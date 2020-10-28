Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

LeBron James and other celebs cheer the Dodgers: ‘LA is the city of CHAMPIONS’

Lakers star LeBron James celebrates the NBA Championship earlier this month.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Oct. 28, 2020
9:19 AM
Share

Another day, another championship for L.A.!

Fresh off the Lakers’ sweet NBA Finals success, LeBron James was quick to celebrate his fellow L.A. athletes Tuesday on Twitter after the Dodgers won their first World Series since 1988 against the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6.

“DAMN RIGHT YOU GUYS ARE!!!” the basketball superstar wrote, matching the energy of the official Dodgers account, which tweeted, “THE LOS ANGELES DODGERS ARE WORLD CHAMPIONS.”

“Man can we PLEASE have a parade!!!” he added. “I know we can’t but DAMN I wanna celebrate with our @Lakers & @Dodgers fans!!! LA is the city of CHAMPIONS.”

Advertisement

(“I definitely intend to have the opportunity for Angelenos to celebrate the Lakers and, on their own day, the Dodgers,” Mayor Eric Garcetti told The Times late Tuesday.)

James was among several celebrities who proudly cheered on their home team Tuesday night. Other vocal fans included Jennifer Lopez, Regina King, Ava DuVernay, Eugenio Derbez, Ashton Kutcher, Daniel Dae Kim, Kerry Washington, George Lopez, Ellen DeGeneres, Wilmer Valderrama, Jimmy Kimmel, Samuel L. Jackson, Becky G., Lana Del Rey, Mario Lopez, Danny Trejo and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“Congratulations @Dodgers!” Schwarzenegger tweeted, along with a video of himself delivering his best impression of legendary Dodgers commentator Vin Scully. “What a fantastic championship. For the Dodgers fans out there, here’s my attempt at #ITFDB from earlier in the playoffs.”

Actor and director Derbez shared a photo of Dodgers pitcher Victor González hugging it out on Texas’ Globe Life Field with fellow pitcher Julio Urías, who clinched the coveted 2020 World Series title by striking out the Rays’ Willy Adames.

Advertisement

“Orgullo mexicano [Mexican pride],” he tweeted, with a baseball emoji.

Here are more reactions to the Dodgers’ big win.

Entertainment & ArtsDodgersSports
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement