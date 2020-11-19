A guide for movies to watch this holiday season
-
1
Moviegoing will be different this Thanksgiving, but with high quality titles set for release and coming soon there’s still plenty of things to be grateful about.
-
2
What Viola Davis learned from Ma Rainey: ‘She was unapologetic about her worth and her power’
What Viola Davis learned from Ma Rainey: ‘She was unapologetic about her worth and her power’
Viola Davis stars as blues legend Ma Rainey opposite Chadwick Boseman in the Netflix adaptation of August Wilson’s celebrated play.
-
3
In a year when many holiday traditions will be upended, films such as “Happiest Season,” “The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two” and “Godmothered” look to keep the spirit of holiday movies alive.
-
4
“Soul” co-directors Pete Docter and Kemp Powers explain the process of centering an animated fantasy around an authentically Black character.
-
5
How ‘Croods: A New Age’ previews what movie releases could look like after the pandemic
How ‘Croods: A New Age’ previews what movie releases could look like after the pandemic
With premium video on demand no longer an experiment, Universal’s ‘Croods’ sequel is a preview for how movies will be released after the pandemic subsides.
-
6
Virtually every movie that will be released this holiday season, including “Wonder Woman 1984,” “Nomadland,” “The Prom,” “One Night in Miami” and “Soul.”