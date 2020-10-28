LeBron James and other celebs cheer the Dodgers: ‘LA is the city of CHAMPIONS’

Another day, another championship for L.A.!

Fresh off the Lakers’ sweet NBA Finals success, LeBron James was quick to celebrate his fellow L.A. athletes Tuesday on Twitter after the Dodgers won their first World Series since 1988 against the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6.

“DAMN RIGHT YOU GUYS ARE!!!” the basketball superstar wrote, matching the energy of the official Dodgers account, which tweeted, “THE LOS ANGELES DODGERS ARE WORLD CHAMPIONS.”

“Man can we PLEASE have a parade!!!” he added. “I know we can’t but DAMN I wanna celebrate with our @Lakers & @Dodgers fans!!! LA is the city of CHAMPIONS.”

(“I definitely intend to have the opportunity for Angelenos to celebrate the Lakers and, on their own day, the Dodgers,” Mayor Eric Garcetti told The Times late Tuesday.)

DAMN RIGHT YOU GUYS ARE!!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🏆 https://t.co/p43AxyJc1t — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2020

James was among several celebrities who proudly cheered on their home team Tuesday night. Other vocal fans included Jennifer Lopez, Regina King, Ava DuVernay, Eugenio Derbez, Ashton Kutcher, Daniel Dae Kim, Kerry Washington, George Lopez, Ellen DeGeneres, Wilmer Valderrama, Jimmy Kimmel, Samuel L. Jackson, Becky G., Lana Del Rey, Mario Lopez, Danny Trejo and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“Congratulations @Dodgers!” Schwarzenegger tweeted, along with a video of himself delivering his best impression of legendary Dodgers commentator Vin Scully. “What a fantastic championship. For the Dodgers fans out there, here’s my attempt at #ITFDB from earlier in the playoffs.”

Congratulations @Dodgers! What a fantastic championship. For the Dodgers fans out there, here’s my attempt at #ITFDB from earlier in the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/BLzHF8Dw9d — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) October 28, 2020

Actor and director Derbez shared a photo of Dodgers pitcher Victor González hugging it out on Texas’ Globe Life Field with fellow pitcher Julio Urías, who clinched the coveted 2020 World Series title by striking out the Rays’ Willy Adames.

“Orgullo mexicano [Mexican pride],” he tweeted, with a baseball emoji.

Here are more reactions to the Dodgers’ big win.

Oh and yeah Put some RESPECT ON @ClaytonKersh22 name!! Now and FOREVER!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2020

AVA KNOWS WHAT'S UP https://t.co/a3zsivCun6 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) October 28, 2020

After a 2020 like LA and California have had, they sure could use a reason to smile.

Congratulations @Dodgers, #WorldSeries Champs! — Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) October 28, 2020

If there was a year for the @Dodgers to win the World Series, this was the year... Viva! #WeLoveLA #WSCHAMPS #2020 pic.twitter.com/UOgrYbx9fT — Mario Lopez (@mariolopezviva) October 28, 2020

LA — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) October 28, 2020

Congrats to the LA Dodgers!!!!! Brooklyn born. Raised in the City of Angels. Then add the MAGIC! @magicjohnson 😀 #HowYouMakeAChamp — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) October 28, 2020

Congrats to the Dodgers, and to the Rays on a great #WorldSeries. It’s a great night to be a Los Angeleno. @Dodgers @RaysBaseball — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 28, 2020

Big Up @magicjohnson & @la_dodgers_baseball for bringing That MLB Championship back to LA‼️‼️#gododgerblue #@cookiejohnsontoo https://t.co/A2RgGhfPRH — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) October 28, 2020

YAAASSSS!!! LA! Dodger dogs for everyone!!! https://t.co/p45sJuihFV — Wilmer Valderrama (@WValderrama) October 28, 2020

Fav memory is seeing my brothers dance to “Dodger Blue” https://t.co/puDJSwpfdD after winning the championship ON my brothers birthday. #WorldSeries 💙 — Becky G. (@iambeckyg) October 28, 2020

Congrats Dodgers! — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) October 28, 2020

Did you know you can vote at #DodgerStadium where the @Dodgers take the field? Go to https://t.co/Oy6nm0INTT to learn more. #MakeHistoryHere pic.twitter.com/f0b0fJNplV — Danny Trejo (@officialDannyT) October 27, 2020

ok NOW I can go to sleep for two and a half months — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) October 28, 2020

VIN COME PARTY WITH US https://t.co/TzWKbrjMLW — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) October 28, 2020

This. Makes. Me. Sooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo. Happy. 😭🙌 Congrats @dodgers. What a doozie of a year. https://t.co/l6nZYYuqas — Zachary Levi (@ZacharyLevi) October 28, 2020

Congrats to the Los Angeles Dodgers! Ending a 32 year drought! Great to see! — Bill Burr (@billburr) October 28, 2020