Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

‘This is the slowest heart attack’: Celebs in shock but hopeful as election draws out

Demi Lovato, here performing at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.
(Christopher Polk / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
By Laura Zornosa
Share

Indya Moore captured the national mood Tuesday night in three words.

“Miss Florida gurl...” the “Pose” actress captioned a distressed Instagram selfie.

Whether you’re from a swing state or deeply invested in one, Florida kept the country on its toes — until the Associated Press called the state for Donald Trump around 9:30 p.m. Pacific. (The Miami-Dade County canvassing board examined ballots with a magnifying glass Monday.)

On social media, celebrities ranging from comedians to authors to actors responded with a mixed bag of emotions to a presidential election that was anything but normal. Reactions ranged from disbelief to depression to determination.

Advertisement

“The notion that public figures (saying that in regards to myself) must remain nonpartisan,” tweeted rising “West Side Story” star Rachel Zegler, “especially in the face of FASCISM, solely because we wield a lot of influence, is f— ridiculous. i WORKED for this influence, and i will use it.”

Comedian and Trump impersonator extraordinaire Sarah Cooper tweeted it best: “This is the slowest heart attack.”

Model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen, who recently shared a moving essay about her pregnancy loss, wrote, “It’s insane what *our* fears are if we lose, compared to their fears if Biden wins. like we will prob all die or be handmaids and they’re worried about bathroom safety.”

Advertisement

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay explained Southern votes for Trump with a clip from her 2016 documentary, “13th.”

“This call for law and order becomes integral to something that comes to be known as the ‘Southern strategy,’” the video says. “Nixon begins to recruit Southern whites, formerly staunch Democrats — persuading poor and working-class whites — into the Republican fold.”

Advertisement

“Bad Feminist” author Roxane Gay offered some semblance of hope for the progressive shift that many celebrities were hoping for.

“A win is a win and I remain calm and optimistic,” Gay tweeted. “I hope the establishment Democrats will now step aside so a new generation of politicians can work toward change.”

Actor Josh Gad, who voiced Olaf in the “Frozen” franchise, embodied calls to #CountAllTheVotes (including mail-in ballots). He tweeted that “Biden IS going to win this thing AND America has shown itself to be dangerously racist, pathetic and more willing to vote for hatred than their own lives. But at least we will get to fight another day.”

Advertisement

Mark Ruffalo, “Avengers” star and Wisconsin native, pointed out the “red mirage.” (The concept refers to the counting of in-person votes on election night that would suggest that Trump has won — despite millions of mail-in votes for Biden that need to be accounted for.)

Among Trump’s famous supporters, actress Kirstie Alley was keeping the faith. “I still think TRUMP is going to win! ....I know ...I’m an optimist...,” she tweeted Wednesday morning.

Advertisement

Here’s a smattering of what others had to say:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Entertainment & ArtsPoliticsCampaign 2020
Laura Zornosa

Laura Zornosa is an Arts and Entertainment intern with the Los Angeles Times. She has previously written for TIME, the Chicago Tribune, and La Nación. A 2020 graduate of Northwestern University, she most recently worked on the Lakefill Mag live magazine.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement