrs. Smith,” 8 p.m. Sept. 9

“The Sandlot,” 8 p.m. Sept. 23

San Fernando Valley Summer Drive-in Nights

Westfield Fashion Square, 14006 Riverside Dr., Sherman Oaks

$20-$95; ages 3 and under free; advance purchase required. myvalleypass.squarespace.com

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” 11 p.m. Sept. 11

“Terminator 2: Judgment Day,” 11 p.m. Sept. 13

“Pet Sematary” (1989), 10 p.m. Oct. 16

“Child’s Play” (1988), 10 p.m. Oct. 17

“Poltergeist” (1982), 10 p.m. Oct. 23

Advertisement

Newsletter Get our daily Entertainment newsletter Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more. Enter Email Address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Sony Pictures Drive-in Experience

3933-3969 Madison Ave., Culver City

$35 per car; advance tickets required. sonypictures.com/drivein

“The Broken Hearts Gallery,” 8 p.m. Sept. 13-16

Street Food Cinema at American Jewish University/Brandeis Bardin Campus

1101 Pepper Tree Lane, Simi Valley

$20 per car plus $8 per person; ages 3 and under free; advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com

Advertisement

“Purple Rain,” 8 p.m. Sept. 13

Summer Weekend Drive-in at the Roadium

The Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance

$25 per car; tickets also available on-site. eventbrite.com

“The Lion King” (2019), 7 p.m. Sept. 11

“Ghostbusters” (1984), 7 p.m. Oct. 10

“Ratatouille,” 6 p.m. Nov. 14

“The Polar Express,” 6 p.m. Dec. 11

The Sunset Strip Presents Late Night Drive-In

The Andaz Hotel, 8401 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood

$56.25 per car. loop1tickets.com

Advertisement

“Thunderbolt and Lightfoot,” 8 p.m. Sept. 11

“Catch Me If You Can,” 8 p.m. Sept. 12

“Blowup,” 8 p.m. Sept. 18

“Dead Calm,” 8 p.m. Sept. 19

“The Big Sleep” with “Double Indemnity,” 8 p.m. Sept. 25

“Truck Turner,” 8 p.m. Sept. 26

“Burn!,” 8 p.m. Oct. 2

“Breathless” (1983), 8 p.m. Oct. 3

“The Long Goodbye,” 8 p.m. Oct. 9

“The Man Who Fell to Earth,” 8 p.m. Oct. 10

“Dawn of the Dead” (1978), 8 p.m. Oct. 16

“The Hills Have Eyes” (1977), 8 p.m. Oct. 23

“Halloween” (1978), 8 p.m. Oct. 24

“Suspiria” (1977), Oct. 29

“An American Werewolf in London,” 8 p.m. Oct. 30

“Young Frankenstein” with “Dead Alive,” 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Van Buren Drive-In Theatre

3035 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside

$10; kids ages 5-9, $1; under age 5, free. vanburendriveintheatre.com

“Bill & Ted Face the Music,” 8 p.m. Sept. 9-10

“Black Panther,”10:15 p.m. Sept 9-10

“Guest House,” 8 p.m. Sept. 9-10

“The New Mutants,” 8 p.m. Sept. 9-10

“Unhinged,” 10 p.m. Sept. 9-10

Vineland Drive-In Theatre

443 N. Vineland Ave., Industry

$4, $10; children under age 5, free. vinelanddriveintheater.com

Advertisement

“Bill & Ted Face the Music,” 8:15 and 10:45 p.m. Sept. 9; 8:15 and 11:15 p.m. Sept. 10

“Critical Thinking,” 8:15 p.m. Sept. 9; 11:15 p.m. Sept. 10

“Cut Throat City,” 10:45 p.m. Sept. 9; 8:15 p.m. Sept. 10

“The Eight Hundred,” 10:45 p.m. Sept. 9; 8:15 p.m. Sept. 10

“The Tax Collector,” 8:15 p.m. Sept. 9; 11:15 p.m. Sept. 11

“Unhinged,” 8:15 and 10:45 p.m. Sept. 9; 8:15 and 11:15 p.m.













































