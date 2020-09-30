Hollywood slams Trump’s refusal to condemn white supremacists: ‘Turn off his mic’

Hollywood is condemning Donald Trump after the president failed to condemn white supremacists during Tuesday night’s presidential debate.

Yara Shahidi, Olivia Wilde, Ava DuVernay, Storm Reid, Elizabeth Banks, Kumail Nanjiani, Chance the Rapper and many other celebrities expressed their outrage on Twitter after moderator Chris Wallace asked Trump to denounce white supremacists. Trump instead told a far-right hate group, the Proud Boys, to “stand back and stand by.”

“Here’s the big takeaway from the debate: Trump was asked to condemn white supremacists, and not only did he refuse to do so, he told them to ‘stand back and stand by,’” actor Nanjiani tweeted. “You know, as if he is their leader. That’s the takeaway.”

“He’s refusing to tell racists to stand down and blames an ideology for all the crime and murders,” wrote “Euphoria” actress Reid. “THIS is why we have to vote him out. We cannot have him in office for another 4 years.”

“Westworld” star Tessa Thompson speculated Trump dodged Wallace’s question because “you cannot condemn your base,” while writer, actress and producer Lena Waithe simply opted to “turn this off now” after his Proud Boys remark.

“The entire country has to make a decision as to whether it will continue to downplay the fact that our President is an openly racist White Supremacist and what that means for its citizens or... VOTE HIM OUT,” Chance the Rapper wrote.

Here are more celebrity reactions to the first presidential “s— show,” from Chris Wallace’s performance as a moderator to Trump’s incessant interruptions.

The entire country has to make a decision as to whether it will continue to downplay the fact that our President is an openly racist White Supremacist and what that means for its citizens, or... VOTE HIM OUT. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 30, 2020

I denounce white supremacy! See that was so easy — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) September 30, 2020

You cannot condemn your base... — Tessa Thompson (@TessaThompson_x) September 30, 2020

So I’m gonna vote for the guy who didn’t tell white supremacists to stand by, who didn’t attack a man’s son for dealing w addiction and who believes in climate science. #BidenHarris2020 — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) September 30, 2020

If it's an issue of not having time, broadcast on a delay and put in giant letters on screen TRUE or FALSE as they say something, pause to give people time to read if there's more to it. This is increasingly important when the president tells you no media can be trusted & lies. — Natalie Morales (@nataliemorales) September 30, 2020

His message to white supremacists was “STAND BY”. This is terrifying. — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) September 30, 2020

For those who hadn’t been listening for the past 4 years, Trump just told you that he ain't leaving and that he is a white supremacist. If that doesn't get every American who is not white into overdrive to toss his ass - we may actually deserve what happens next. — Ava DuVernay (@ava) September 30, 2020

Every interruption should lead to additional time for the other nominee. — Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) September 30, 2020

He said "Proud Boys stand by" and I'm.... afraid to find out for what! — Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) September 30, 2020

Chris Wallace-turn off his mic. — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) September 30, 2020

There’s not enough wine in the whole wide world!!!!!!!!! #Debates2020 https://t.co/J6dHcrelQd — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 30, 2020

Well, look at that. A sitting president will not denounce white supremacist groups. He just keeps saying antifa. — roxane gay (@rgay) September 30, 2020

Stand by?



Ding, ding, ding. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) September 30, 2020

Chris Wallace couldn't moderate a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. — Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) September 30, 2020

wow — chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) September 30, 2020

You’ve got a decent man vs. a hulking, loudmouth bully with no specific plans on anything. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 30, 2020

PRESIDENTIAL: Donald Trump managed to go 72 minutes without bringing up Hunter Biden's cocaine problem. #Debates2020 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 30, 2020

He couldn’t denounce white supremacy. I can turn this off now. — Lena Waithe (@LenaWaithe) September 30, 2020

One person on this stage looks Presidential and the other is Donald Trump. We can’t survive another four years of whatever this glue sniffing Oompa Loompa is doing to break us as a Nation. The man separates the American people into those with him or against him. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) September 30, 2020

Trump giving himself away on his stance against racial awareness training...



"If you were a *wink* certain person🙍🏼‍♂️, you had no status in life. It was kind of a reversal." — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) September 30, 2020

Me during that debate pic.twitter.com/15EG4lxeHj — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) September 30, 2020

I started this debate with a white wine spritzer and now I need tequila. Lots of tequila. Doubles. Triples. 😔 — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) September 30, 2020

You can't reason with crazy. Why is he trying to reason with crazy. This is maddening. — Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) September 30, 2020

Donald "Oh by the way, maybe you can inject some bleach into your arm" Trump 😳 — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) September 30, 2020

Why is this so true. Help. https://t.co/bRoFvNNlJD — Tessa Thompson (@TessaThompson_x) September 30, 2020

Joe doesn't drag Trumps family into Donald's swamp and hog wallow. #Debates2020 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 30, 2020

I am SHAME!!! This country.... pic.twitter.com/L3f0mgdXbv — KELENDRIA ROWLAND (@KELLYROWLAND) September 30, 2020

Let’s talk about race baby. — Lena Waithe (@LenaWaithe) September 30, 2020

Hey Chris Wallace, you up? #Debate2020 — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) September 30, 2020

I want to live in a country where Nazi's aren't fine people, where Hate crimes aren't the highest they have ever been, and where our president uses tear gas on Americans to get a photo op. #WithBidenWeCan #Debates2020 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 30, 2020

Donald's trade deal with China has killed the American farmer. He has destroyed them. They have had to go on a new kind of Welfare because of it and it's been humiliating to them. His trade deal is a total disaster. #Debates2020 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 30, 2020

“It’s hard to get any word in with this clown”

-Joe Biden — KELENDRIA ROWLAND (@KELLYROWLAND) September 30, 2020

What am I watching. This is like romper room. LET THE MAN TALK DONNIE 😒😒😒 — Taraji P. Henson (@tarajiphenson) September 30, 2020

Joe don’t fall for the distraction PUUULLEASSEEEE!! — KELENDRIA ROWLAND (@KELLYROWLAND) September 30, 2020

We can’t put ourselves through another 4 years of this walking dumpster fire. https://t.co/bsUoIl4N3P — John Legend (@johnlegend) September 30, 2020

Where are you Tax Returns?? The one way you can prove what you say about your taxes is to produce your tax returns. Show us the returns. #Debates2020 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 30, 2020

#BlackLivesMatter and that includes Hermain even though he didn’t always wanna include us. https://t.co/z6T6u47t1E — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 30, 2020

Did he just mention football ? — Lena Waithe (@LenaWaithe) September 30, 2020

What is happening?! Is there an understudy who can step in and play the role of moderator?! #debates — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 30, 2020

Mr. Wallace is helping us out. — Lena Waithe (@LenaWaithe) September 30, 2020

Chris Wallace's debate performance tonight is a great reminder that kindergarten teachers are underpaid. #Debates2020 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 30, 2020

Take a breath.



And remember: your remote exists for a reason if you need to use it for your well-being. — Brie Larson (@brielarson) September 30, 2020

Did he just tell white supremacists to “stand by?” — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) September 30, 2020

chris wallace moderating the debate pic.twitter.com/UsOM4tilYx — ziwe (@ziwe) September 30, 2020

Donald Trump was not willing to call out and condemn white supremacy. Period. — Phillipa Soo (@Phillipasoo) September 30, 2020

Listening to two white dudes wax poetic about black folks is what I call a bathroom break. — Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) September 30, 2020

“Law and Order with justice where people get treated fairly” is the best response Biden could’ve given there. #Debates2020



I’m not debating you on this. I’m not saying it’s the right answer. I’m saying it’s the best answer he could’ve given at that moment. — April (@ReignOfApril) September 30, 2020

He says he’s done more for African Americans, but then questions peaceful protesting by painting Blacks as looters, and removes diversity training due to “sick ideas,” but wants to go back to the “core values” of this country. Sweet Baby Jesus #MakeItMakeSense #Debatenight — Yvonne Orji (@YvonneOrji) September 30, 2020

If you support Donald Trump, you agree with this position. There is no picking and choosing. https://t.co/6ETB682WjR — Ava DuVernay (@ava) September 30, 2020

He was clearly caught off guard by the question and Trump’s horrifying badgering and then you saw the compassionate human being - the parent who actually cares about their child - immediately shine through. No one’s talking about that moment but I think a lot of people felt that. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) September 30, 2020

My takeaway from that Reality Show....excuse me Debate is.....VOTE!!!! VOTE!!!! VOTE!!!! — Viola Davis (@violadavis) September 30, 2020

That debate was the worst thing I've ever seen & I was in The Star Wars Holiday Special. — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 30, 2020