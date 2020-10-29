Marriage story meets weekend update: Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost get married

Marvel star Scarlett Johansson has married “Saturday Night Live’s” Colin Jost. And word of their union came from a most-unexpected place.

According to Meals on Wheels — yes, the nonprofit that combats hunger and isolation among seniors — the “Black Widow” actress and “Weekend Update” host wed over the weekend “in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and love[d] ones.” Rather, a weekend update and a marriage story, all rolled into one.

The organization shared the news Thursday on Instagram with a picture of decked-out Staten Island Ferry that read “Jost Married,” proving that the pair is likely not above cheesy wedding hashtags. (Hey, it could’ve been #ScarJost.) Reps for the stars confirmed the marriage to The Times Thursday but provided no additional details.

Johansson, 35, and Jost, 38, followed COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC, Meals on Wheels’ post said, adding that "[t]heir wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica.” The organization asked followers to consider donating to “celebrate the happy couple.”

TMZ reported that they wed in in Palisades, N.Y., where Johansson bought a $4-million home in 2018.

Though their stories sometimes vary, they reportedly began dating after they connected on the set of “Saturday Night Live” in 2017. They were engaged in May 2019 and Johansson showed off her 11-carat engagement ring during subsequent appearances at San Diego Comic-Con International and “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

It’s the third marriage for Johansson. The Oscar-nominated “Marriage Story” and “Jojo Rbbit” star was wed to actor Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2010, and to journalist Romain Dauriac from 2014 to 2017. She and Dauriac share a daughter, Rose, who was born in 2014.

It’s the first marriage for Jost. And it sounds like his “SNL” co-writer Michael Ché did not successfully disrupt the nuptials, as planned.

In July, while promoting his memoir, “A Very Punchable Face,” Jost told the New York Times that he was “about to get married.”

“I now almost have a stepdaughter who I love and is a big part of my life now,” he said. “I’m starting to do more and more outside of the show [‘SNL’]. It felt like the right time to look back.”