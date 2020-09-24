Trump says he’s ‘not a fan’ of Meghan Markle after she urges Americans to vote

President Trump insulted Meghan, duchess of Sussex, Wednesday, after she and her husband, Prince Harry, urged Americans to vote in the upcoming presidential election.

When asked by a reporter at a White House press briefing for his thoughts on the royal couple encouraging “people to vote for Joe Biden,” the president took a dig at the former American actress, who is currently living in California with Harry and their son, Archie.

“I’m not a fan of hers ... and she probably has heard that,” Trump said. “But I wish a lot of luck to Harry, ‘cause he’s gonna need it.”

While appearing on Wednesday’s “Time 100" special, Meghan and Harry did not explicitly endorse former Vice President Biden. They did, however, call on viewers to participate in “the most important election of our lifetime.”

“When we vote, our values are put into action, and our voices are heard,” Meghan said. “Your voice is a reminder that you matter — because you do — and you deserve to be heard.”

“This election, I’m not going to be able to vote in the U.S.,” Harry added. “But many of you may not know that I haven’t been able to vote in the U.K. my entire life. As we approach this November, it’s vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity.”

Harry and Meghan’s call to action comes as the president refused on Wednesday to commit to a peaceful transfer of power should Biden win the election. The Sussexes moved to the U.S. this year to take a “step back” as senior members of the royal family and have been charting a new path through their nonprofit foundation, Archewell.

Earlier this month, the pair inked a production deal with Netflix, for which they will produce a variety of film and TV projects, including scripted series, docuseries, documentaries, features and children’s programming featuring diverse voices both in front of and behind the camera.

“As we work to reimagine the world around us, let’s challenge ourselves to build communities of compassion,” Meghan continued during the Time 100 special, which also highlighted Sen. Kamala Harris, former San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro, author Tomi Adeyemi and more honorees.

“Tonight reminds us of how important it is to watch out for each other, to care for each other and to inspire each other,” Harry added. “We are incredibly proud to join you in this historic moment in time.”

The second installment of “Time 100 Honorees: Visions for the Future” will stream Thursday on Time.com.