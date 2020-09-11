What’s on TV This Week: ‘Archer,’ ‘Dancing With the Stars’ and more

SUNDAY

Your Los Angeles Rams break in SoFi Stadium with a game against the Dallas Cowboys as the new “NFL Football” season continues. 5:20 p.m. NBC

Don’t lose your head: The Tower of London is just one of the stops in the new special “Lucy Worsley’s Royal Palace Secrets.” 7:30 p.m. KOCE

Thou shalt not, but she did anyway in the thriller “Sinfidelity.” With Jade Tailor and Aidan Bristow. 8 p.m. Lifetime

A Dutch cop (Marc Warren) tracks down Amsterdam’s most wanted in the mystery drama “Van der Valk” on “Masterpiece.” 9 p.m. KOCE

It’s not even October, but “Halloween Wars” is back, followed by the debut of the Alyson Hannigan-hosted series “Outrageous Pumpkins.” 9 and 10 p.m. Food Network

MONDAY

That’s hot: The documentary “This Is Paris” gets up close and personal with socialite turned reality TV star Paris Hilton. Anytime, YouTube

Tyra Banks takes over hosting duties as “Dancing With the Stars” kicks off its 29th cycle. Celebrity competitors include Anne Heche, skater Johnny Weir and Carole Baskin of “Tiger King” infamy. 8 p.m. ABC

Jude Law, who has apparently never watched “The Wicker Man” or even “Midsommar,” visits a quaint but creepy village where nothing is as it seems in the new miniseries “The Third Day.” 9 p.m. HBO

An Iranian couple take the son they had out of wedlock and seek asylum in Turkey in the documentary “Love Child” on a new “POV.” 10 p.m. KOCE

Samuel L. Jackson explores his roots while also laying bare the horrors of the transatlantic slave trade in the six-part docuseries “Enslaved.” 10 p.m. Epix

Army brats on a U.S. base in Italy try to figure themselves, the adults and each other out in the miniseries “We Are Who We Are.” With Chloë Sevigny. 10 p.m. HBO

This calls for pecan sandies! The irreverent animated sitcom “American Dad” hits the 300-episode mark. 10 p.m. TBS

If the tornadoes don’t get you, the flash floods probably will in the new series “Doomsday Caught on Camera.” 10 p.m. Travel Channel

TUESDAY

The poignant documentary “Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice” follows one Thai family’s decision to cryogenically preserve the body of their terminally ill toddler. Anytime, Netflix

Homeless people occupy a Cincinnati library during a brutal cold snap in director Emilio Estevez’s star-studded 2019 social drama “The Public.” Anytime, Peacock

President Trump takes questions from undecided voters in “The Presidential Town Hall: Your Voice, Your Vote, Your Questions.” George Stephanopoulos moderates. 6 p.m. ABC

“Frontline” tackles the politics of police reform during the ongoing national reckoning on race in the new episode “Policing the Police.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Bishop T.D. Jakes, NFL star Malcolm Jenkins and other Black celebrities share their thoughts on fatherhood in the special “They Call Me Dad.” 9 p.m. OWN

Immigrant construction workers in Texas strive for better futures for themselves and their families in “Building the American Dream” on a new “Voces.” 10 p.m. KOCE

WEDNESDAY

The four-part docu-series “Challenger: The Last Flight” recalls the tragic 1986 space shuttle explosion that claimed the lives of seven crew members. Anytime, Netflix

Unusual suspect: “Game of Thrones’” Kit Harington is brought in for questioning in a second season of the procedural drama “Criminal: UK.” Anytime, Netflix

Tom Holland tries to protect a small Ohio town from dark forces — without his trusty Spidey suit! — in the new thriller “The Devil All the Time.” With Robert Pattinson. Anytime, Netflix

“The 55th Academy of Country Music Awards” spreads out with socially distanced performances from Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, Bluebird Cafe and the Grand Ole Opry. With host Keith Urban. 8 p.m. CBS

Lemurs and lizards and lovebirds, oh, my! Madagascar is the first stop in the new nature series “Islands of Wonder.” 8 p.m. KOCE

Mexican rockers Café Tacvba and Colombian singer-songwriter Carlos Vives perform on a new “In Concert at the Hollywood Bowl.” 9 p.m. KCET

“Nova” gets the scoop on goop — it’s smarter than you think — in the new episode “Secret Mind of Slime.” 9 p.m. KOCE

After fantastical detours into 1940s L.A., the South Pacific, outer space, etc., our man “Archer” is finally back in the spy game as this animated sitcom returns for Season 11. With the voices of H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, et al. 10 and 10:30 p.m. FXX

THURSDAY

The plane! The plane? Christopher Plummer and “The Good Wife’s” Archie Panjabi probe the disappearance of a transatlantic flight in the mystery drama “Departure.” Anytime, Peacock

Here’s the story: NFL great turned commentator Terry Bradshaw gets into the reality TV game with the new series “The Bradshaw Bunch.” 9 p.m. E!

Three photographers vie for a plum job in the new series “Assignment: Inspiration.” 10 p.m. National Geographic

FRIDAY

The documentary “All In: The Fight for Democracy” follows former Georgia state Rep. Stacey Abrams and other activists battling back against efforts to suppress voter participation in elections. Anytime, Amazon Prime

The elite meet to put heat to meat in the culinary competition “American Barbecue Showdown.” Anytime, Netflix

See how stars like Nick Cannon and the NFL’s Rob Gronkowski got to where they are today in the new docuseries “Becoming.” Anytime, Disney+

If the velociraptors don’t get you, the T-Rex probably will in the animated spinoff “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.” Anytime, Netflix

Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman reunite to ride matching motorcycles from Patagonia to California in their latest travelogue “Long Way Up.” Anytime, Apple TV+

The not-for-kids middle-school satire “Pen15” returns for its sophomore season. Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle star. Anytime, Hulu

Her bedside manner is horrific: Sarah Paulson is “Ratched” as the malevolent nurse from “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” gets an origin story in this dark drama from “Glee’s” Ryan Murphy. Anytime, Netflix

“The Daily Show’s” Larry Wilmore takes on the topics of day in his new weekly series “Wilmore.” Anytime, Peacock

Comedians crack wise over clips of kooky critters in the new unscripted series “World’s Funniest Animals.” 9 and 9:30 p.m. The CW

Let’s play Haydn seek: Host Scott Yoo profiles the 18th century Austrian composer in a new “Now Hear This” on “Great Performances.” 9 p.m. KOCE

The season premiere of “Art in the Twenty-First Century” scopes out the contemporary art scene in London. 10 p.m. KOCE

SATURDAY

’Tis the night before the Emmys, which means it’s time for the “2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards” celebrating those who toil on the other side of the camera. 5 p.m. FXX

The future’s not so bright but they still gotta wear shades as Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger reunite in Tim Miller’s middling 2019 sci-fi franchise entry “Terminator: Dark Fate.” 8 p.m. Epix

Now she sees him, now she don’t in “Saw” co-creator Leigh Whannell’s 2020 reimagining of the H.G. Wells terror tale “The Invisible Man.” Elisabeth Moss stars. 8 p.m. HBO

She’s having their baby in the new thriller “Secret Life of a Celebrity Surrogate.” With Carrie Wampler and Brianne Davis. 8 p.m. Lifetime

She hooks up with a former beau to save her family’s store in the TV movie “Love at Daisy Hills.” With Cindy Busby and Marshall Williams. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

