Sorry, Justin Bieber, you’re not No. 1 in our ranking of celebrity Crocs

Celebrities are trying to make Crocs happen — and some are doing it better than others.

On Tuesday, “Yummy” singer Justin Bieber became the latest star to release his own line of the foam clog shoes, which sold out within hours of their highly anticipated debut. As did the ones styled by “Un Día (One Day)” hitmaker Bad Bunny, who dropped his collection last month.

Each celebrity Croc features custom designs and Jibbitz charms tailored to the artist’s work and personality.

From Ruby Rose and Drew Barrymore to Post Malone and PSY, here’s every celebrity Croc collaboration, ranked from “Ew, why?” to “OK, I could actually see myself wearing these — maybe.”

Advertisement

9. Post Malone

How does the saying go? You’re only as good as your worst Croc? You’d think rapper Post Malone would have improved his shoe-design game after (checks notes) FOUR different collections. But somehow, the “Sunflower” hitmaker has managed to miss the mark on almost every. single. one.

I get that his aesthetic is grunge, but black-and-navy color schemes? Camouflage patterns? Two fashion wrongs do not make a right, Posty.



8. Luke Combs

Advertisement

Seriously, what is it with the camouflage? The only benefit to this style choice (and it is a choice) is that maybe people won’t be able to see that you’re wearing Crocs?

OK, I’ll admit some of the country star’s other collections — with more solid backgrounds and fun guitar- and car-themed charms — could be cute if you’re into that sort of thing.



7. Drew Barrymore

Oh, Drew. It’s great that your Croc designs are made with love, but you don’t have to actually plaster the word “Love” in live-laugh-love cursive all over your shoes.

Advertisement

Someone get the “Saturday Night Live” costume department on the line so Chloe Fineman, Barrymore impersonator extraordinaire, can adopt this well-meaning look for her next sketch.



6. Yang Mi

We have created a custom line of embellished Classics and Baes for our global ambassador, Yang Mi 🐝 These styles are available only in China but let us know what you think in the comments! pic.twitter.com/jOO237hHQq — Crocs Shoes (@Crocs) April 28, 2020

The jewel Jibbitz and bumblebee ankle bracelet from Chinese actress and singer Yang are a classy touch, but why only offer the design in blue and gray? Lots of wasted potential here.



5. Ruby Rose

Advertisement

Again, the black-and-blue color pairing is not the most pleasing to the eye, but actress Rose gets extra points here for matching her edgy hairstyle to her rainbow platform Crocs. Plus, this collab benefited GLAAD in honor of Pride month, so we really have no choice but to stan!

The “Orange Is the New Black” alum previously partnered with Crocs for some vibrant, ’90s-inspired footwear as well.



4. Justin Bieber

The school-bus yellow is a bit much, but the rainbow, sun, flower, pizza, teddy bear and lollipop Jibbitz are adorable in a 2009 baby Biebs kind of way. And the subtle reminder to wear a mask during the pandemic is appreciated!

Advertisement

3. KISS

Monochromatic, gray design pictured above notwithstanding, I promise the other kicks in this KISS collection will actually rock your socks. Imagine the band’s iconic logo in every color and badass flame detailing that will have you looking like a certified Croc-star.



2. PSY

A simple, white clog decorated with cute and colorful Pop Art. What’s not to like? I’ll have my Crocs “Gangnam Style,” please.

Advertisement

1. Bad Bunny

Once Puerto Rican reggaeton star Bad Bunny unlocked the creative key to glow-in-the-dark Crocs, it was game over.

The luminescent charms include his trademark Bunny logo, a fire emoij, stars, a planet and a nod to his latest album, “YHLQMDLG,” which stands for “Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana” (“I Do What I Want”).

Plus, we have to respect the commitment to this photo shoot, complete with a fluffy chair and some signature shades.