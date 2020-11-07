Hollywood rejoices as Kamala Harris makes White House history

Kamala Harris’ many famous admirers couldn’t wait to celebrate her historic win Saturday after the California senator and her running mate, Joe Biden, were declared the next vice president and president of the United States, respectively.

In what has been one of the most heated and drawn-out presidential elections in the nation’s history, Harris, the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, is officially set to become the country’s first Black, Asian American and female vice president.

Among the many celebrities and politicians who congratulated the vice president-elect on social media were Audra McDonald, Daniel Dae Kim and California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Harris tweeted, “This election is about so much more than @JoeBiden or me. It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started.”



In August, Harris became the first woman of color nominated to a major party’s presidential ticket after Biden named her as his running mate — an opportunity the senator said she was “honored” to accept in their quest to “build an America that lives up to our ideals.”

She and Biden defeated Vice President Mike Pence and President Trump after securing 274 electoral votes and 74.5 million in the popular vote in the election (through Saturday morning). The current administration fell short of those totals with 214 electoral votes and 70.3 million in the popular vote after losing the key battleground states of Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania to their Democratic opponents.

Throughout the chaotic election cycle, Hollywood has overwhelmingly thrown its collective support behind Biden and Harris, while some conservative outliers — Jon Voight, Lil Wayne and Kirstie Alley — endorsed Trump.

Here’s a sampling of celebrity reactions to Harris’ groundbreaking victory.

Sent packing by the first Black woman Vice President in this history of this country and millions of nameless Black women all over this land. What a damn day. Just hugged my daughter so tight. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) November 7, 2020

Madame Vice President !!!! pic.twitter.com/4U2JCeHqB0 — Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) November 7, 2020

My dear friend, and now Madame Vice President-elect, congratulations.



California is so, so proud today. pic.twitter.com/EtilFvOM8w — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 7, 2020