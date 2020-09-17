16 picks for weekend culture: ‘Fast Times’ with Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

A star-studded live reading of a classic ’80s comedy and two very different celebrations of Shakespeare are among the streaming concerts, online theater, virtual art offerings and other cultural experiences for your viewing consideration this weekend. Here’s our latest rundown, all times Pacific.

“Feelin’ A-Live: Fast Times at Ridgemont High”

Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, Sean Penn, Julia Roberts and Matthew McConaughey are among those taking part in a live reading of scenes from the 1982 teen comedy. With appearances by director Amy Heckerling and screenwriter Cameron Crowe. 6 p.m. Thursday. Free; donations accepted, with proceeds benefiting Reform Alliance for criminal justice reform and Penn’s emergency relief nonprofit, CORE. facebook.com and livexlive.com and on TikTok @coreresponse

“Complete Works: Table Top Shakespeare: At Home”

Individual actors present intimate live retellings of all 36 of the Bard’s plays using common household items to represent characters. The series is presented by Forced Entertainment and the Center for the Art of Performance at UCLA. Noon Thursdays-Sundays through Nov. 15. Free. Schedule and RSVP at cap.ucla.edu

“For the Love of Lyric”

Sopranos Renée Fleming, Julia Bullock and J’Nai Bridges and Tony winner Heather Headley (“Aida”) are among the stars featured in this benefit for the Lyric Opera of Chicago. Available anytime. Free. youtube.com

“A Marvellous Party”

Emma Thompson, Bebe Neuwirth and Judi Dench take part in this socially distanced salute to legendary British playwright and entertainer Noël Coward. 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Free; donations accepted for the Actors Fund. broadwayondemand.com

Griffith Park Free Shakespeare Festival 2020 — Living Room Edition

The annual event staged by the Independent Shakespeare Co. moves online with social media-enhanced live performances of “Romeo and Juliet.” 7 p.m. Thursday-Sunday; ends Sept. 27. Free. iscla.org

San Pedro ♥ Festival of the Arts 2020

A virtual version of this annual showcase features performances by Akomi Dance, Louise Reichlin & Dancers/LA Choreographers & Dancers, San Pedro City Ballet and others. Saturday and Sunday; available on demand through Oct. 4. Free. triartSP.com

Long Beach Architecture Week 2020

This annual event also moves online using the new LBLiving app (available on the App store, Google Play and at welcometolb.com) and includes self-guided tours, live Q&As and panel discussions. Various days and times, Thursday through Sept. 27. All-access passes, $49. Details and schedules at LongBeachArchitectureWeek.com

“La Victima”

The Latino Theater Company streams its 2010 revival of El Teatro de la Esperanza’s 1976 decade-spanning drama about the effect of U.S. immigration policy on Mexican American families. Available anytime through Sept 24. Free. thelatc.org

“Tres Souls: Live From Home”

The Musco Center’s annual “Heartbeat of Mexico” festival moves online and kicks off with a live performance by this trio that specializes in bolero music from the 1940s-’60s. 7 p.m. Thursday. Free. muscocenter.org

“Ten Dollar Taco”

South Coast Repertory presents playwright Juliette Carrillo’s audio-only radio-style drama celebrating the culinary and cultural traditions of California and Mexico. Available anytime through Sunday. Free. youtube.com

“For the Love of Dance!”

This celebration of National Dance Day features prerecorded performances by Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, Jacob Jonas the Company and others. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday on Instagram at instagram.com/summerstage, with the final hour simulcast on youtube.com, facebook.com and twitch.tv

“Exit the King”

City Garage in Santa Monica streams its 2019 revival of Eugene Ionesco’s absurdist fable about a megalomaniacal monarch. 8 p.m. Friday through midnight Sunday. Pay what you can. youtube.com

“I Puritani”

Soprano Anna Netrebko stars in the Metropolitan Opera’s 2007 staging of Bellini’s musical drama set during the English Civil War; in Italian with English subtitles. Available 4:30 p.m. Friday to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Free. metopera.org

“Wild at Hart”

Sherman Oaks’ Whitefire Theatre livestreams a performance of writer-performer Kamakshi Hart’s solo drama about recovering from sexual abuse. 7 p.m. Thursday; available on demand through Sept. 19. $15.99. whitefiretheatre.com

“U.S. Youth Orchestras eFestival: We Never Stopped Making Music”

The Los Angeles Youth Orchestra is among the student ensembles taking part in this online showcase. 5 p.m. Sunday. Free. youtube.com

“Insulted. Belarus(sia)”

L.A.'s Rogue Machine Theatre offers a live reading of Andrei Kureichik’s new fact-based drama about the movement for political reform in Belarus. 8 p.m. Friday. Free. roguemachinetheatre.net

Our recurring coronavirus-era viewing recommendations are indexed in the same place arts event listings (sigh) used to post.

