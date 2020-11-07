Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Hollywood rejoices as Kamala Harris makes White House history

Sen. Kamala Harris
California Sen. Kamala Harris speaks during a 2020 drive-in rally for the Biden-Harris campaign.
(Michael Perez / Associated Press)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Share

Kamala Harris’ many famous admirers couldn’t wait to celebrate her historic win Saturday after the California senator and her running mate, Joe Biden, were declared the next vice president and president of the United States, respectively.

In what has been one of the most heated and drawn-out presidential elections in the nation’s history, Harris, the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, is officially set to become the country’s first Black, Asian American and female vice president.

Among the many celebrities and politicians who congratulated the vice president-elect on social media were Audra McDonald, Daniel Dae Kim and California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Harris tweeted, “This election is about so much more than @JoeBiden or me. It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started.”

Advertisement

In August, Harris became the first woman of color nominated to a major party’s presidential ticket after Biden named her as his running mate — an opportunity the senator said she was “honored” to accept in their quest to “build an America that lives up to our ideals.”

Entertainment & Arts

Why celebrities are declaring ‘We have her back’ about Kamala Harris

Democratic presidential candidate

Entertainment & Arts

Why celebrities are declaring ‘We have her back’ about Kamala Harris

Kerry Washington, Julianne Moore, Reese Witherspoon and advocacy groups such as Time’s Up are demanding fair media coverage of Democratic VP pick Kamala Harris.

She and Biden defeated Vice President Mike Pence and President Trump after securing 274 electoral votes and 74.5 million in the popular vote in the election (through Saturday morning). The current administration fell short of those totals with 214 electoral votes and 70.3 million in the popular vote after losing the key battleground states of Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania to their Democratic opponents.

Throughout the chaotic election cycle, Hollywood has overwhelmingly thrown its collective support behind Biden and Harris, while some conservative outliers — Jon Voight, Lil Wayne and Kirstie Alley — endorsed Trump.

Advertisement

Here’s a sampling of celebrity reactions to Harris’ groundbreaking victory.

Advertisement

Entertainment & ArtsPoliticsCampaign 2020
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement