Entertainment & Arts

You’ve been Karbombz’d! Kenny Scharf rolls his art down Santa Monica Boulevard

Artist Kenny Scharf drives gallerist Jeffrey Deitch during a Karbombz! rally Saturday on Santa Monica Boulevard.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By Los Angeles Times staff
Sep. 28, 2020
11:34 AM
The makeover began with a few innocent sprays of paint, but by the time Kenny Scharf was done, the gray Prius was a psychedelic Pepto pink comet with chunky white teeth and gleaming blue eyes — the latest of the L.A. artist’s Karbombz! creations.

Dozens of Karbombz! turned out Saturday to form a caravan of mobile art in West Hollywood — part rally of Scharf devotees, part promotion for the artist’s show at Jeffrey Deitch. The gallery said Scharf has painted 260 Karbombz! around the world, all for free. Times photographer Luis Sinco tagged along as about 30 rolled down Santa Monica Boulevard.

A Volkswagen with eyelashes, pupils and a mouth grill joins a caravan of Kenny Scharf's Karbombz!
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Kenny Scharf paints a Prius pink at the Karbombz! rally Saturday.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Ashly Covington in her Toyota Camry, which was given the Scharf treatment.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
A Karbombz! participant holds up a Black Lives Matter sign during the rally on Saturday.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Photographer Joshua White, shooting the caravan on Saturday, pauses atop vintage wheels with the Karbombz! treatment.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Cars painted by Kenny Scharf park along Sycamore Avenue, where Saturday's Karbombz! rally ended.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Works by artist Kenny Scharf at the Jeffrey Deitch Gallery in Los Angeles
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

