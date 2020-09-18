What’s on TV This Week: The Emmys, ‘The Masked Singer’ and more
SUNDAY
HBO’s dark superhero drama “Watchmen” leads the field with 11 nominations at the socially distanced “72nd Emmy Awards.” Jimmy Kimmel hosts. 5 p.m. ABC
“60 Minutes” takes a licking and keeps on ticking as the venerable news magazine returns for its 53rd season. 7 p.m. CBS
Old married couple: Alan and Celia (Derek Jacobi, Anne Reid) are back in Season 4 of the British rom-com “Last Tango in Halifax.” 8 p.m. KOCE
“Her Deadly Sugar Daddy” is paying the bills but it could end up costing her her life in this new thriller. With Lorynn York and Aubrey Reynolds. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Surf’s up in the tsunami-themed season finale of the extreme nature series “Apocalypse Earth.” 9 p.m History Channel
See if a dastardly conman finally gets his comeuppance in the finale of the true-crime series “Love Fraud.” 9 p.m. Showtime
They’re out of the gourds in the new series “Outrageous Pumpkins” hosted by “How I Met Your Mother’s” Alyson Hannigan. 10 p.m. Food Network
MONDAY
The docuseries “Defying Gravity: The Untold Story of Women’s Gymnastics” tells of the blood, toil, tears and sweat required to compete at the elite level. 9 a.m. YouTube
Your Las Vegas Raiders — still sounds weird to us — play their home opener against the New Orleans Saints as the new “NFL Football” season continues. 5 p.m. ABC, ESPN
The Raiders’ decision to move from Oakland to Las Vegas may have been ‘a kick in the teeth’ for some, but the team still has plenty of passionate fans.
She’s in the money: “Sex and the City’s” Kim Cattrall plays the tough if naive wife of a wealthy but unfaithful televangelist (Gerald McRaney) in the soapy new drama “Filthy Rich.” 9 p.m. Fox
A 10-year-old Aboriginal boy adept at traditional healing methods comes into conflict with local authorities in Australia in the documentary “In My Blood It Runs” on a new “POV.” 10 p.m. KOCE
TUESDAY
The British comic and his dear old dad are all dressed up with some place to go in a fourth season of “Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father.” Anytime, Netflix
Walk it off! The Clippers’ Doc Rivers and Jill Ellis, late of the U.S. women’s soccer team, are among the coaches sharing their secrets for success in the new five-part docuseries “The Playbook.” Anytime, Netflix
The remaining acts give it their all before a new champion is crowned on the two-night season finale of “America’s Got Talent.” Terry Crews hosts. 8 p.m. NBC; 9 p.m. Wed.
“Frontline” lays out your options for the Nov. 3 presidential election in “The Choice 2020: Trump vs. Biden.” 9 p.m. KOCE
Find out who made Time magazine’s list of the year’s most influential politicians, celebrities, etc. in the new special “Time100.” 10 p.m. ABC
One of the stars of the “Harold & Kumar” franchise explores issues of interest to younger voters in the new comedy-and-chat show “Kal Penn Approves This Message.” 10:30 p.m. Freeform
WEDNESDAY
The name’s Holmes, “Enola Holmes.” Millie Bobby Brown (“Strangers Things”) plays super sleuth Sherlock Holmes’ kid sister in this adventure tale set in Victorian London. With Henry Cavill and Helena Bonham Carter. Anytime, Netflix
Kooky costumes, hidden faces: “The Masked Singer” is back for a fourth season. Then, find out who can and who can’t carry a tune in the new series “I Can See Your Voice” hosted by Ken Jeong. 8 and 9 p.m. Fox
The veteran Chicano comedy trio Culture Clash tackles the ongoing protests against police brutality on a new episode of “Southland Sessions.” 8 p.m. KCET
Borneo is the next stop on a new episode of the nature series “Islands of Wonder.” 8 p.m. KOCE
The Canadian-made procedural drama “Coroner” ends its freshman season. Serinda Swan stars. 9 p.m. The CW
Party up in here! Katy Perry, Pink Martini and composer-conductor John Williams take it to the stage in encore performances on the season finale of “In Concert at the Hollywood Bowl.” 9 p.m. KCET
After fighting through what her friend Sia calls a “real breakdown,” a resilient Katy Perry is set to deliver her first child and a new album, “Smile.”
Letter perfect: “Nova” spells it out for you in the new episode “A to Z: The First Alphabet.” 9 p.m. KOCE
Filmmaker Alex Gibney takes a deep dive into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election in the two-part documentary “Agents of Chaos.” 9 p.m. HBO; concludes Thu.
THURSDAY
Jon Favreau and celebrity chef Roy Choi serve up a second season of their star-studded culinary series “The Chef Show.” Anytime, Netflix
The fur will fly as professional pet groomers are put through their paces in the new competition series “Haute Dog.” Matt Rogers hosts. Anytime, HBO Max
“Line of Duty’s” Stephen Graham and “Game of Thrones’” Mark Addy investigate “The Murders at White House Farm” in this imported whodunit inspired by true events. Anytime, HBO Max
The special “India From Above” offers an aerial view of the natural and man-made wonders of that South Asian nation. 9 p.m National Geographic
The rampaging will continue until their demands are met in new episodes of the reality series “Bridezillas.” 10 p.m. WE
FRIDAY
A standout writer-performer from “Late Night With Seth Meyers” is ready for her closeup in the new series “The Amber Ruffin Show.” Anytime, Peacock
Get up close and personal with “Nashville Star’s” Coffey Anderson and his kinfolk in the new reality series “Country-ish.” Anytime, Netflix
It’s shoe-shoppin’ good: “Sneakerheads” will not rest till they’ve scored the most sought-after pair of kicks in this new comedy series. With Allen Maldonado (“Black-ish”) and Andrew Bachelor. Anytime, Netflix
A teen princess (Peyton Elizabeth Lee) and others of her station suit up for superhero duty in the new action fantasy “Secret Society of Second-Born Royals.” With Skyler Astin. Anytime, Disney+
Meanwhile, young comic-book fans are tasked with saving the world — during a pandemic, no less — in the new series “Utopia.” Rainn Wilson and John Cusack star. Anytime, Amazon Prime
Based on a book by filmmaker Errol Morris, the new true-crime series “A Wilderness of Error” reopens the case of Jeffrey MacDonald, the former Green Beret convicted of the shocking 1970 murders of his pregnant wife and two young daughters. 8, 9:30 and 10:30 p.m. FX
A scoop of Schubert: Host Scott Yoo profiles the 19th-century Austrian composer in a new “Now Hear This” on “Great Performances.” 9 p.m. KOCE
The long-running newsmagazine “Dateline NBC” also returns with new episodes. 10 p.m. NBC
A new installment of “Art in the Twenty-First Century” scopes out the contemporary art scene in Beijing. 10 p.m. KOCE
SATURDAY
For the defense: “Creed’s” Michael B. Jordan portrays attorney and activist Bryan Stevenson in the 2019 legal drama “Just Mercy,” based on Stevenson’s memoir. With Jamie Foxx and “Captain Marvel’s” Brie Larson. 8 p.m. HBO
A hotel’s activities director hooks up with a hunky guest in the new TV movie “Falling for Look Lodge.” With Clark Backo and Jonathan Keltz. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in a printable PDF files.
