18 picks for weekend culture, including a dance memorial to the Sept. 11 attacks

A dance program commemorating the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and a benefit featuring cast members from “Hamilton” and “Hairspray” are among the streaming concerts, online theater, virtual art offerings and other cultural experiences for your viewing consideration this weekend. Here’s our latest rundown, all times Pacific.

“Table of Silence Project 9/11”

Lincoln Center and Dance/NYC stream the annual New York “ritual for peace.” The program includes the 2019 performance by Buglisi Dance Theatre Artistic Director Jacqulyn Buglisi’s site-specific work marking the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Buglisi has crafted the new “Prologue,” which will be performed live by 24 dancers from her company plus the Ailey II, Alison Cook Beatty, Limón and Martha Graham companies, among others. Plus: the new three-minute dance film “Etudes.” 4:55 a.m. Friday; available on demand afterward. Free. lincolncenter.org, facebook.com/LincolnCenterNYC

“Miscast20”

Original cast members from the Broadway musical “Hairspray” — including Harvey Fierstein, Marissa Jaret Winokur and Matthew Morrison — join “Hamilton” stars Phillipa Soo and Leslie Odom Jr. and “Booksmart” actress Beanie Feldstein in this fundraiser for the off-Broadway MCC Theater. 5 p.m. Sunday. Free; donations accepted. youtube.com

Advertisement

“Virtual Tchaikovsky Spectacular”

Pacific Symphony’s “Summer Replay” series concludes with a 2018 performance of Tchaikovsky’s “1812” Overture with cannons and fireworks, plus pieces by Borodin and Rimsky-Korsakov. Available on demand until mid-October. Free. pacificsymphony.org

“Magia del Sureste”

The Ford Theatres’ new “From the Ford” series continues with this 2019 performance by Grandeza Mexicana Folk Ballet Company. Free. facebook.com

“Hershey Felder as George Gershwin Alone”

Felder reprises his salute to the legendary American composer in a live performance from Florence, Italy. 5 p.m. Sunday; available on demand through Sept. 20. $55 per household, with proceeds benefiting the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, the Laguna Playhouse and other arts institutions. thewallis.org, lagunaplayhouse.com

Cracow Duo

Holocaust Museum Los Angeles co-presents cellist Jan Kalinowski and pianist Marek Szlezer in a live concert from the historic Kazimierz Jewish Quarter in Krakow, Poland. Noon Sunday. $10 suggested donation. holocaustmuseumla.org

Advertisement

BalletCollective

Dancers from New York City Ballet and the Martha Graham Dance Company, who have been quarantining together in New York’s Hudson Valley, perform choreographer Troy Schumacher’s new pandemic-inspired work, “Natural History.” 3:15 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Free. balletcollective.com

“Moonlight Sonata”

Pasadena Symphony and Pops’ annual gala goes virtual and features performances by Michael Feinstein and Cheyenne Jackson. 6 p.m. Saturday. Free. Register at pasadenasymphony-pops.org.

“Private Lives”

Emma Thompson and “Game of Thrones” star Emilia Clarke take part in a live reading of Noel Coward’s classic comedy. 11 a.m. Sunday. Tickets are 35 pounds, or about $45. eventbrite.co.uk

“Judgment Day”

Sherman Oaks’ Whitefire Theatre livestreams writer-performer Juliette Jeffers’ solo drama about the struggles of African Americans over the last three centuries. 6 p.m. Saturday; available on demand afterward. $15.99. whitefiretheatre.com

Advertisement

“Portaleza”

La Jolla Playhouse’s “WOW Goes Digital” festival includes this interactive experience from immersive artist David Israel Reynoso. Various times, now through Oct. 4. $20. lajollaplayhouse.org

“The Seth Concert Series”

Jeremy Jordan (“Newsies”) chats and performs in this live online showcase hosted by Seth Rudetsky. 5 p.m. Sunday; replays noon Monday. $20, $25. thesethconcertseries.com

“Grand Park’s Easy Mornings”

This new weekly, family-friendly offering features a yoga class, arts and crafts, cooking demonstrations and live performances. 10 a.m. Saturdays through Oct. 3. Free. grandparkla.org, facebook.com/grandparklosangeles and youtube.com

Advertisement

“Kritzerland @Home Again — The 10th Anniversary Show”

The monthly cabaret series held at Vitello’s in Studio City marks a milestone with a live variety show that includes an appearance by singer Petula Clark. 5 p.m. Sunday. Free; donations accepted, with proceeds benefiting the Actors’ Fund. facebook.com/KritzerlandUpstairsatVitellos, youtube.com

“The Hebrew Hillbilly — Fifty Shades of Oy Vey”

Santa Monica Playhouse streams a live one-night-only performance of writer-performer Shelley Fisher’s autobiographical musical comedy. 6:30 p.m. Sunday. $30. santamonicaplayhouse.com

“The Book Makers”

Orange County Museum of Art screens this documentary exploring the fine art of bookmaking in the digital age. Available through 11:59 p.m. Saturday. Free. RSVP for the link at ocmaexpand.org.

“The Marriage of Figaro”

City Garage in Santa Monica presents an encore performance from its 2010 staging of Beaumarchais’ 18th century satire. 8 p.m. Friday through midnight Sunday. Pay what you can. youtube.com

Advertisement

Virtual Maritime Festival

Orange County’s Ocean Institute co-hosts this family-friendly exploration of marine science and maritime history that also includes footage of tall ships, live music and mermaids. 10 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Free. maritimefest2020.com

Our recurring coronavirus-era viewing recommendations are indexed in the same place arts event listings (sigh) used to post.