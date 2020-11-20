What’s on TV This Week: Thanksgiving, Dolly Parton, American Music Awards and more

SUNDAY

Got wings? One country music legend does in the tune-filled fantasy tale “Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square.” With Christine Baranski. Any time, Netflix

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is profiled in the season finale of “First Ladies.” 7 and 10 p.m. CNN

Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez, Billie Eilish and K-pop boy band BTS — pause for screaming — perform at the “2020 American Music Awards.” “Empire’s” Taraji P. Henson hosts. 8 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

They are family in the LGBTQ-themed holiday tale “The Christmas House.” With Sharon Lawrence and Treat Williams. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

A woman is torn between two lovers, feelin’ like a fool, in the TV movie “Homemade Christmas.” With Michelle Argyris. 8 p.m. Lifetime

The name’s Belushi, John “Belushi.” The late, great comic actor and “SNL” star is remembered in this documentary. 9 p.m. Showtime

Advertisement

Read this in Sam Elliott’s voice: Guest star Sam Elliott lends his reassuring baritone to a new episode of the animated sitcom “Family Guy.” 9:30 p.m. Fox

Coach? As if! See how Queen Elizabeth II and company fly the friendly skies on a new “Secrets of Royal Travel.” 10 p.m. KOCE

Baker Buddy Valastro takes all comers in the competition series “Buddy vs. Christmas.” 10 p.m. Food Network

MONDAY

Advertisement

The documentary “Shawn Mendes: In Wonder” gets up close and personal with the Canadian singer-songwriter. Anytime, Netflix

Anglican nuns at a convent in the Himalayas have their horizons expanded in a three-part adaptation of the 1934 novel “Black Narcissus.” With Gemma Arterton and the late Diana Rigg. 8, 9:15 and 10:30 p.m. FX

She’s baaack: Reality TV star Tiffany “New York” Pollard returns in the special “I Love New York: Reunited.” 8 p.m. VH1

Find out who takes home the mirror-ball trophy this time on the season finale of “Dancing With the Stars.” Tyra Banks hosts. 9 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

Shocking accounts of illegal sterilizations performed on female inmates in the California prison system are investigated in the exposé “Belly of the Beast” on “Independent Lens.” 10 p.m. KOCE

TUESDAY

The multi-generational saga of one Appalachian family is sung in “Hillbilly Elegy.” Glenn Close and Amy Adams star in this drama directed by Ron Howard and based on the memoir by J.D. Vance. Anytime, Netflix

The mayor’s daughter hooks up with a hunky fireman in the TV movie “A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado.” With Rochelle Aytes. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Advertisement

The Tyler Perry drama “The Haves and the Have Nots” serves up another season. With Tika Sumpter. 8 p.m. OWN

The ascension of Amy Coney Barrett to the nation’s highest court is considered in “Supreme Revenge: Battle for the Court” on a new “Frontline.” 10 p.m. KOCE

The snark stops here in the finale of comic Daniel Tosh‘s satirical series “Tosh.0.” 10 p.m. Comedy Central

WEDNESDAY

Advertisement

The gang’s sort-of all here as original series stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley suit up for a reboot of the teen-themed sitcom “Saved by the Bell.” Any time, Peacock

Kristen Stewart learns girlfriend Mackenzie Davis still hasn’t come out to her conservative family in the holiday rom-com “Happiest Season.” Anytime, Hulu

A Southern teen visits her gay “Uncle Frank” in 1970s NYC in this drama from “Six Feet Under’s” Alan Ball. With Paul Bettany. Anytime, Amazon Prime

Old married couple: Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn are Santa and Mrs. Claus in “The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two,” a sequel to the 2018 tale. Anytime, Netflix

Advertisement

Great Scot! A five-film salute to the late Sean Connery gets underway with the actor as Agent 007 in the 1965 thriller “Thunderball.” 5 p.m. TCM

Philanthropically-minded females collect kudos as well as cash for their respective nonprofits in the special “Women of Worth.” 8 p.m. NBC

Sleigh bells ring, are you listening? Lapland is the destination in “Santa’s Wild Home” on a new “Nature.” 8 p.m. KOCE

Advertisement

This just in: Rival TV hosts (Alison Sweeney, Marc Blucas) find romance in the TV movie “Good Morning Christmas!” 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

There’s hardly a turkey to be had as “Saturday Night Live” revisits classic holiday sketches in a prime-time special. 9 p.m. NBC

“Nova” surveys efforts to restore a fire-damaged Paris cathedral to her former glory in “Saving Notre Dame.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Have parachute, will travel: The documentary “The Mystery of D.B. Cooper” retells the tale of the infamous 1970s skyjacker. 9 p.m. HBO

Advertisement

THURSDAY

Local forces fight to free the Iraqi city of “Mosul” from the grip of Islamic State in this docudrama. Anytime, Netflix

The procession is off but the musical performances are still on in “The 94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” and “The CBS Thanksgiving Day Celebration.” 9 a.m. NBC; 1 p.m. CBS

A full day of “NFL Football” matchups kicks off with the Detroit Lions hosting the Houston Texans. 9:30 a.m. CBS

Advertisement

Prize pooches promenade at this year’s edition of “The National Dog Show.” John O’Hurley and David Frei call the action in Philadelphia. Noon NBC

A single mom pushes her teen daughter into the beauty-pageant game in the 2020 drama “Miss Juneteenth.” With Nicole Beharie. 8 and 10:30 p.m. BET

A lawyer finds romance while saving her family’s restaurant in the TV movie “Christmas by Starlight.” With Kimberley Sustad. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Do you hear what I hear? A new edition of “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” replays performances from seasons past. 9 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

Upper lips don’t get much stiffer than those of two British soldiers on an urgent mission during WWI in Sam Mendes’ 2019 drama “1917.” 9 p.m. Showtime; also Sat.

FRIDAY

“Black Beauty” is a horse of a different color in a contemporary update of Anna Sewell’s equine-centric 19th century novel. With Kate Winslet. Disney+

The documentary “Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker” goes behind the scenes of Debbie Allen’s take on the holiday favorite. Anytime, Netflix

Advertisement

It’s a three-way holiday grudge match with encore showings of “Frosty the Snowman,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” and “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town.” 8 p.m. CBS; 8 p.m. NBC; 8 p.m. ABC

He’s no dummy: A ventriloquist returns in “Jeff Dunham’s Completely Unrehearsed Last-Minute Pandemic Holiday Special.” 8 p.m. Comedy Central

All is fair in love and travel writing in the TV movie “Five Star Christmas.” With Bethany Joy Lenz. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

A podcaster hooks up with a hunky fireman in the TV movie “Dear Christmas.” With Melissa Joan Hart and “90210’s” Jason Priestley. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Advertisement

Those little yellow what’s-its from “Despicable Me” celebrate the season in “A Minions Holiday Special.” 8:30 p.m. NBC

Tony winner Lea Salonga (“Miss Saigon”) graces the stage of the Sydney Opera House on a new “Great Performances.” 9 p.m. KOCE

They’re decking the tiny halls of miniature houses in the competition series “Biggest Little Christmas Showdown.” 9 p.m. HGTV

SATURDAY

Advertisement

A bride-to-be hooks up with a hunky dance instructor in the TV movie “Christmas Waltz.” With Lacey Chabert. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Harrison Ford answers “The Call of the Wild” in this 2020 adaptation of the Jack London adventure tale set in the Yukon. 8 p.m. HBO

Put a ring on it! Kelly Rowland has herself a “Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding” in this TV movie sequel. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Advertisement

Advertisement



