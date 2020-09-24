What’s playing at the drive-in: ‘Kajillionaire,’ ‘Tenet,’ ‘RBG’ and more

Craving a flick on the big screen? Here’s our latest rundown of new and classic movies playing at drive-ins, pop-ups or rooftops near you — we’ll update as new titles and showtimes for this week are added:

Carpool Cinema

Scottish Rite Event Center, 855 Elm Ave., Long Beach

$40 per car; advance purchase required. catalinafilm.org

“Fright Night” (1985), 6 p.m. Sept. 25

“The Breakfast Club,” plus selected shorts, 6 p.m. Sept. 26

Drive-in at the Park/Castaic

Castaic Lake Park, Castaic Lake Drive, Castaic

$30 per car; advance purchase required. driveinatthepark.com

Advertisement

“Men in Black,” 8:20 p.m. Sept. 25

“Black Panther,” 8:20 p.m. Sept. 26

Drive-in at the Park/L.A. County District 2

Various locations, L.A.

Free; advance reservations required. driveinatthepark.com

“Black Panther,” 7 p.m. Sept. 26 (Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Mall)

“Remember the Titans,” 7 p.m. Oct. 2 (Kenneth Hahn Park)

“Moana,” 7 p.m. Oct. 3 (Magic Johnson Park)

“Grace and Grit: Dance in the Time of Covid”

Santa Monica College, Bundy Campus, East Parking Lot, 3171 S. Bundy Drive, L.A.

$50 per car; advance purchase required. westsideballet.com

Advertisement

Dance film featuring Westside Ballet, Barak Ballet, Ballet Folklórico Flor de Mayo, et al., 7:30 and 10 p.m. Oct. 9-10

Los Angeles Arts Society Drive-in Cinema

Gardena Cinema, 14948 Crenshaw Blvd., Gardena

$25, $30 per car. eventbrite.com

“Grease,” 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25

“La La Land,” 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25

“Beetlejuice,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1, 4

“The Nightmare Before Christmas,” 7 p.m. Oct. 16-17

“8th Annual Sunscreen Film Festival,” 7 p.m. Oct. 22

“A Nightmare on Elm Street,” 10 p.m. Oct. 23-24

“Halloween” (1978), 7 p.m. Oct. 29-Nov. 1

Mission Tiki Drive-In Theatre

10798 Ramona Ave., Montclair

$10; kids ages 5-9, $1; under age 5, free. missiontiki.com

Advertisement

“Ava,” 7:30 and 11:40 p.m. Sept. 25; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27-28

“The Broken Hearts Gallery,” 9:35 p.m. Sept. 24; 9:20 p.m. Sept. 25, 27-28

“Deadpool,” 9:35 p.m. Sept. 24-25, 27-28

“Kajillionaire,” 9:30 p.m. Sept. 25, 27-28

“The Last Shift,” 7:30 and 11:35 p.m. Sept. 25; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27

“The New Mutants,” 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24; 7:35 and 11:45 p.m. Sept. 25; 7:35 p.m. Sept. 27-28

“Stage Mother,” 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24

“Tenet,” 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. Sept. 24-25; 7:30 and 10:20 p.m. Sept. 27-28

Movies in Your Car at Seaside Cinema

Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 Harbor Blvd., Ventura

$29 per car; advance purchase required. concertsinyourcar.com

“The Big Lebowski,” 7 p.m. Sept. 29

“Pretty Woman,” 7 p.m. Sept. 30

Paramount Drive-In Theatres

7770 Rosecrans Ave., Paramount

$10; ages 5-8, $4; under age 5, free. paramountdrivein.com

Advertisement

“The Broken Hearts Gallery,” 7:50 p.m. Sept. 24

“Tenet,” 7:30 and 11 p.m. Sept. 24-Oct 1

Poolside Cinema at the Fairmont Miramar

101 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

Free with dinner at Fig restaurant; food and drink minimums apply. fairmont.com

“How to Train Your Dragon,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9

“Cheaper by the Dozen,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16

“Little Rascals,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24

Regency Theatres’ the Plant Drive-in

7876 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys

$30 per car; regencymovies.com

Advertisement

“The Empire Strikes Back,” 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24

“The Iron Giant,” 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25

“Spider-Man: Far From Home,” 9:45 p.m. Sept. 25

“Space Jam,” 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26

“Raiders of the Lost Ark,” 9:45 p.m. Sept. 26

“Men in Black,” 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27

“Cowboy Bebop: The Movie,” 9:45 p.m. Sept. 27

Rubidoux Drive-In

3770 Opal St., Riverside

$10; kids ages 5-9, $1; under age 5, free. rubidouxswapmeet.com

“Ava,” 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25, Sept. 27-Oct. 1

“The Broken Hearts Gallery,” 9:25 p.m. Sept. 24

“Deadpool,” 9:25 p.m. Sept. 24-25, Sept. 27-Oct. 1

“Kajillionaire,” 9:20 p.m. Sept. 25, Sept. 27-Oct. 1

“The New Mutants,” 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24; 7:30 and 11:35 p.m. Sept. 25; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27-Oct. 1

“No Escape,” 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24

“Tenet,” 7:30 and 10:20 p.m. Sept. 24-25, Sept. 27-Oct. 1

San Fernando Valley Summer Drive-in Nights

Westfield Fashion Square, 14006 Riverside Drive, Sherman Oaks

$20-$95; ages 3 and under free; advance purchase required. myvalleypass.squarespace.com

Advertisement

“Pet Sematary” (1989), 10 p.m. Oct. 16

“Child’s Play” (1988), 10 p.m. Oct. 17

“Poltergeist” (1982), 10 p.m. Oct. 23

Screamfest Horror Film Festival

Calamigos Ranch, 327 Latigo Canyon Road, Malibu

Free; reservations required. screamfestla.com

“Books of Blood,” 7 p.m. Oct. 6

Newsletter Get our daily Entertainment newsletter Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more. Enter Email Address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Advertisement

Secret Movie Club/Downtown L.A.

Parking lot, 1027 S. Los Angeles St., downtown L.A.

$23-$37; advance tickets required. secretmovieclub.com

“The Who’s Tommy” with “Pink Floyd’s The Wall,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1

Secret Movie Club/Glendale

Sears Parking Lot, 211 W. California Ave., Glendale

$23-$37; advance tickets required. secretmovieclub.com

“War of the Worlds” (2005) with “Cloverfield,” 7:15 p.m. Sept. 25

“Armageddon” (2005) with “Airplane,” 7:15 p.m. Sept. 26

“The Incredibles,” 7:15 p.m. Sept. 27

Advertisement

Sony Pictures Drive-in Experience

3933-3969 Madison Ave., Culver City

$35 per car; advance tickets required. sonypictures.com/drivein

“The Last Shift,” 8 p.m. Sept. 24

Starlite Movies

Brea Mall, 1065 Brea Mall, Brea

$35 per car; advance purchase required. starlitemovienight.com

“Crazy Rich Asians,” 8 p.m. Sept. 24

“Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” 8 p.m. Sept. 25

“The Secret Life of Pets 2,” 8 p.m. Sept. 26

“La La Land,” 8 p.m. Sept. 27

Advertisement

Summer Weekend Drive-in at the Roadium

The Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance

$25, $30 per car; tickets also available on-site. eventbrite.com

“Ava,” 6:30 p.m. Sept. 24

“12 Hour Shift,” 6:30 p.m. Oct. 1

“Shrek 2,” 6 p.m. Oct. 2

“She Is the Ocean,” 6:30 p.m. Oct. 8

“Ghostbusters” (1984), 7 p.m. Oct. 10

“A Nightmare on Elm Street,” 7 p.m. Oct. 29

“Ratatouille,” 6 p.m. Nov. 14

“The Polar Express,” 6 p.m. Dec. 11

The Sunset Strip Presents Late Night Drive-In

The Andaz Hotel, 8401 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood

$56.25 per car. loop1tickets.com

“The Big Sleep” with “Double Indemnity,” 8 p.m. Sept. 25

“Truck Turner,” 8 p.m. Sept. 26

“A Nightmare on Elm Street,” 8 p.m. Oct. 2

“Breathless” (1983), 8 p.m. Oct. 3

“The Long Goodbye,” 8 p.m. Oct. 9

“The Man Who Fell to Earth,” 8 p.m. Oct. 10

“Idiocracy” (1978), 8 p.m. Oct. 16

“The Hills Have Eyes” (1977), 8 p.m. Oct. 23

“Halloween” (1978), 8 p.m. Oct. 24

“Suspiria” (1977), 8 p.m. Oct. 29

“An American Werewolf in London,” 8 p.m. Oct. 30

“Young Frankenstein” with “Dead Alive,” 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Advertisement

Van Buren Drive-In Theatre

3035 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside

$10; kids ages 5-9, $1; under age 5, free. vanburendriveintheatre.com

“Ava,” 7:30 and 11:45 p.m. Sept. 25-26; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27-28

“The Broken Hearts Gallery,” 9:30 p.m. Sept. 24

“Deadpool,” 9:45 p.m. Sept. 24; 9:30 p.m. Sept. 25-26; 9:25 p.m. Sept. 27-28

“Kajillionaire,” 9:30 p.m. Sept. 25-28

“The New Mutants,” 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24; 7:30 and 11:45 p.m. Sept. 25-26; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27-28

“No Escape,” 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24

“Tenet,” 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. Sept. 24-28

Vineland Drive-In Theatre

443 N. Vineland Ave., Industry

$4, $10; children under age 5, free. vinelanddriveintheater.com

“Alone,” 10:30 p.m. Sept. 24-25; 10:45 p.m. Sept. 26; 10:15 p.m. Sept. 27; 7:45 p.m. Sept. 28-29; 10:15 p.m. Sept. 29; 7:45 p.m. Sept. 30

“Ava,” 7:45 p.m. Sept. 24-27; 10:30 p.m. Sept. 28; 7:45 p.m. Sept. 29; 10:15 p.m. Sept. 30

“Bill & Ted Face the Music,” 10:30 p.m. Sept. 24-25; 10:45 p.m. Sept. 26; 10:15 p.m. Sept. 27; 7:45 p.m. Sept. 28; 10:15 p.m. Sept. 29; 7:45 p.m. Sept. 30

“The Broken Hearts Gallery,” 10:30 p.m. Sept. 24-25; 10:45 p.m. Sept. 26; 10:15 p.m. Sept. 27; 7:45 p.m. Sept. 28; 10:15 p.m. Sept. 29-30

“Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2,” 7:45 p.m. Sept. 26, 30

“The Last Shift,” 7:45 p.m. Sept. 24-25; 10:45 p.m. Sept. 26; 7:45 p.m. Sept. 27; 10:30 p.m. Sept. 28; 7:45 p.m. Sept. 29; 10:15 p.m. Sept. 30

“No Escape,” 7:45 p.m. Sept. 24-25, 27; 10:30 p.m. Sept. 28; 7:45 p.m. Sept. 29

“RBG,” 7:45 p.m. Sept. 26, 29

“Shortcut,” 7:45 p.m. Sept. 24-25, 27; 10:30 p.m. Sept. 28; 10:15 p.m. Sept. 30

“Unhinged,” 10:30 p.m. Sept. 24-25; 7:45 p.m. Sept. 26; 10:15 p.m. Sept. 27; 7:45 p.m. Sept. 28; 10:15 p.m. Sept. 29; 7:45 p.m. Sept. 30

Advertisement

Yeti Film Tour: Drive-In Edition

Parking lot, 818 James M. Wood Blvd., downtown L.A.

$30-$60; advance purchase required. eventbrite.com

Selected outdoor-adventure documentaries, 8 p.m. Sept. 25

































