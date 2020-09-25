Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich call it quits after 2-month engagement

Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato and actor Max Ehrich have ended their engagement, the Los Angeles Times has confirmed.

News of their breakup, first reported by People magazine, comes two months after Ehrich proposed to Lovato, who began dating the “Young and the Restless” alum in March before living in quarantine together amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers,” a person close to Lovato, who spoke anonymously due to the sensitive nature of the situation, told People on Thursday. “They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together.”

Earlier this month, controversy surrounding their relationship erupted when old tweets and Instagram videos allegedly posted by Ehrich resurfaced. In the posts, the actor allegedly professed his love for Lovato’s former best friend, actress-singer Selena Gomez, who began her acting career alongside Lovato on “Barney & Friends” and later the Disney Channel.

In response, Lovato publicly shamed anyone who circulated the “doctored” videos and tweets, dismissing them as a “FAKE” ploy “to put women against each other” and pleading with the media to focus on more important issues.

“If women have conflict that’s between them NOT YOU,”the “OK Not to Be OK” artist wrote on her Instagram story at the time. “I challenge any tabloid that dares to type my name to mention Breonna Taylor and the fact that her murderers still haven’t been arrested. WRITE ABOUT THAT. .. I don’t really wanna look at what’s happening in the world either, but WE HAVE TO.

“Yes, it’s easier to tear apart celebrities and their relationships because 2020 sucks and scares the s— out of us all, but it’s only gonna stay terrifying until we address it all and WORK ON SOLUTIONS TOGETHER.”

Demi Lovato asks fans to stop pitting female artists against one another in new Instagram story:



“It’s really sad when people fake images to put women against one another....don’t y’all have more important sh*t to write about in 2020?” pic.twitter.com/sWaD3t82o7 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 14, 2020

Lovato celebrated her engagement to Ehrich on Instagram last month with an intimate couples’ photo shoot on the beach showing off her new ring after Ehrich popped the question on July 22.

“I knew I loved you the moment I met you,” Lovato wrote in the caption. “It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all.

“You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby.”