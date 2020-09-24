Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s first child is ‘here, healthy and beautiful’

The Zigi baby has arrived!

Last weekend, model Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik welcomed a baby girl about five months after Hadid revealed that the celebrity power couple was expecting their first child together.

“Our beautiful baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful,” Malik shared Wednesday on Instagram, along with a black-and-white photo of his hand holding his daughter’s little hand.

“To try to put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together.”

Advertisement

“Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world,” Hadid added on her own Instagram page. “So in love.”

Last month, Hadid staged a glamorous, high-fashion maternity photo shoot showing off her modeling chops and growing belly in a series of billowing, goddess-esque dresses. The runway star confirmed pregnancy rumors and reports in April on “The Tonight Show” and thanked Zigi fans for their “well wishes and support.”

Advertisement

The IMG model and former One Direction heartthrob have been linked romantically on and off since 2015.

“Obviously, we wish we could have announced it on our own terms,” she told host Jimmy Fallon, “but we’re very excited and happy and grateful.”

Several of Zigi’s famous friends took to Instagram on Wednesday to congratulate the happy couple on their bundle of joy. Among those who celebrated the occasion in the comments were “black-ish” actress Yara Shahidi, reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian, “The Vampire Diaries” alum Nina Dobrev, “Queer Eye” stylist Tan France, musical sister-duo Chloe x Halle and recording artist Dua Lipa, as well as models Halima Aden, Emily Ratajkowski, Gisele Bündchen, Martha Hunt, Olivia Culpo, Kaia Gerber and Hailey Bieber.

“YAY,” France wrote. “Congratulations, my love. I’m over the moon for you both!”

Advertisement

“Ahhhh!!!!!” Culpo commented. “HUGE congrats!!!!! I can’t wait to meet this angel.”

Same.