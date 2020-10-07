9 SoCal shows you can see in person: art, comedy, music and more

Tired of just streaming shows at home? Love dance or musicals? Fancy a stroll in a garden? Here are 10 nine Southern California happenings that offer an in-person, if socially distanced, experience.

“Grace and Grit: Dance in the Time of Covid”

Drive-in screenings are scheduled for this new dance film featuring performers from local companies including Westside Ballet, Barak Ballet and Ballet Folklórico Flor de Mayo. Santa Monica College, Bundy Campus, East Parking Lot, 3171 S. Bundy Drive, L.A. 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $50 per car; advance purchase required. westsideballet.com

“5-Star: Musicals and More”

Performers from 5-Star Theatricals sing classic show tunes plus selections from popular jukebox musicals to kick off TOArts’ new “Road Show” series. The Lakes at Thousand Oaks, 2200 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. 6 p.m. Sunday. $30, $50 per car; advance purchase required. bapacthousandoaks.com

Chinese Garden

Though its galleries remain closed, the Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens is opening the outdoor areas of its greatly expanded Chinese Garden for public viewing starting Friday. 1151 Oxford Rd., San Marino. 10 a.m. Wednesdays-Mondays. $13-$29; under age 4, free. huntington.org

AltaSea Drive-in Awards, Opera and Art Installation Show

This celebration of ocean exploration and conservation includes opera director Peter Sellars presenting highlights from his 2019 staging of Mozart’s “Idomeneo.” Also: a large-scale projection created by artists Mason Rothschild and Annie Sperling and an appearance by Robert Ballard, discoverer of the Titanic. Battleship USS Iowa Museum, 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro. 6:45 p.m. Saturday. $250-$1000. altasea-project-blue.org

Drive-in Jazz

Grammy-winning jazz-fusion violinist Mads Tolling performs. Muckenthaler Cultural Center, 1201 W. Malvern Ave., Fullerton. 7:30 p.m. Thursday (gates open at 6 p.m.). $30 per car. themuck.org

“Our Ocean’s Edge”

The California coast is ready for its close-up in this exhibit of black-and-white images by L.A.-based photographer Jasmine Swope. Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. Sunday through Jan. 10. Museum is open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. daily except Wednesdays. $5, $7; 17 and under, free. lagunaartmuseum.org

“Magic Asphalt: Drive-In Comedy Under the Stars”

Kevin Nealon is among the funny folks taking part in this stand-up showcase. Magic Castle, 7001 Franklin Ave., Hollywood. 8 p.m. Friday-Sunday. $100-$150 per car. nightout.com

Screamfest Horror Film Festival

The annual showcase moves outdoors and pairs classic terror tales like “Halloween” with new horror-themed shorts and feature-length movies. Regency Theatres’ The Plant Drive-in, 7876 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys. Various times, Wednesday through Oct. 15. $20; passes available; advance purchase required. screamfestla.com

“Nights of the Jack”

This interactive, family friendly drive-thru experience features Halloween-themed installations made from carved pumpkins. King Gillette Ranch, 26800 Mulholland Hwy., Calabasas. 7-11 p.m. through Oct. 25; 6:30-11 p.m. Oct. 26-Nov. 1. $69 per vehicle. nightsofthejack.com

