What’s playing at the drive-in: ‘Halloween,’ ‘Coco’ and more

Craving a flick on the big screen? Here’s our latest rundown of new and classic movies playing at drive-ins, pop-ups or rooftops near you. We’ll update as new titles and showtimes are added.

Array Drive-In

Parking lot, 1055 W. 6th St, L.A.

Free; advance registration required. arraynow.com

“Selma,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30

“Get Out,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

Cinemauto

Parking lot, 713 N. Hill St., Chinatown, downtown L.A.

$60-$170 (includes meal options). cinemauto.net

Advertisement

“The Love Witch” plus selected shorts, 6 p.m. Nov. 13

“The Beach Bum” plus selected shorts, 6 p.m. Nov. 14

Hollywood Roosevelt Drive-In Theatre

Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

$65-$75; advance purchase required. eventbrite.com

“Pet Sematary” (1989), 8 p.m. Oct. 30

“Halloween” (2018), 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Joe Bob’s Haunted Drive-in

The Rose Bowl, 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena

$99, $115; advance purchase required. joebobshaunteddrivein.com

Advertisement

Interactive Halloween event features clips from B-movie horror flicks, 9 p.m. Oct. 31

Kids in the Spotlight Night at the Drive-In Fundraiser

Sears parking lot, 236 N. Central Ave., Glendale

$40 per car; advance purchase required. kitsinc.networkforgood.com

Five short films written and created by foster youth, 7 p.m. Nov. 5

L.A. Zoo Drive-In Movies

5333 Zoo Drive, L.A.

$40-$140; advance purchase required. lazoo.org

Advertisement

“Goosebumps,” 8 p.m. Oct. 30

“The Addams Family” (2019), 8 p.m. Oct. 31

“Poltergeist” (1982), 8 p.m. Nov. 1

Legion Drive-In

The Hollywood Legion Theater at Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

$65 per car; $80 per truck or SUV; advance tickets required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com

Universal Monster Night triple-bill: “Son of Dracula,” “The Creature From the Black Lagoon” and “Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein,” 7 p.m. Oct. 30

“Psycho” (1960), 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. Oct. 31, 9 p.m. Nov. 1

“Mrs. Doubtfire,” 6 p.m. Nov. 1

“Airplane!” 5:45 p.m. Nov. 2

“Election,” 8:15 p.m. Nov. 2

“Rear Window,” 5:45 p.m. Nov. 4

“Vertigo,” 8:40 p.m. Nov. 4

“Groundhog Day,” 5:30 p.m. Nov. 5

“Tootsie,” 8:15 p.m. Nov. 5

“Finding Nemo,” 5:30 p.m. Nov. 6

“Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl,” 8:15 p.m. Nov. 6

“The Princess Bride,” 5:45 p.m. Nov. 7

“Pulp Fiction,” 8:30 p.m. Nov. 7

Lexus Culinary Cinema

L.A. Live event deck, 1005 Chick Hearn Court, downtown L.A.

$25 per person, advance purchase required. lalive.com

Advertisement

“Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13

“Sideways,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14

“Little Miss Sunshine,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15

Los Angeles Arts Society Drive-in Cinema

Gardena Cinema, 14948 Crenshaw Blvd., Gardena

$25-$50 per car. eventbrite.com

“Halloween” (1978), 7 p.m. Oct. 31, Nov. 1

“The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” (1974), 10 p.m. Oct. 30-Nov. 1

“E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” 6 p.m. Nov. 6-8, 11

“The Purge: Anarchy,” 9:30 p.m. Nov. 6-8, 11

Mission Tiki Drive-In Theatre

10798 Ramona Ave., Montclair

$10; kids ages 5-9, $1; under age 5, free. missiontiki.com

Advertisement

“Borat Subsequent Movie Film,” 9:20 p.m. Oct. 30-Nov. 5

“Come Play,” 7:30 and 11:50 p.m. Oct. 30-31, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1-5

“Honest Thief,” 9:25 p.m. Oct. 30-Nov. 5

“Love and Monsters,” 9:35 p.m. Oct. 30-Nov. 5

“Poltergeist,” 7:30 p.m. and 12:40 a.m. Oct. 30-31, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1-5

“Spell,” 7:30 and 11:20 p.m. Oct. 30-31, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1-5

“Tenet,” 9:45 p.m. Oct. 30-Nov. 5

“The War With Grandpa,” 7:30 and 11:25 p.m. Oct. 30-31, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1-5

Movies in Your Car at Seaside Cinema

Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 Harbor Blvd., Ventura

$29 per car; advance purchase required. concertsinyourcar.com

“Scream,” 7 p.m. Oct. 30

“The Biggest Little Farm,” 6 p.m. Nov. 1

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” 7 p.m. Nov. 6

“Onward,” 7 p.m. Nov. 7

“Elf,” 6:30 p.m. Nov. 10

“Cars,” 6:30 p.m. Nov. 11

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” 7 p.m. Nov. 13

“The Wizard of Oz,” 6:30 p.m. Nov. 18

“Knives Out,” 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19

Paramount Drive-In Theatres

7770 Rosecrans Ave., Paramount

$10; ages 5-8, $4; under age 5, free. paramountdrivein.com

Advertisement

“Honest Thief,” 10:55 p.m. Oct. 30-Nov. 1, 7:30 and 10:55 p.m. Nov. 2-5

“Tenet,” 7:30 and 10:55 p.m. Oct. 30-Nov. 5

Parking Lot Cinema/Glendale

Sears parking lot, 211 W. California Ave., Glendale

$23-$37. secretmovieclub.com

“Friday the 13th,” 7:15 p.m. Oct. 30

“Friday the 13th Part V: The Final Chapter” 9:30 p.m. Oct. 30

“Coco,” 7 p.m. Nov. 1

“The Nightmare Before Christmas,” 7 p.m. Nov. 8

Regency Theatres’ the Plant Drive-In

7876 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys

$30 per car; regencymovies.com

Advertisement

“A Nightmare on Elm Street,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30

“The Thing” (1982), 9:45 p.m. Oct. 30

“Halloween” (2018), 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

“An American Werewolf in London,” 9:45 p.m. Oct. 31

“Stand by Me,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1

Rubidoux Drive-In

3770 Opal St., Riverside

$10; kids ages 5-9, $1; under age 5, free. rubidouxswapmeet.com

“Come Play,” 7:30 and 11:45 p.m. Oct. 30-31, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1-5

“Honest Thief,” 7:30 and 11:25 p.m. Oct. 30-31, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1-5

“Love and Monsters,” 9:35 p.m. Oct. 30-Nov. 5

“Poltergeist,” 7:30 p.m. and 12:35 a.m. Oct. 30-31, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1-5

“Synchronic,” 9:20 p.m. Oct. 30-Nov. 5

“Tenet,” 9:45 p.m. Oct. 30-Nov. 5

Newsletter Get our daily Entertainment newsletter Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more. Enter Email Address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Advertisement

Starlite Movies

Brea Mall, 1065 Brea Mall, Brea

$35 per car; advance purchase required. starlitemovienight.com

“Beetlejuice,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30

“Hocus Pocus,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

“The Nightmare Before Christmas,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1

Street Food Cinema/Arcadia

Santa Anita Park, 285 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia

$20 per car plus $8 per person; ages 3 and under free; advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com

“Beetlejuice,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30

“The Nightmare Before Christmas,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

“Coco,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1

“When Harry Met Sally,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5

“Jurassic World,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6

“Toy Story 4,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7

“The Wizard of Oz,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8

Advertisement

Summer Weekend Drive-In at the Roadium

The Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance

$25, $30 per car; tickets also available on-site. eventbrite.com

“The Nightmare Before Christmas,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

“Ratatouille,” 7 p.m. Nov. 14

“Toy Story,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21

“The Polar Express,” 6 p.m. Dec. 11

The Sunset Strip Presents Late Night Drive-In

The Andaz Hotel, 8401 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood

$56.25 per car. loop1tickets.com

“An American Werewolf in London,” 8 p.m. Oct. 30

“Young Frankenstein” with “Dead Alive,” 8 p.m. Oct. 31

“Pulp Fiction,” 8 p.m. Nov. 6

“Inglourious Basterds,” 8 p.m. Nov. 7

“Kill Bill: Vol. 1,” 8 p.m. Nov. 13

“Kill Bill: Vol. 2,” 8 p.m. Nov. 14

“Reservoir Dogs,” 8 p.m. Nov. 20

“Jackie Brown,” 8 p.m. Nov. 21

“Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood,” 8 p.m. Nov. 28

Advertisement

Valley Film Festival

The Regency 16 Theatres Drive-In @ The Plant, 7876 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys

$20 per car; advance purchase required. valleyfilmfest.com

“Take Me to Tarzana” plus selected shorts, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 7

Comedy shorts, 9 p.m. Nov. 7

Documentary feature plus selected shorts, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 8

Dramatic shorts, 9 p.m. Nov. 8

“Marcus” plus selected shorts, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 14

“Girls on Film” shorts, 9 p.m. Nov. 14

“Words Can’t Go There” plus selected shorts, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 15

Documentary shorts, 9 p.m. Nov. 14

Van Buren Drive-In Theatre

3035 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside

$10; kids ages 5-9, $1; under age 5, free. vanburendriveintheatre.com

“Come Play,” 7:30 p.m. and midnight Oct. 30-31, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1-2

“Honest Thief,” 9:30 p.m. Oct. 30-Nov. 2

“Love and Monsters,” 9:45 p.m. Oct. 30-Nov. 2

“Poltergeist,” 7:30 p.m. and 12:45 a.m. Oct. 30-31, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1-2

“Tenet,” 9:45 p.m. Oct. 30-Nov. 2

“The War With Grandpa,” 7:30 and 11:30 p.m. Oct. 30-31, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1-2

Advertisement



























































































