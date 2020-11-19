19 culture picks: Alan Cumming, Constance Wu and Samira Wiley in ‘Uncle Vanya’

Neil LaBute’s star-studded adaptation of Chekhov and pianist Lang Lang lead our weekly list of online concerts, streaming theater productions, virtual art exhibitions and other culture for your viewing consideration this weekend. Here’s our latest rundown, all times Pacific.

“Uncle Vanya”

Alan Cumming, Constance Wu, Ellen Burstyn and Samira Wiley star in a virtual staging of Neil LaBute’s adaptation of Chekhov’s classic domestic drama set on a rural estate in 19th-century Russia. 5 p.m. Thursday; available for 72 hours. $5. todaytix.com

Lang Lang

The pianist performs Bach’s Goldberg Variations in a live recital from St. Thomas Church in Leipzig, Germany; presented by Deutsche Grammophon. 11 a.m. Thursday; available until 11 a.m. Sunday. 9.90 Euros (about $12). dg-premium.com

“A Tribute to Linda Ronstadt at the Soraya”

La Santa Cecilia vocalist La Marisoul, Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar and Los Lobos’ David Hidalgo are among the artists paying tribute to the Grammy-winning singer in this concert filmed onstage at the Soraya in Northridge in October for the KCET series “Southland Sessions.” Available anytime. Free. kcet.org

“On Beckett/In Screen”

Theater artist Bill Irwin explores the works of Samuel Beckett, the Absurdist playwright known for “Waiting for Godot” and “Happy Days,” in this online offering from New York City’s Irish Repertory Theatre. 4 p.m. Thursday, 5 p.m. Friday, noon and 5 p.m. Saturday, noon Sunday. Free; $25 suggested donation. irishrep.org

Skirball Stages

The Skirball Cultural Center’s virtual concert series continues with performances by East L.A.'s Las Cafeteras and Brazilian singer Xênia França. Available on demand beginning 8 p.m. Saturday. Free. youtube.com

“A Paris Love Story”

Writer-performer-pianist Hershey Felder reprises his salute to French composer Claude Debussy in a live performance from Florence, Italy. 5 p.m. Sunday; available through Nov. 29. $55 per household, with proceeds going to benefit the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Laguna Playhouse and other institutions. thewallis.org, lagunaplayhouse.com

“Blood/Sugar”

CaltechLive! presents theater artist Diana Wyenn in a live multimedia-enhanced performance of this autobiographical solo show about living with diabetes. 7 p.m. Saturday. $20 per household. events.caltech.ed

“Martha: A Picture Story”

Martha Cooper, the veteran photographer known for documenting graffiti and street art in 1970s New York, is profiled in this documentary presented by Orange County Museum of Art. Noon Thursday to 11:59 p.m. Saturday. Free. RSVP for the link at ocmaexpand.org

Sheku Kanneh-Mason

The young British cellist is joined by his sister, pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason, for Barber’s Sonata for Cello and Piano in this Philharmonic Society of Orange County presentation. 3 p.m. Sunday; available through Nov. 29. $20. philharmonicsociety.org

“Transparent/see: A Continued Conversation”

L.A.-based Entity Contemporary Dance debuts a new work about the human cost of fast fashion and consumer culture; followed by a live Q&A. 5 p.m. Sunday. $12. entitycontemporarydance.com

“Violins of Hope”

Violinists Niv Ashkenazi, Lindsay Deutsch and Janice Mautner Markham perform on restored instruments that belonged to Holocaust victims and survivors in a concert filmed at the Soraya in Northridge. Available on demand beginning 5 p.m. Friday. Free. thesoraya.org, youtube.com

“The Gaze ... No Homo”

The Fountain Theatre launches this 12-part series adapted from playwright Larry Powell’s dramedy about racism and homophobia, with three new episodes dropping at 8 p.m. Fridays through Dec. 11. Free. fountaintheatre.com

“Finales”

The Los Angeles Philharmonic’s “Sound/Stage” series of filmed concerts concludes its first set of programs with Gustavo Dudamel leading the orchestra in the finale of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 plus works by Gabriela Ruiz and Ravel. 10 a.m. Friday; available for 30 days. Free. laphil.com

“In Stitches: A Night of Laughs With Whitney Cummings and Friends”

The comic and sitcom star is joined by Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”), comic Esther Povitsky, singer Natasha Bedingfield and others in this virtual benefit for the Hydrocephalus Assn. 6 p.m. Thursday. Pay what you want. benefit.hydroassoc.org

“Gershwin & Dvorak”

Pasadena Symphony presents Dvořák’s String Quartet No. 12, “American,” plus Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” featuring pianist Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner. 8 p.m. Saturday; available on demand afterward. $100 minimum donation (includes access to all four fall concerts). pasadenasymphony-pops.org

“Movement/Matters”

The L.A. Phil’s Ford Digital Festivals series continues with this six-part exploration of Black street and club dance in L.A. from the 1970s to the present. Program includes short films and panel discussions. Available on demand beginning Saturday. Free. theford.com

“If I Should Wake”

Greenway Court Theatre streams this collection of monologues by local playwrights including Boni B. Alvarez and Inda Craig-Galván. 7 p.m. Friday; on demand through Dec. 3. Free. twitch.tv

Barak Ballet

The Santa Monica-based company’s virtual fall gala includes the premiere of “Redemption,” a filmed ballet created by artistic director Melissa Barak. 6 p.m. Saturday. $100 and up. barakballet.org

“Beethoven @ 250”

Members of Santa Barbara Symphony salute the German composer in a program of chamber music filmed at the Music Academy of the West. 7 p.m. Saturday. $65; season packages available. thesymphony.org

Our recurring coronavirus-era viewing recommendations are indexed in the same place arts event listings (sigh) used to post.

