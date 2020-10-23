What’s on TV This Week: ‘Essential Heroes,’ ‘The Mandalorian,’ ‘Hip Hop Awards’ and more
SUNDAY
If necessary, the Tampa Bay Rays and your Los Angeles Dodgers play Games 5, 6 and/or 7 of the “2020 World Series.” 5 p.m. Fox; also Tue.-Wed.
Better pack a parka, the unscripted series “Alaska: The Last Frontier” is back for another season. 8 p.m. Discovery Channel
A concert pianist gets cozy with a former flame in the TV movie “Chateau Christmas.” With Merritt Patterson and Luke Macfarlane. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel; also Fri.
He’s a fool for all things yule in the holiday romance “Forever Christmas.” With Chelsea Hobbs and Christopher Russell. 8 p.m. Lifetime
She’s come undone: Nicole Kidman plays a well-off wife and mother whose life takes several turns for the worse in the mystery drama “The Undoing.” With Hugh Grant and Donald Sutherland. 9 p.m. HBO
Those proverbial apron strings prove hard to untangle in the new reality series “I Love a Mama’s Boy.” 10 p.m. TLC
MONDAY
Eva Longoria leads a star-studded celebration of Latinx contributions to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in the special “Essential Heroes: A Momento Latino Event.” 9 p.m. CBS
Get … out! The docuspecial “Amityville Horror House” revisits the site of one of history’s most famous hauntings. 9 p.m. Travel Channel
Young and old share their perspectives on youth and aging in the special “Generation Nation: A PBS American Portrait Story.” 9:30 p.m. KOCE
All politics is local for three Midwestern women running in the 2018 midterm elections in the documentary “Represent” on a new “Independent Lens.” 10 p.m. KOCE
TUESDAY
The comedian best known for lip-synching the words of President Trump in a series of viral videos gets her own variety special, “Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine.” Anytime, Netflix
Sarah Cooper has become one of the social media sensations of the coronavirus era thanks to her lampooning of President Donald Trump.
Come on down! Drew Carey hosts an all-new “The Price Is Right at Night” followed by “Let’s Make a Deal Primetime” hosted by Wayne Brady. 8 and 9 p.m. CBS
The documentary “Power & Health” examines how race, ethnicity, economic status, etc., factor into the quality of healthcare a person receives. 8 p.m. KCET
The special “Not Done: Women Remaking America” looks at the struggles and triumphs of the contemporary women’s movement. 8 p.m. KOCE
The Pearsons persevere for a fifth season of the family drama “This Is Us.” With Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore and Emmy winner Sterling K. Brown. 9 and 10 p.m. NBC
Good hustle! Jay-Z, Cardi B, DJ Khaled and Megan Thee Stallion are among the nominees for “Hustler of the Year” at the “BET Hip Hop Awards Awards 2020.” 9 p.m. BET
Pulitzer Prize-winning presidential historian Jon Meacham offers his perspective on the state of the union past and present in the documentary “The Soul of America.” 9 p.m. HBO
The new special “The Campaigns That Made History” is a survey of presidential elections won and lost over the last five decades. 9 p.m. History Channel
WEDNESDAY
A perpetually single gal (Emma Roberts) makes a “Holidate” with a handsome stranger in this new rom-com. With Luke Bracey and Kristin Chenoweth. Anytime, Netflix
Remains to be seen: Archaeologists in Egypt uncover a mystery four millennia in the making in the documentary “Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb.” Anytime, Netflix
A new “Nature” recalls recent efforts to rescue and rehabilitate koalas, kangaroos and other critters in the aftermath of Australia’s devastating 2019-20 brushfires. 8 p.m. KOCE
It’s a good thing: Lifestyle maven Martha Stewart is back in a second season of her unscripted series “Martha Knows Best.” 8 and 8:30 p.m. HGTV
See who went the distance and who didn’t in the season finale of “Married at First Sight.” 8 p.m. Lifetime
The family sitcom “American Housewife” returns with new episodes. Katy Mixon stars. 8:30 p.m. ABC
It’s moving day for the remaining contestants as “Big Brother” wraps another season. Julie Chen hosts. 9 p.m. CBS
Roll over, Beethoven! Pacific Symphony pays homage to the German composer on a new installment of “Southland Sessions.” 9 p.m. KCET
Hot enough for you? “Nova” looks at possible high-tech solutions to global warming in the new episode “Can We Cool the Planet?” 9 p.m. KOCE
THURSDAY
See how they care for creatures great and small down in Austin, Texas, in “That Animal Rescue Show,” a new docuseries from “Boyhood” filmmaker Richard Linklater. Anytime, CBS All Access
Chicago — the Windy City, City of the Big Shoulders, Hog Butcher for the World, etc. — is the subject of “City So Real,” a new docuseries from “Hoop Dreams” director Steve James. 7, 8:05, 9:10, 10:22 and 11:34 p.m. National Geographic
The COVID-19 pandemic poses challenges for the Cloud 9 crew in the season premiere of the workplace sitcom “Superstore.” With America Ferrera and Ben Feldman. 8 p.m. NBC
We do declare, the Charleston, S.C.-set reality series “Southern Charm” is back for yet another season. 9 p.m. Bravo
“Ghost Adventures” tries to scare up a few “Tiger King” viewers with the special episode “Horror at Joe Exotic Zoo.” 9 p.m. Travel Channel
The co-directors of the wild Netflix docuseries “Tiger King” discuss Joe Exotic, the series’ animal rights message and the reaction from fans.
The concert special “Metallica: S&M 2” captures the heavy-metal heroes sharing the stage with the San Francisco Symphony. 10 p.m. KOCE
Low-level NSA “employees” crack wise over real-life security-camera footage in the new workplace sitcom/clip-show mashup “Top Secret Videos.” With Brian Posehn. 10:30 p.m. truTV
FRIDAY
This is the way: Pedro Pascal is “The Mandalorian” as this action drama set in the “Star Wars” universe returns for Season 2. Anytime, Disney+
Who you gonna call? “Truth Seekers” investigate the supernatural in this horror/comedy hybrid from “Shaun of the Dead’s” Nick Frost and Simon Pegg. Anytime, Amazon Prime
A hobby-store owner hooks up with a hunky contractor for “A Crafty Christmas Romance” in this TV movie. With Nicola Posener and Bradford B. Johnson. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Grover, Elmo, Big Bird and company share the stage with an orchestra led by Wynton Marsalis for “Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents: A Swingin’ Sesame Street Celebration.” 9 p.m. KOCE
“The Sopranos’” Lorraine Bracco gets an offer she can’t refuse in the new home-renovation series “My Big Italian Adventure.” 9 p.m. HGTV
Do-it-yourself scientists push the boundaries of genetic research in the new documentary “Citizen Bio.” 9 p.m. Showtime
Who else you gonna call? Ozzy and company go ghost hunting in L.A. in the new special “The Osbournes: Night of Terror.” 9 p.m. Travel Channel
There’s more to the walking dead than just walking and being dead, as detailed in the new special “Exhumed: A History of Zombies.” 10 p.m. KOCE
SATURDAY
Someday her prince will come, and that day is today in the TV movie “One Royal Holiday.” With Laura Osnes and Aaron Tveit. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel
Sorority sisters are in for a slay-ride in a 2019 remake of the 1974 terror tale “Black Christmas.” With Imogen Poots and Cary Elwes. 8 p.m. HBO
“7th Heaven’s” Beverley Mitchell learns that love is sweet as well as sticky in the holiday romance “Candy Cane Christmas.” 8 p.m. Lifetime
Help is on the way with the return of the unscripted series “Iyanla, Fix My Life.” 9 p.m. OWN
