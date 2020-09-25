What’s on TV This Week: ‘The Comey Rule,’ the NBA Finals and more

SUNDAY

The 2020 documentary “John Lewis: Good Trouble” salutes the late Georgia congressman and lion of the civil rights movement. 6 and 9 p.m. CNN

Alicia Keys, Miley Cyrus and K-pop boy band BTS — pause for screaming — are among the artists featured in the two-night “iHeartRadio Music Festival.” Ryan Seacrest hosts. 8 p.m. The CW; also Mon.

Get animated with the season premieres of “The Simpsons,” “Bless the Harts,” “Bob’s Burgers” and “Family Guy.” 8, 8:30, 9 and 9:30 p.m. Fox

Chris Rock and Jason Schwartzman are going to Kansas City — Kansas City, here they come — as the crime anthology “Fargo” returns for a fourth season set in the 1950s. 9 and 10:22 p.m. FX

Jeff Daniels is former FBI Director James Comey and Brendan Gleeson is President Donald J. Trump in the two-night fact-based miniseries “The Comey Rule.” 9 p.m. Showtime; concludes Mon.

MONDAY

They’re not giving away their shot in “Benedict Men,” a new docuseries from NBA star Steph Curry about a high school basketball team. Anytime, Quibi

She doesn’t know what to expect in the new horror drama “The Expecting.” AnnaSophia Robb stars. Anytime, Quibi

Everything you always wanted to know about the electoral college, gerrymandering, etc., is explained in the docuseries “Whose Vote Counts, Explained.” Anytime, Netflix

911 operators dispatch first responders to those in need of assistance in a reboot of the 1990s reality series “Emergency Call.” Luke Wilson hosts. 10 p.m. ABC

An artist creates a performance piece as a way of coping with his father’s Alzheimer’s in the documentary “Our Time Machine” on a new “POV.” 10 p.m. KOCE

“Dr. 90210” will see you now. This reality series about Beverly Hills plastic surgeons gets a female-led reboot. 10 p.m. E!

Something tasty this way comes in a Halloween-themed challenge in the premiere of “The Big Bake.” 10 p.m. Food Network

TUESDAY

“Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia” finds the comic and “Always Be My Maybe” costar holding court in her first-ever standup special. Anytime, Netflix

John Leguizamo, baseball’s Alex Rodriguez and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez show their “True Colors” in this new series profiling prominent Hispanic Americans. Anytime, Peacock

“Black Dynamite’s” Michael Jai White kicks butt and takes names in “Welcome to Sudden Death,” a remake of a 1995 Jean-Claude Van Damme action thriller. Anytime, Netflix

Broadcast networks and cable news outlets will offer live coverage as President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden meet in the first “2020 Presidential Debate.” 6 p.m. various channels

You are the “Weakest Link” … goodbye! “Glee’s” Jane Lynch takes over hosting duties in a reboot of this primetime quiz show. 8 p.m. NBC

Former Sen. Harry Reid of Nevada is saluted in the documentary “The New West and the Politics of the Environment” on the season finale of “Earth Focus.” 8 p.m. KCET; also 9 p.m. Thu., KOCE

WEDNESDAY

Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer and Andrew Rannells are “The Boys in the Band” in a new adaptation of playwright Mart Crowley’s groundbreaking gay-themed 1968 drama. Anytime, Netflix

Oscar winners Julianne Moore and Alicia Vikander are among the actresses portraying feminist icon Gloria Steinem in director Julie Taymor’s bio drama “The Glorias.” Anytime, Amazon Prime

We don’t want to burst anyone’s bubble, but pro basketball’s finest will hit the hardwood in the opening games of the “NBA Finals.” 6 p.m. ABC; also Fri.

“The 100,” we hardly knew ye. After seven seasons, the sci-fi drama ends it run. Eliza Taylor stars. 8 p.m. The CW

Pacific Symphony makes the first of four monthly appearances with a piano-centric program on a new “Southland Sessions.” 8 p.m. KCET

Aloha! Hawaii is the last stop in the finale of the three-part nature series “Islands of Wonder.” 8 p.m. KOCE

The off-color animated series “South Park” sets its sights on the coronavirus pandemic in a very special hourlong episode. 8 p.m. Comedy Central

Read the fine print: “Nova” recalls the invention of the printing press in the new episode “A to Z: How Writing Changed the World.” 9 p.m. KOCE

The new documentary “Blood on the Wall” explores the ongoing immigration crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border. 9 p.m. National Geographic

THURSDAY

The night-time is the fright time in the new terror tale “Scare Me” starring Josh Ruben and “The Boys’” Aya Cash. Anytime, Shudder

An unplanned pregnancy puts a Pennsylvania teen on the road to New York City in Eliza Hittman’s poignant 2020 drama “Never Rarely Sometimes Always.” With Sidney Flanigan and Talia Ryder. 8 p.m. HBO

Who’s Zooming who? A close-knit group of friends tries keep in contact via video chat in the new pandemic-era sitcom “Connecting…” 8:30 p.m. NBC

No strings attached: Puppets poke fun at politics and pop culture in “Let’s Be Real,” a new satirical series from Triumph the Insult Comic Dog creator Robert Smigel. 9 p.m. Fox

The special “CripTales” features monologues based on the real-life experiences of people living with disabilities. 10 p.m. BBC America

The special “Hitler’s Teen Killers” recalls the havoc wrought on WWII battlefields by some of the Nazi leader’s most fanatical followers. 10:15 p.m. National Geographic

FRIDAY

A filmmaker stages a series of macabre scenes as a way of coping with her father’s dementia in the documentary “Dick Johnson Is Dead.” Anytime, Netflix

“Mirror Mirror’s” Lily Collins is just a Midwestern gal in the City of Light in “Emily in Paris,” a new comedy from “Sex and the City” creator Darren Star. Anytime, Netflix

Fantastic beasts and where to find them: Kaitlyn Dever and “Star Wars’” Kelly Marie Tran are featured in the new horror anthology “Monsterland.” Anytime, Hulu

The docuseries “Tiny World” gets up close and personal with some of nature’s littlest critters. “Ant-Man’s” Paul Rudd narrates. Anytime, Apple+

There will be blood in the new horror comedy “Vampires Vs. The Bronx.” With Sarah Gadon and “SNL’s” Chris Redd. Anytime, Netflix

“The Hobbit’s” Martin Freeman and “Homeland’s” Morena Baccarin meet cute in the quirky 2019 rom-com “Ode to Joy.” 8 p.m. TMC

Who’s the boss? Find out as more head honchos go incognito in new episodes of “Undercover Boss.” 9 p.m. CBS

Rock me, Amadeus! Host Scott Yoo celebrates the 18th-century Austrian composer Mozart in a new “Now Hear This” on “Great Performances.” 9 p.m. KOCE

The new documentary “Kingdom of Silence” spotlights the shocking murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi by agents of his own government in 2018. 9 p.m. Showtime

Everybody is still kung fu fighting in a second-season of the action drama “Warrior.” Andrew Koji stars. 10 p.m. Cinemax

SATURDAY

It’s all “Downhill” for a married couple (Will Ferrell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus) vacationing at a ski resort in this 2019 remake of the superior 2014 comedy “Force Majeure.” 8 p.m. HBO

Smells like teen spirit in the new thriller “Dying to Be a Cheerleader.” With Dominique Booth and Ashlynn Yennie. 8 p.m. Lifetime

From Studio 8H, it’s “Saturday Night Live.” The sketch comedy series returns for Season 46. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC

A singer and a songwriter make beautiful music together in the TV movie “Country at Heart.” With Jessy Schram, Niall Matter and Lucas Bryant. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

The late great singer-songwriter John Prine is seen and heard in archival performances on the season premiere of “Austin City Limits.” 11:30 p.m. KOCE

