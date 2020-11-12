What’s playing at the drive-in: ‘Ammonite,’ ‘Fatman’ and more

Craving a flick on the big screen? Here’s our latest rundown of new and classic movies playing at drive-ins, pop-ups or rooftops near you. We’ll update as new titles and showtimes are added.

Cinemauto

Parking lot, 713 N. Hill St., Chinatown, downtown L.A.

$60-$170 (includes meal options). cinemauto.net

“The Love Witch,” plus selected shorts, 6 p.m. Nov. 13

“The Beach Bum,” plus selected shorts, 6 p.m. Nov. 14

Coast Film Festival

The Ranch at Laguna Beach, S, 31106 Coast Hwy., Laguna Beach

$15-$100; advance purchase required. coastfilmfestival.com

Short films and documentaries about nature and outdoor activities, 5 p.m. Nov. 12; 10 a.m., noon and 12:30, 3 and 5 p.m. Nov. 13-14

Drive-In at the Roadium

The Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance

$25, $30 per car; tickets also available on-site. eventbrite.com

“Ratatouille,” 7 p.m. Nov. 14

“Toy Story,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21

“The Polar Express,” 6 p.m. Dec. 11

“Happy Feet,” 6 p.m. Jan. 8

“Honey, I Shrunk the Kids,” 6 p.m. Jan. 15

“Uncle Buck,” 6 p.m. Jan. 29

German Currents Film Festival

Mission Tiki Drive-In Theatre, 10798 Ramona Ave., Montclair

$17-$42; advance purchase required. americancinematheque.com

“Nosferatu the Vampyre,” with “The Tenderness of the Wolves,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12

HollyShorts Film Festival

Sears parking lot, 236 N. Central Ave., Glendale

$25 for car and driver; additional passengers, $9; advance purchase required.

eventbrite.com

“Bad Hair,” plus selected spooky shorts, 7 p.m. Nov. 18

Hollywood Roosevelt Drive-In Theatre

Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

$55, $65; advance purchase required. eventbrite.com

“Beverly Hills Cop,” 5:30 p.m. Nov. 15

“Trading Places,” 8:30 p.m. Nov. 15

“Caddyshack,” 5:30 p.m. Nov. 22

“Groundhog Day,” 8:30 p.m. Nov. 22

“Home for the Holidays,” 5:30 p.m. Nov. 29

“Planes, Trains and Automobiles,” 8:30 p.m. Nov. 29

Legion Drive-In

The Hollywood Legion Theater at Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

$65 per car; $80 per truck or SUV; advance tickets required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com

“Legally Blonde,” 5:30 p.m. Nov. 12

“Moonstruck,” 8:15 p.m. Nov. 12

“Robocop” (1987), 5:30 p.m. Nov. 13

“The Terminator” (1987), 8:15 p.m. Nov. 13

“From Russia With Love,” 5 p.m. Nov. 15

“Goldfinger,” 7:50 p.m. Nov. 15

“For a Few Dollars More,” with “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,” 5 p.m. Nov. 16

“Easy Rider,” 5:30 p.m. Nov. 17

“The French Connection,” 8:15 p.m. Nov. 17

“The Freshman” (1925), 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Nov. 28

Lexus Culinary Cinema

L.A. Live event deck, 1005 Chick Hearn Court, downtown L.A.

$25 per person, advance purchase required. lalive.com

“Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13

“Sideways,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14

“Little Miss Sunshine,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15

Los Angeles Arts Society Drive-in Cinema

Gardena Cinema, 14948 Crenshaw Blvd., Gardena

$25-$50 per car. eventbrite.com

“Twilight,” 6 p.m. Nov. 12-15

“Donnie Darko,” 9 p.m. Nov. 12-13

“American Psycho,” 9 p.m. Nov. 14-15

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” 6 p.m. Nov. 19-20

“The Breakfast Club,” 9 p.m. Nov. 19-22

“Pretty in Pink,” 6 p.m. Nov. 21-22

“Back to the Future Part II,” 6 p.m. Nov. 25-29

“The Terminator,” 9 p.m. Nov. 25-29

Mission Tiki Drive-In Theatre

10798 Ramona Ave., Montclair

$10; kids ages 5-9, $1; under age 5, free. missiontiki.com

“Come Play,” 7:30 and 11:50 p.m. Nov. 13-14, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15-19

“The Dark and the Wicked,” 7:30 and 11:45 p.m. Nov. 13-14, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15-19

“Freaky,” 7:30 and 11:50 p.m. Nov. 13-14, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15-19

“Honest Thief,” 7:30 p.m. and 12:20 a.m. Nov. 13-14, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15-19

“The Informer,” 9:25 p.m. Nov. 13-19

“Let Him Go,” 9:30 p.m. Nov. 13-19

“Love and Monsters,” 9:35 p.m. Nov. 13-19

“Tenet,” 9:45 p.m. Nov. 13-19

Movies in Your Car at Seaside Cinema

Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 Harbor Blvd., Ventura

$29 per car; advance purchase required. concertsinyourcar.com

“Onward,” 7 p.m. Nov. 12

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” 7 p.m. Nov. 13

“Knives Out,” 6:30 p.m. Nov. 18

“The Wizard of Oz,” 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19

Paramount Drive-In Theatres

7770 Rosecrans Ave., Paramount

$10; ages 5-8, $4; under age 5, free. paramountdrivein.com

“Freaky,” 10:55 p.m. Nov. 13-19

“Honest Thief,” 10:55 p.m. Nov. 13-17 and 19

“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13-17 and 19

“Tenet,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13-19

Parking Lot Cinema/Glendale

Sears parking lot, 211 W. California Ave., Glendale

$23-$37. secretmovieclub.com

“Back to the Future,” 7:15 p.m. Nov. 13

“Back to the Future Part II,” 10 p.m. Nov. 13

“Raiders of the Lost Ark,” 7 p.m. Nov. 14

“Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” 9:45 p.m. Nov. 14

“Ratatouille,” 7 p.m. Nov. 15

“Superman,” 7 p.m. Nov. 20

“Batman,” 10:15 p.m. Nov. 20

“Iron Man,” 7 p.m. Nov. 21

“Black Panther,” 10 p.m. Nov. 21

“Aladdin” (1992), 7 p.m. Nov. 22

“Mission: Impossible,” 7:15 p.m. Nov. 27

“Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol,” 10 p.m. Nov. 27

“Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation,” 7 p.m. Nov. 28

“Mission: Impossible — Fallout,” 10 p.m. Nov. 28

“Coco,” 5:30 p.m. Nov. 29

“The Nightmare Before Christmas,” 7 p.m. Nov. 29

Regency Theatres’ the Plant Drive-In

7876 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys

$30 per car; regencymovies.com

“Jaws,” 7 p.m. Nov. 12

“Grease,” 7 p.m. Nov. 13

“Airplane,” 9:45 p.m. Nov. 13

“Back to the Future,” 7 p.m. Nov. 20

“Jurassic Park,” 9:45 p.m. Nov. 20

“Labrynth,” 7 p.m. Nov. 22

“Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” 7 p.m. Nov. 27

“Batman,” 9:45 p.m. Nov. 27

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” (1990), 7 p.m. Nov. 28

“The Big Lebowski,” 9:45 p.m. Nov. 28

“The Shining,” 7 p.m. Nov. 29

Rooftop Cinema Club Presents The Drive-In

Santa Monica Airport, 3233 Donald Douglas Loop S, Santa Monica

$30-$45; advance purchase required.

rooftopcinemaclub.com

“Grease,” 7 p.m. Nov. 27

“Friday,” 10 p.m. Nov. 27

“Coco,” 5:15 p.m. Nov. 28

“Clueless,” 8 p.m. Nov. 28

“Pulp Fiction,” 10:30 p.m. Nov. 28

“Shrek,” 5:15 p.m. Nov. 29

“La La Land,” 7:45 p.m. Nov. 29

“Love & Basketball,” 11 p.m. Nov. 29

“Happy Feet,” 5:15 p.m. Dec. 2

“Elf,” 8 p.m. Dec. 2

“A Nightmare on Elm Street,” 10:30 p.m. Dec. 2

“Frozen II,” 5:15 p.m. Dec. 3

“Jurassic Park,” 8 p.m. Dec. 3

“Poetic Justice,” 11 p.m. Dec. 3

“The Greatest Showman,” 5:15 p.m. Dec. 4

“Home Alone,” 8 p.m. Dec. 4

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” 10:45 p.m. Dec. 4

“The Princess and the Frog,” 5:15 p.m. Dec. 5

“Love Actually,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5

“Selena,” 10:45 p.m. Dec. 5

Rubidoux Drive-In

3770 Opal St., Riverside

$10; kids ages 5-9, $1; under age 5, free. rubidouxswapmeet.com

“Come Play,” 7:30 and 11:45 p.m. Nov. 13-14, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15-19

“Freaky,” 7:30 and 11:50 p.m. Nov. 13-14, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15-19

“Honest Thief,” 9:45 p.m. Nov. 13-19

“The Informer” (2019), 7:30 and 11:35 p.m. Nov. 13-14, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15-19

“Let Him Go,” 9:35 p.m. Nov. 13-14, 7:45 p.m. Nov. 15-19

“Love and Monsters,” 9:35 p.m. Nov. 13-19

Starlite Movies

Brea Mall, 1065 Brea Mall, Brea

$35 per car; advance purchase required. starlitemovienight.com

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12

“Avengers: Endgame,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13

“Back to the Future,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14

Street Food Cinema at King Gillette Ranch

King Gillette Ranch, 26800 Mulholland Highway, Malibu

$20 per car plus $8 per person; ages 3 and under free; advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com

“The Greatest Showman,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14

“Elf,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5

“Home Alone,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12

The Sunset Strip Presents Late Night Drive-In

The Andaz Hotel, 8401 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood

$62 per car. loop1tickets.com

“Kill Bill: Vol. 1,” 8 p.m. Nov. 13

“Kill Bill: Vol. 2,” 8 p.m. Nov. 14

“Reservoir Dogs,” 8 p.m. Nov. 20

“Jackie Brown,” 8 p.m. Nov. 21

“Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood,” 8 p.m. Nov. 28

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” 7 p.m. Dec. 3

“Die Hard,” 7 p.m. Dec. 4

“Elf,” 7 p.m. Dec. 5

“Disney’s A Christmas Carol,” 7 p.m. Dec. 9

“The Polar Express,” 7 p.m. Dec. 10

“Stuntwomen,” 7 p.m. Dec. 11

Valley Film Festival

The Regency 16 Theatres Drive-In @ The Plant, 7876 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys

$20 per car; advance purchase required. valleyfilmfest.com

“Marcus,” plus selected shorts, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 14

“Girls on Film” shorts, 9 p.m. Nov. 14

“Words Can’t Go There,” plus selected shorts, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 15

Documentary shorts, 9 p.m. Nov. 14

Van Buren Drive-In Theatre

3035 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside

$10; kids ages 5-9, $1; under age 5, free. vanburendriveintheatre.com

“Come Play,” 7:30 and 11:45 p.m. Nov. 13-14, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15-16

“Freaky,” 7:30 p.m. and midnight Nov. 13-14, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15-16

“Honest Thief,” 7:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. Nov. 13-14, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15-16

“Let Him Go,” 9:45 p.m. Nov. 13-16

“Love and Monsters,” 9:30 p.m. Nov. 13-16

“Tenet,” 9:30 p.m. Nov. 13-16

Vineland Drive-In Theatre

443 N. Vineland Ave., Industry

$4, $10; children under age 5, free. vinelanddriveintheater.com

“Ammonite,” 7 and 9:45 p.m. Nov. 13-14, 7 p.m. Nov. 15-18

“Borat Subsequent Movie Film,” 10 p.m. Nov. 14, 9:45 p.m. Nov. 15-16 and 18

“The Climb,” 10 p.m. Nov. 13, 7 p.m. Nov. 14, 9:45 p.m. Nov. 15, 7 p.m. Nov. 16, 9:45 p.m. Nov. 17, 7 p.m. Nov. 18

“The Dark and the Wicked,” 10 p.m. Nov. 13, 9:45 p.m. Nov. 15-18

“Fatman,” 7 p.m. Nov. 13, 10 p.m. Nov. 14, 7 p.m. Nov. 15, 9:45 p.m. Nov. 16, 7 p.m. Nov. 17, 9:45 Nov. 18

“The War With Grandpa,” 7 p.m. Nov. 14-16 and 18

“Wolfwalkers,” 7 p.m. Nov. 13 and 15, 9:45 p.m. Nov. 16-18