17 culture picks: Jon Hamm, Luis Alfaro, Chicano Batman and Bourne’s swans

A star-studded virtual staging of the animated sitcom “Dr. Katz” and playwright Luis Alfaro’s take on classical Greek tragedies lead our weekly list of online concerts, streaming theater productions, virtual art exhibitions and other culture for your viewing consideration this weekend. Here’s our latest rundown, all times Pacific.

“Dr. Katz Live”

Jon Hamm, Bob Saget and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star Susie Essman are among those joining “therapist” and series co-creator Jonathan Katz for a live version of the Emmy-winning 1990s animated sitcom. 5 p.m. Sunday. $20. rushtix.com

“The Greek Trilogy of Luis Alfaro”

The Getty Museum and Center Theatre Group present staged readings of the playwright’s Chicano versions of classic tragedies. First up: “Oedipus El Rey” (5 p.m. Friday), followed by “Mojada” (Nov. 20) and “Electricidad” (Nov. 22). Available through Jan. 20. Free. centertheatregroup.org

“Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake”

Center Theatre Group streams a recorded performance of the British choreographer’s bold, all-male re-imagining of the Tchaikovsky ballet. 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. $10. centertheatregroup.org

“Concerto for Having Fun With Elvis on Stage”

Theater artist Alexander Gedeon and composer Daniel Corral deconstruct the myth of pop stardom in this musical fable with live accompaniment by the Now Hear Ensemble. Preceded by a screening of Corral’s short video piece “Count In!” 8:30 p.m. Saturday. $8-$15. redcat.org

“Live From the West Side: Women of Broadway”

This three-part concert series continues with a performance by Tony winner Laura Benanti (“Gypsy”). 5 p.m. Saturday; available on demand for 72 hours afterward. $30 per household; proceeds to benefit arts institutions including Segerstrom Center in Costa Mesa. scfta.org

Chicano Batman

The L.A.-based rock band performs in a new installment of the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s “Sound/Stage” series of socially distanced concerts filmed at the Hollywood Bowl. 10 a.m. Friday; available for 30 days. Free. laphil.com

“2020 Songbook”

Long Beach Opera previews selections from 20 newly commissioned works in this virtual gala hosted by Metropolitan Opera countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo. 5 p.m. Sunday. $25, $75 per screen. longbeachopera.org

LA Escena 2020

UCLA’s “Diversifying the Classics” initiative presents this global celebration of classical theater from the Spanish Golden Age. The festival is co-sponsored by A Noise Within and Playwrights’ Arena. 5 p.m. Thursday; 4 and 6 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. and 1, 3 and 6 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday. Free. RSVP at anoisewithin.org

“Trans, Transfeminine, Femme, Trans Womxn, Trans Women, Gender Non-Conforming, Non-Binary, Genderqueer, and Two-Spirit People (Dedicated to Camila María Concepción — Rest in Peace), 2020–21”

Los Angeles County Museum of Art presents a livestream performance by New York-based multimedia artist Jade Kuriki Olivo, a.k.a. Puppies Puppies (contains nudity). 5 p.m. Thursday. Free. RSVP at lacma.org

“Highland Park Is Here”

Cornerstone Theater Company explores a gentrifying L.A. neighborhood in this online offering inspired by the stories of local residents. 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Free. cornerstonetheater.org

“A Tour of India”

Thousand Oaks-based New West Symphony continues its virtual season with this program of works by Reena Esmail, Philip Glass, Debussy and others. 3 p.m. Sunday. $25 per household; season passes available. newwestsymphony.org

“Grace@20”

UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance present Ronald K. Brown’s Evidence dance company performing “Grace,” the choreographer’s fantastical 1999 dance drama featuring music by Duke Ellington, Fela Kuti and Roy Davis Jr. 7 p.m. Thursday. Free. cap.ucla.edu

“Rachmaninoff & Chopin”

Pasadena Symphony presents Rachmaninoff’s Symphonic Dances plus Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 1 featuring pianist Inon Barnatan. 8 p.m. Saturday. Available on demand afterward. $100 minimum donation (includes access to all four fall concerts). pasadenasymphony-pops.org

“The Anonymous Lover”

Up-and-coming vocalists take the stage in this musical 19th century rom-com written by pioneering Black 19th century composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges. It’s presented by Los Angeles Opera and the Colburn School. James Conlon conducts. 5 p.m. Saturday; available through Nov. 29. Free. laopera.org

“The Tale of Turandot”

Imagine Theatre uses modern puppetry to retell the traditional Chinese fable in this show for kids 4 and older. 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; also Nov. 21-22. Free. RSVP at eventbrite.com

“Songs of Insurrection”

L.A.-based pianist Thomas Kotcheff performs selections from his new recording of composer Frederic Rzewski’s protest-inspired work. 5 p.m. Friday. Free. thomaskotcheff.com

“A Taste of Home: Building the Flavors of Japanese America”

The Japanese American National Museum in Little Tokyo explores Japanese immigrants’ contributions to the culinary landscape in this interactive program. 2 p.m. Sunday. Free. RSVP at janm.org

