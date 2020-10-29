16 culture picks: Kamasi Washington’s Michelle Obama score, Kristina Wong onstage

Kamasi Washington and Kristina Wong lead our weekly list of online concerts, streaming theater productions, virtual art exhibitions and other culture for your viewing consideration this weekend. Here’s our latest rundown, all times Pacific.

Kamasi Washington

The jazz saxophonist and composer performs his score for the documentary “Becoming: An Intimate Portrait of Michelle Obama” on a new installment of the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s “Sound/Stage” series of pandemic concerts filmed at the Hollywood Bowl in August. 10 a.m. Friday; available for 30 days. Free. laphil.com

“Kristina Wong for Public Office”

The L.A.-based performance artist stars in this solo comedy about her nascent political career. It’s presented by the Broad Stage and Center Theatre Group. 8 p.m. Friday; available through Nov. 29. $10; free for Broad Stage and CTG subscribers. thebroadstage.org, centertheatregroup.org

The Tune In Festival

This showcase presented by the Center for the Art of Performance at UCLA includes performances by Kronos Quartet, singer-songwriter Dan Zanes, vocalist Perla Batalla, Chicano rock band Quetzal, violinist Vijay Gupta, skid row theater troupe Los Angeles Poverty Department and vocal group Sweet Honey in the Rock. 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 9:15 p.m. Saturday; available on demand Nov. 7-8. Free. online.cap.ucla.edu

“Modern Beauty”

Pittance Chamber Music launches this three-concert series that features pianist Gloria Cheng with members of the Los Angeles Opera orchestra and works by Billy Childs, Esa-Pekka Salonen, Steven Stucky and others. 3 p.m. Sunday; also Nov. 8 and 15. Free; donations accepted. pittancechambermusic.org

“Art While Apart: A Celebration of Dancing While Distanced”

Santa Barbara’s State Street Ballet streams filmed performances of new works plus favorite repertory. 7 p.m. Thursday. Free. youtube.com, facebook.com

Angel City Jazz Festival

The Ford Theatres’ “From the Ford” series continues with archival video of performances by jazz quartet Kneebody, saxophonist Yosvany Terry and others. 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Free. facebook.com

Reena Esmail’s Piano Trio

Violinist Vijay Gupta, cellist Peter Myers and pianist Suzana Bartal perform all four movements of the composer’s chamber music work in four weekly Zoom sessions. 5 p.m. Thursday; also Nov. 2, 12 and 19. Free. Register at thewallis.org

“Recalling a Lost World: David Labkovski Brings the Stories of Sholem Aleichem to Life”

Holocaust Museum L.A. presents this virtual exhibit featuring Labkovski’s illustrations based on tales by the beloved Yiddish writer. On view through December. Free. holocaustmuseumla.org

“Triumph!”

The Los Angeles Women’s Theatre Festival presents this two-part showcase featuring theater, dance and storytelling by female writer-performers. 3 p.m. Sunday and Nov. 8. $20 for both. lawtf.org

“Séance on a Wet Afternoon”

Opera Santa Barbara streams its 2009 production of this musical thriller from “Wicked” composer Stephen Schwartz. Available through Monday. Free. Register at operasb.org

“Dementia”

The Latino Theater Company streams an archival performance of Evelina Fernández’s examination of homosexuality, teen pregnancy and other topics. Anytime through Nov. 5. Free. thelatc.org

“Satyagraha”

The Metropolitan Opera streams its 2011 staging of the Philip Glass opera inspired by the life of Mahatma Gandhi. Available 4:30 p.m. Sunday to 3:30 p.m. Monday. Free. metopera.org

“Quinteto Astor Piazzolla: En 3x4”

The ensemble founded by the Argentine composer performs in a concert recorded in Buenos Aires for CAP UCLA. 3 p.m. Sunday. Free. cap.ucla.edu

“Bold Faced Secret: In Their Shoes”

The Echo Theater Company’s monthly storytelling series on Zoom continues with tales of misunderstandings and second chances. 7:30 p.m. Friday. Free. EchoTheaterCompany.com

BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet

The fiddler and his Grammy-winning Cajun band perform a livestream concert. 4 p.m. Thursday. $15. ourconcerts.live

American Youth Symphony’s Fall Concert

Student musicians perform works by Stravinsky, Britten and others. 4 p.m. Sunday. Free. aysymphony.org

