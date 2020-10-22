Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Dia de los Muertos and the Spider Pavilion: 7 IRL things to do this weekend

Grand Park's Downtown Dia de los Muertos
Altars, arts and crafts and more will be on display at Grand Park’s annual Downtown Día de los Muertos.
(Jose Sanchez / Grand Park)
By Matt CooperListings Coordinator 
Oct. 22, 2020
5:25 PM
Tired of just streaming shows at home? Here are seven ways to get an in-person, if socially distanced, IRL experience.

Grand Park’s Downtown Día de los Muertos
Copresented by the Music Center and Self Help Graphics, this 12-day Day of the Dead celebration includes 11 large ofrendas, or altars, on view with audio guides available on Mixcloud and YouTube. Also on display: traditional folk art, digital ofrendas and photography. Grand Park, 200 N. Grand Ave., and the Music Center Plaza, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday through Nov. 4. Free. musiccenter.org

Thundercat & Hannibal Buress
Singer-songwriter Thundercat and comic and actor Hannibal Buress (“Broad City”) share the stage for a mix of music and laughs. Rose Bowl Drive-in, Area H Lawn, 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena. 3:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday. $120 and up; advance purchase required. nightout.com

“Tortured Souls Threshold”
Zombie Joe’s Underground Theatre Group stages this adult-themed, distanced outdoor horror experience with timed entry for one or two visitors at a time. ZJU Theatre Group, 4850 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. 7 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. Wednesdays-Sundays through Nov. 1. $35 per group; age 18 and older only. zombiejoes.com

“Magic Asphalt: Drive-in Comedy Under the Stars”
Bill Burr, Gina Yashere and Ben Gleib are among the funny folks featured in this stand-up showcase. Magic Castle Hollywood parking lot, 7001 Franklin Ave., Hollywood. 7 p.m. Friday-Sunday. $125 per car; maximum five people per car. nightout.com

Recent Spanish Cinema 2020
The American Cinematheque’s mostly virtual film festival offers an in-person double bill of terror tales by Spanish filmmaker Álex de la Iglesia: 1995’s “El Dia de la Bestia” (“The Day of the Beast”) plus 1997’s “Perdita Durango” (“Dance With the Devil”) starring Rosie Perez and Javier Bardem. Mission Tiki Drive-in Theatre, 10798 Ramona Ave., Montclair. 7:30 p.m. Thursday. $17-$42; advance purchase required. eventbrite.com

Spider Pavilion at the Natural History Museum
Your friendly neighborhood arachnids are back in business as this outdoor exhibit reopens to the public on Sunday. 11:20 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays. $6. NHM.org

Drive-in Jazz
Francisco Torres, trombone player and musical director of the Poncho Sanchez Latin Jazz Band, performs. Muckenthaler Cultural Center, 1201 W. Malvern Ave., Fullerton. 7:30 p.m. Thursday (gates open at 6 p.m.). $30 per car. themuck.org

Our recurring coronavirus-era viewing recommendations are indexed in the same place arts event listings (sigh) used to post.

Matt Cooper

Matt Cooper compiles the Los Angeles Times’ theater, classical music, dance, museum and gallery listings, and the movie openings and events & revivals listings, in addition to writing the TV This Week column and Weekend Picks. In his spare time, he enjoys seeing live theater, classical music and dance, visiting museums and galleries, going to the movies and watching TV.

