What’s on TV This Week: Thanksgiving, Dolly Parton, American Music Awards and more
SUNDAY
Got wings? One country music legend does in the tune-filled fantasy tale “Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square.” With Christine Baranski. Any time, Netflix
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is profiled in the season finale of “First Ladies.” 7 and 10 p.m. CNN
Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez, Billie Eilish and K-pop boy band BTS — pause for screaming — perform at the “2020 American Music Awards.” “Empire’s” Taraji P. Henson hosts. 8 p.m. ABC
They are family in the LGBTQ-themed holiday tale “The Christmas House.” With Sharon Lawrence and Treat Williams. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel
The Hallmark Channel today reversed its ban on the Zola advertisements featuring a lesbian couple kissing and apologized for pulling them in the first place, a spokesperson from the network told CNN.
A woman is torn between two lovers, feelin’ like a fool, in the TV movie “Homemade Christmas.” With Michelle Argyris. 8 p.m. Lifetime
The name’s Belushi, John “Belushi.” The late, great comic actor and “SNL” star is remembered in this documentary. 9 p.m. Showtime
Read this in Sam Elliott’s voice: Guest star Sam Elliott lends his reassuring baritone to a new episode of the animated sitcom “Family Guy.” 9:30 p.m. Fox
Coach? As if! See how Queen Elizabeth II and company fly the friendly skies on a new “Secrets of Royal Travel.” 10 p.m. KOCE
Baker Buddy Valastro takes all comers in the competition series “Buddy vs. Christmas.” 10 p.m. Food Network
MONDAY
The documentary “Shawn Mendes: In Wonder” gets up close and personal with the Canadian singer-songwriter. Anytime, Netflix
Anglican nuns at a convent in the Himalayas have their horizons expanded in a three-part adaptation of the 1934 novel “Black Narcissus.” With Gemma Arterton and the late Diana Rigg. 8, 9:15 and 10:30 p.m. FX
She’s baaack: Reality TV star Tiffany “New York” Pollard returns in the special “I Love New York: Reunited.” 8 p.m. VH1
Find out who takes home the mirror-ball trophy this time on the season finale of “Dancing With the Stars.” Tyra Banks hosts. 9 p.m. ABC
Shocking accounts of illegal sterilizations performed on female inmates in the California prison system are investigated in the exposé “Belly of the Beast” on “Independent Lens.” 10 p.m. KOCE
TUESDAY
The multi-generational saga of one Appalachian family is sung in “Hillbilly Elegy.” Glenn Close and Amy Adams star in this drama directed by Ron Howard and based on the memoir by J.D. Vance. Anytime, Netflix
The mayor’s daughter hooks up with a hunky fireman in the TV movie “A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado.” With Rochelle Aytes. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel
The Tyler Perry drama “The Haves and the Have Nots” serves up another season. With Tika Sumpter. 8 p.m. OWN
The ascension of Amy Coney Barrett to the nation’s highest court is considered in “Supreme Revenge: Battle for the Court” on a new “Frontline.” 10 p.m. KOCE
The snark stops here in the finale of comic Daniel Tosh‘s satirical series “Tosh.0.” 10 p.m. Comedy Central
WEDNESDAY
The gang’s sort-of all here as original series stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley suit up for a reboot of the teen-themed sitcom “Saved by the Bell.” Any time, Peacock
Kristen Stewart learns girlfriend Mackenzie Davis still hasn’t come out to her conservative family in the holiday rom-com “Happiest Season.” Anytime, Hulu
A Southern teen visits her gay “Uncle Frank” in 1970s NYC in this drama from “Six Feet Under’s” Alan Ball. With Paul Bettany. Anytime, Amazon Prime
Old married couple: Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn are Santa and Mrs. Claus in “The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two,” a sequel to the 2018 tale. Anytime, Netflix
Great Scot! A five-film salute to the late Sean Connery gets underway with the actor as Agent 007 in the 1965 thriller “Thunderball.” 5 p.m. TCM
Remembering Sean Connery: Our critics discuss his finest roles and that infamous Playboy interview
Remembering Sean Connery: Our critics discuss his finest roles and that infamous Playboy interview
Sean Connery, who died at 90, leaves behind a staggering body of work beyond James Bond, including “The Man Who Would Be King,” “Murder on the Orient Express” and “The Untouchables.”
Philanthropically-minded females collect kudos as well as cash for their respective nonprofits in the special “Women of Worth.” 8 p.m. NBC
Sleigh bells ring, are you listening? Lapland is the destination in “Santa’s Wild Home” on a new “Nature.” 8 p.m. KOCE
This just in: Rival TV hosts (Alison Sweeney, Marc Blucas) find romance in the TV movie “Good Morning Christmas!” 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel
There’s hardly a turkey to be had as “Saturday Night Live” revisits classic holiday sketches in a prime-time special. 9 p.m. NBC
“Nova” surveys efforts to restore a fire-damaged Paris cathedral to her former glory in “Saving Notre Dame.” 9 p.m. KOCE
Have parachute, will travel: The documentary “The Mystery of D.B. Cooper” retells the tale of the infamous 1970s skyjacker. 9 p.m. HBO
THURSDAY
Local forces fight to free the Iraqi city of “Mosul” from the grip of Islamic State in this docudrama. Anytime, Netflix
The procession is off but the musical performances are still on in “The 94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” and “The CBS Thanksgiving Day Celebration.” 9 a.m. NBC; 1 p.m. CBS
A full day of “NFL Football” matchups kicks off with the Detroit Lions hosting the Houston Texans. 9:30 a.m. CBS
Prize pooches promenade at this year’s edition of “The National Dog Show.” John O’Hurley and David Frei call the action in Philadelphia. Noon NBC
A single mom pushes her teen daughter into the beauty-pageant game in the 2020 drama “Miss Juneteenth.” With Nicole Beharie. 8 and 10:30 p.m. BET
A lawyer finds romance while saving her family’s restaurant in the TV movie “Christmas by Starlight.” With Kimberley Sustad. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel
Do you hear what I hear? A new edition of “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” replays performances from seasons past. 9 p.m. ABC
Upper lips don’t get much stiffer than those of two British soldiers on an urgent mission during WWI in Sam Mendes’ 2019 drama “1917.” 9 p.m. Showtime; also Sat.
FRIDAY
“Black Beauty” is a horse of a different color in a contemporary update of Anna Sewell’s equine-centric 19th century novel. With Kate Winslet. Disney+
The documentary “Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker” goes behind the scenes of Debbie Allen’s take on the holiday favorite. Anytime, Netflix
It’s a three-way holiday grudge match with encore showings of “Frosty the Snowman,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” and “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town.” 8 p.m. CBS; 8 p.m. NBC; 8 p.m. ABC
He’s no dummy: A ventriloquist returns in “Jeff Dunham’s Completely Unrehearsed Last-Minute Pandemic Holiday Special.” 8 p.m. Comedy Central
All is fair in love and travel writing in the TV movie “Five Star Christmas.” With Bethany Joy Lenz. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel
A podcaster hooks up with a hunky fireman in the TV movie “Dear Christmas.” With Melissa Joan Hart and “90210’s” Jason Priestley. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Those little yellow what’s-its from “Despicable Me” celebrate the season in “A Minions Holiday Special.” 8:30 p.m. NBC
Tony winner Lea Salonga (“Miss Saigon”) graces the stage of the Sydney Opera House on a new “Great Performances.” 9 p.m. KOCE
They’re decking the tiny halls of miniature houses in the competition series “Biggest Little Christmas Showdown.” 9 p.m. HGTV
SATURDAY
A bride-to-be hooks up with a hunky dance instructor in the TV movie “Christmas Waltz.” With Lacey Chabert. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel
Harrison Ford answers “The Call of the Wild” in this 2020 adaptation of the Jack London adventure tale set in the Yukon. 8 p.m. HBO
Put a ring on it! Kelly Rowland has herself a “Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding” in this TV movie sequel. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Movies on TV this week: Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020
Movies on TV the week of Nov. 22 - 28 in interactive PDF format
TV Grids for the entire week of Nov 22 - 28: Broadcast and cable in PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
Your essential guide to the arts in L.A.
Get Carolina A. Miranda's weekly newsletter for what's happening, plus openings, critics' picks and more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.