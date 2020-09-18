What’s on TV This Week: The Emmys, ‘The Masked Singer’ and more

SUNDAY

HBO’s dark superhero drama “Watchmen” leads the field with 11 nominations at the socially distanced “72nd Emmy Awards.” Jimmy Kimmel hosts. 5 p.m. ABC

“60 Minutes” takes a licking and keeps on ticking as the venerable news magazine returns for its 53rd season. 7 p.m. CBS

Old married couple: Alan and Celia (Derek Jacobi, Anne Reid) are back in Season 4 of the British rom-com “Last Tango in Halifax.” 8 p.m. KOCE

“Her Deadly Sugar Daddy” is paying the bills but it could end up costing her her life in this new thriller. With Lorynn York and Aubrey Reynolds. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Surf’s up in the tsunami-themed season finale of the extreme nature series “Apocalypse Earth.” 9 p.m History Channel

See if a dastardly conman finally gets his comeuppance in the finale of the true-crime series “Love Fraud.” 9 p.m. Showtime

They’re out of the gourds in the new series “Outrageous Pumpkins” hosted by “How I Met Your Mother’s” Alyson Hannigan. 10 p.m. Food Network

MONDAY

The docuseries “Defying Gravity: The Untold Story of Women’s Gymnastics” tells of the blood, toil, tears and sweat required to compete at the elite level. 9 a.m. YouTube

Your Las Vegas Raiders — still sounds weird to us — play their home opener against the New Orleans Saints as the new “NFL Football” season continues. 5 p.m. ABC, ESPN

She’s in the money: “Sex and the City’s” Kim Cattrall plays the tough if naive wife of a wealthy but unfaithful televangelist (Gerald McRaney) in the soapy new drama “Filthy Rich.” 9 p.m. Fox

A 10-year-old Aboriginal boy adept at traditional healing methods comes into conflict with local authorities in Australia in the documentary “In My Blood It Runs” on a new “POV.” 10 p.m. KOCE

TUESDAY

The British comic and his dear old dad are all dressed up with some place to go in a fourth season of “Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father.” Anytime, Netflix

Walk it off! The Clippers’ Doc Rivers and Jill Ellis, late of the U.S. women’s soccer team, are among the coaches sharing their secrets for success in the new five-part docuseries “The Playbook.” Anytime, Netflix

The remaining acts give it their all before a new champion is crowned on the two-night season finale of “America’s Got Talent.” Terry Crews hosts. 8 p.m. NBC; 9 p.m. Wed.

“Frontline” lays out your options for the Nov. 3 presidential election in “The Choice 2020: Trump vs. Biden.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Find out who made Time magazine’s list of the year’s most influential politicians, celebrities, etc. in the new special “Time100.” 10 p.m. ABC

One of the stars of the “Harold & Kumar” franchise explores issues of interest to younger voters in the new comedy-and-chat show “Kal Penn Approves This Message.” 10:30 p.m. Freeform

WEDNESDAY

The name’s Holmes, “Enola Holmes.” Millie Bobby Brown (“Strangers Things”) plays super sleuth Sherlock Holmes’ kid sister in this adventure tale set in Victorian London. With Henry Cavill and Helena Bonham Carter. Anytime, Netflix

Kooky costumes, hidden faces: “The Masked Singer” is back for a fourth season. Then, find out who can and who can’t carry a tune in the new series “I Can See Your Voice” hosted by Ken Jeong. 8 and 9 p.m. Fox

The veteran Chicano comedy trio Culture Clash tackles the ongoing protests against police brutality on a new episode of “Southland Sessions.” 8 p.m. KCET

Borneo is the next stop on a new episode of the nature series “Islands of Wonder.” 8 p.m. KOCE

The Canadian-made procedural drama “Coroner” ends its freshman season. Serinda Swan stars. 9 p.m. The CW

Party up in here! Katy Perry, Pink Martini and composer-conductor John Williams take it to the stage in encore performances on the season finale of “In Concert at the Hollywood Bowl.” 9 p.m. KCET

Letter perfect: “Nova” spells it out for you in the new episode “A to Z: The First Alphabet.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Filmmaker Alex Gibney takes a deep dive into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election in the two-part documentary “Agents of Chaos.” 9 p.m. HBO; concludes Thu.

THURSDAY

Jon Favreau and celebrity chef Roy Choi serve up a second season of their star-studded culinary series “The Chef Show.” Anytime, Netflix

The fur will fly as professional pet groomers are put through their paces in the new competition series “Haute Dog.” Matt Rogers hosts. Anytime, HBO Max

“Line of Duty’s” Stephen Graham and “Game of Thrones’” Mark Addy investigate “The Murders at White House Farm” in this imported whodunit inspired by true events. Anytime, HBO Max

The special “India From Above” offers an aerial view of the natural and man-made wonders of that South Asian nation. 9 p.m National Geographic

The rampaging will continue until their demands are met in new episodes of the reality series “Bridezillas.” 10 p.m. WE

FRIDAY

A standout writer-performer from “Late Night With Seth Meyers” is ready for her closeup in the new series “The Amber Ruffin Show.” Anytime, Peacock

Get up close and personal with “Nashville Star’s” Coffey Anderson and his kinfolk in the new reality series “Country-ish.” Anytime, Netflix

It’s shoe-shoppin’ good: “Sneakerheads” will not rest till they’ve scored the most sought-after pair of kicks in this new comedy series. With Allen Maldonado (“Black-ish”) and Andrew Bachelor. Anytime, Netflix

A teen princess (Peyton Elizabeth Lee) and others of her station suit up for superhero duty in the new action fantasy “Secret Society of Second-Born Royals.” With Skyler Astin. Anytime, Disney+

Meanwhile, young comic-book fans are tasked with saving the world — during a pandemic, no less — in the new series “Utopia.” Rainn Wilson and John Cusack star. Anytime, Amazon Prime

Based on a book by filmmaker Errol Morris, the new true-crime series “A Wilderness of Error” reopens the case of Jeffrey MacDonald, the former Green Beret convicted of the shocking 1970 murders of his pregnant wife and two young daughters. 8, 9:30 and 10:30 p.m. FX

A scoop of Schubert: Host Scott Yoo profiles the 19th-century Austrian composer in a new “Now Hear This” on “Great Performances.” 9 p.m. KOCE

The long-running newsmagazine “Dateline NBC” also returns with new episodes. 10 p.m. NBC

A new installment of “Art in the Twenty-First Century” scopes out the contemporary art scene in Beijing. 10 p.m. KOCE

SATURDAY

For the defense: “Creed’s” Michael B. Jordan portrays attorney and activist Bryan Stevenson in the 2019 legal drama “Just Mercy,” based on Stevenson’s memoir. With Jamie Foxx and “Captain Marvel’s” Brie Larson. 8 p.m. HBO

A hotel’s activities director hooks up with a hunky guest in the new TV movie “Falling for Look Lodge.” With Clark Backo and Jonathan Keltz. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel