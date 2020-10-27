Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Hollywood condemns Amy Coney Barrett confirmation: ‘6-3 doesn’t represent me’

Judge Amy Coney Barrett
Amy Coney Barrett speaks at a confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
(Samuel Corum / Pool via Associated Press)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Oct. 27, 2020
9:06 AM
Hollywood has some objections to Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation as the next Supreme Court justice.

In a controversial move, the majority-Republican Senate appointed Barrett to the high court Monday in the week leading up to the presidential election. Despite Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish for the newly elected president to name her replacement, the GOP filled her seat in a highly partisan vote that drew zero support from Democrats for the first time since the mid-1800s.

Among the many who expressed outrage online as Barrett was sworn in were Samuel L. Jackson, Kumail Nanjiani, Brie Larson, Roxane Gay, George Lopez, Billy Eichner, Natasha Rothwell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Rachel Zegler, Paul Bettany and Toni Braxton.

Jimmy Kimmel roasted Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky during his latest “Jimmy Kimmel Live” monologue.

“The main event in Washington today was the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who is America’s next top Supreme Court justice, tilting the balance of the court even heavier to the right,” the comedian said Monday. “Mitch McConnell rushed this one through faster than his morning Dulcolax kicks in.

“Republicans made a big power grab before an election that could very well wipe out their majority in the Senate. Usually when this many white people get together for one last heist, it’s an '[Ocean’s] Eleven’ movie.”

Several celebrities reacted to the news by urging Americans to vote — in person, if possible, to avoid any mail trouble — in key battleground regions and donate to help “flip red states blue.”

Opinion

Column: Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation was shockingly hypocritical. But there may be a silver lining.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., arrives as Republicans work during a rare weekend session to advance the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, at the Capitol in Washington, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

And Jackson, Louis-Dreyfus, Zegler, Nanjiani, Bettany, Braxton and more performers adopted the mnemonic phrase “6-3 doesn’t represent me” to condemn the the imbalance imparted by Barrett’s appointment.

“IMPORTANT,” actor and producer Nanjiani wrote. “No matter where you live, if your mail in ballot arrives after Nov 3rd, assume it won’t be counted. YOU MUST DROP YOUR MAIL IN BALLOT IN A DROP BOX SOON AS YOU CAN OR VOTE IN PERSON. Especially PA, WI, NC. But everywhere else too. If you must mail it in, do it NOW!”

Many also indicated that they were not impressed with Barrett’s qualifications — or perceived lack thereof. As noted by “Insecure” star Rothwell and others, the newest Supreme Court justice has “never tried a case” in her career.

“Who knew you could make it to the Supreme Court without ever trying a case and being a judge for only three years,” author Gay tweeted about Barrett, who began serving as a judge in 2017. “White women finally get to fail upward too!”

Here’s a sampling of celebrity sentiment surrounding Barrett’s divisive confirmation.

Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

