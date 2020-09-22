Sorry, other celebrities. Kerry Washington just won Voter Registration Day

Naturally, Kerry Washington has National Voter Registration Day handled.

The Emmy acting nominee is one of many celebrities observing the patriotic event ahead of the presidential election. And her clever scheme to boost civic engagement would make her beloved “Scandal” character, Olivia Pope, proud.

“SCANDAL THE MOVIE,” Washington teased Tuesday on Twitter, sharing a steamy gif of Olivia kissing her secret lover, fictional President Fitz Grant (Tony Goldwyn), in the hit Shonda Rhimes drama. “Click the link for more info...”

But those who fall for the bait, hoping for more details about Olivia Pope’s big-screen debut, are instead redirected to the When We All Vote website and encouraged to register before November. (To be clear: There is no “Scandal” movie in the works — at least for now.)

SCANDAL THE MOVIE. Click the link for more info... https://t.co/4PWLyuy9Xd pic.twitter.com/pQgXR85v4o — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 22, 2020

When We All Vote, a nonpartisan organization, has tapped several big names — including Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Tracee Ellis Ross, DJ Khaled, Jeezy, Fat Joe and H.E.R. — in an effort to influence people to do their civic duty. On Tuesday morning, former First Lady Michelle Obama hosted an Instagram Live takeover for When We All Vote, advising Americans on how to prepare for the ballot, with help from some famous guests.

Former President Barack Obama also urged the public to “make a plan to vote” and “make sure everybody you know does too.” Other stars celebrating National Voter Registration Day include Jennifer Aniston, Leonardo DiCaprio, Usher, Billy Porter, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ava DuVernay, Patrick Dempsey, Mark Ruffalo, Eva Longoria, Jimmy Kimmel, Ryan Reynolds, Camila Cabello, Rachel Lindsay, Mindy Kaling, Common, Jimmy Fallon and more.

Your vote has never mattered more than it does right now.



Today is National Voter Registration Day. Go to https://t.co/XdZz4dh82T to register and make a plan to vote. And make sure everybody you know does, too. pic.twitter.com/ItarX1d4zw — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 22, 2020

“If this doesn’t make you check your registration, mail or walk-in your vote RIGHT NOW, then track your vote to make sure it’s counted, I don’t know what else you need to hear,” DuVernay tweeted along with a viral video of President Trump falsely stating that COVID-19 “affects virtually nobody.” As of Tuesday, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed more than 200,000 lives in the United States.

See how other celebrities are using their platforms below.

If this doesn’t make you check your registration, mail or walk-in your vote RIGHT NOW, then track your vote to make sure it’s counted, I don’t know what else you need to hear. To the loved ones of the 200,000+ who suffered and died from this containable virus, this is evil. https://t.co/IgCbvkRecA — Ava DuVernay (@ava) September 22, 2020

I’m going live on my Instagram for the very first time today to join @WhenWeAllVote’s Registered and Ready IG Takeover with @zendaya, @jlo, @cp3, @ayeshacurry, and more!



I hope you'll join us today on Instagram or at https://t.co/YyCaei3PQF for #NationalVoterRegistrationDay . pic.twitter.com/cQ0V2EUahV — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) September 22, 2020

Winning is all about doing the prep. And TODAY is prep day. Make sure you’re #VoteReady by clicking the link 👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽. Check out @UnderArmour #RunToVote to do your part on Nov 3rd. Let's do this! #NationalVoterRegistrationDay — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) September 22, 2020

Today is #NationalVoterRegistrationDay! So I need all of my US fans to go check your voter registration status right now with @glblctzn & @HeadCountOrg, and you can enter to win an exclusive dance lesson from my choreographer! #JustVote https://t.co/rAeDS2vvH1 pic.twitter.com/RZHyAKwTMR — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) September 22, 2020

Early voting has already begun in several states.

Register to vote today and make sure your voice is heard. Head to https://t.co/Jz5cS066N2 to get registered today. #Vote2020 #NationalVoterRegistrationDay pic.twitter.com/T3syUG1EGW — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) September 22, 2020

There’s too much on the line to sit this election out. It’s going to take all of us to undo the damage Trump has done in office. This National Voter Registration Day I need you to check your voter registration status, and make sure you’re ready to vote: https://t.co/3OrMRTxT9o — Stephanie Beatriz (@iamstephbeatz) September 22, 2020

Voter registration deadlines for the elections this fall are coming up.



This #NationalVoterRegistrationDay, get registered and ready to vote with @WhenWeAllVote.



Then, tell 5 friends to do the same → https://t.co/qslJg19l2I pic.twitter.com/3Q8Fw3J1vs — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) September 22, 2020

Happy #NationalVoterRegistrationDay! Register and make a plan to vote! https://t.co/Rlq4hxcXVn — COMMON (@common) September 22, 2020

The new remix for “What It’s Worth” is just in time for #NationalVoterRegistrationDay Grammy-winning producer #TracyYoung adds her groove-laden, fierce magic to my cover of the Stephen Stills classic. Listen here: https://t.co/axxlLzFxCw#Vote #VoteForChange #BillyPorter pic.twitter.com/1QBdGJZtR8 — Billy Porter (@theebillyporter) September 22, 2020

Make sure everyone you know is registered to #vote - go to https://t.co/PIA77a9px9… it’s easy and FUN! (fun not guaranteed) #NationalVoterRegistrationDay pic.twitter.com/k6eidusNx4 — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) September 22, 2020

Today starts voter registration 4 all us ‘mericans. Just in case you’ve been living in a hobbit hole with zero reception this year...here’s a link to help. Then quickly go back to your hideout and wait till voting opens. It is 2020 after all. https://t.co/WTY1sO6JJB #VoteReady pic.twitter.com/5kCwq4Ay2y — Jensen Ackles (@JensenAckles) September 22, 2020

If you live in these states get your votes in now! Make a plan with your friends. We are apart of history and have the power to make a change. Don’t let the news discourage you! Get out and vote! https://t.co/yqwSSqn5m4 — Hayley Kiyoko (@HayleyKiyoko) September 19, 2020

If you want to understand more about how fees and fines criminalize poverty, check out this article. It’s absolutely heartbreaking. It was written in 2018 but the information is really helpful. ❤️ https://t.co/ARO9W9dHya — camila (@Camila_Cabello) September 21, 2020

It’s National Voter Registration Day! To register, go to https://t.co/OqVlrf5a5X - takes only two min. #NationalVoterRegistrationDay — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 22, 2020

Our democracy can't withstand this Senate or President any longer.@votesaveamerica is making it easy to get in the fight.



Check your registration & your state's deadlines here:

https://t.co/DfrZBpaVXJ https://t.co/78o1sPUHho — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 22, 2020

Whats good everybody!! I need you to Join me, @djkhaled, our good friend @MichelleObama, and others for @WhenWeAllVote’s Registered and Ready Instagram Takeover TODAY at 12:00pm ET! You don’t want to miss it. RSVP here at https://t.co/iSVz89eZOM #VoteReady pic.twitter.com/qgRaA4kVgr — FAT JOE (@fatjoe) September 22, 2020

