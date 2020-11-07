People across America do a happy dance to celebrate Biden’s win

On beat, off beat, line dances and voguing — people across the country are pouring out into the streets to dance in celebration of Joe Biden being elected 46th president of the United States on Saturday.

Biden, along with Kamala Harris, who is set to become the country’s first Black, Asian American and female vice president, defeated President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence after Pennsylvania brought in the electoral votes needed to claim the White House.

For many, the emotion and joy of dance is the perfect outlet for expressing the pent-up energy accumulated during a divisive election and presidency, and amid a pandemic that has killed more than 235,000 Americans.

In Philadelphia, the dance celebrations began days earlier as votes were being counted and Biden began pulling ahead of Trump. There were dancing mailboxes representing mail-in votes, groups doing the “Cupid Shuffle” line dance, Klezmer, a traditional style of music used for celebration in Jewish communities, and dances to Beyoncé.

Advertisement

They’re dancing on the PA capitol steps in Harrisburg pic.twitter.com/nQZH4a5y8o — Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) November 7, 2020

#JewsAgainstFascism are currently playing and dancing to Klezmer music at the Philadelphia #CountTheVote block party outside the convention center where votes are being counted! pic.twitter.com/QR6VECq0QH — IfNotNow🔥 (@IfNotNowOrg) November 6, 2020

Ballot boxes dancing to Missy Elliot is how Philadelphia is doing right now pic.twitter.com/eQgbDuUS35 — Josie Ensor (@Josiensor) November 6, 2020

Philly’s count every vote rally now dancing to Beyoncé’s Run the World (Girls), including a woman with a cat in a backpack pic.twitter.com/KvQrxvq5dV — Amber Jamieson (@ambiej) November 6, 2020

Advertisement

At a New York “Donald Trump Is Over” party that began Friday evening, people took to the streets to celebrate and dance. The next day, the city came alive with cheers and impromptu parties as news came in of Biden’s win.

People are literally dancing in the streets pic.twitter.com/Fv1HETb5sg — Lauren Wolfe (@Wolfe321) November 7, 2020

Demonstrators streamed through downtown Los Angeles to express their collective joy.

Advertisement

“Fuera fuera fuera Donald Trump” pic.twitter.com/eTVxqodz7M — Samantha Melbourneweaver (@SamanthaMVB) November 7, 2020

Some people, including political commentator Ana Navarro-Cárdenas and journalist Roland Martin did a happy dance at home to celebrate.

Advertisement

A video of late civil rights icon and Congressman John Lewis dancing to Pharrell’s “Happy” at a 2018 event for recent Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams also resurfaced across social media.

Advertisement

And people couldn’t forget the joyous dancing of the vice president-elect herself, who danced her way through campaign events.