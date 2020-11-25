What’s playing at the drive-in: ‘Sound of Metal,’ holiday favorites and more

Craving a flick on the big screen? Here’s our latest rundown of new and classic movies playing at drive-ins, pop-ups or rooftops near you. We’ll update as new titles and showtimes are added.

Arena Cinelounge Drive-in

Parking lot, 1625 N. Las Palmas Ave., Hollywood

$40 per car; advance purchase required. arenascreen.com

“Black Bear,” 6:50 p.m. Dec. 4, 5 p.m. Dec. 5, 8:45 p.m. Dec. 6, 4:50 Dec. 7, 6:55 p.m. Dec. 8, 8:40 p.m. Dec. 9, 5 p.m. Dec. 10

“Love, Weddings and Other Disasters,” 5 p.m. Dec. 4, 7 p.m. Dec. 5, 4:50 p.m. Dec. 6, 6:50 p.m. Dec. 7, 8:55 p.m. Dec. 8, 5 p.m. Dec. 9, 7 p.m. Dec. 10

“Wander,” 8:50 p.m. Dec. 4-5, 6:40 p.m. Dec. 6, 8:50 p.m. Dec. 7, 5 p.m. Dec. 8, 6:45 p.m. Dec. 9, 8:50 p.m. Dec. 10

“Archenemy,” 9 p.m. Dec. 11-13, 7 p.m. Dec. 14, 5:10 p.m. Dec. 15, 7 p.m. Dec. 16, 5 p.m. Dec. 17

“Farewell Amor,” 5 p.m. Dec. 11, 6:55 p.m. Dec. 12, 7 p.m. Dec. 13, 5 p.m. Dec. 14, 9 p.m. Dec. 15, 5 p.m. Dec. 16, 8:45 p.m. Dec. 17

“The Stand-In,” 7 p.m. Dec. 11, 5 p.m. Dec. 12-13, 8:50 p.m. Dec. 14, 7 p.m. Dec. 15, 8:45 p.m. Dec. 16, 6:50 p.m. Dec. 1

“The Weather Underground,” 1:55 p.m. Dec. 12

“Breach,” 9 p.m. Dec. 18-24

“Lethal Weapon,” 6 p.m. Dec. 25, 7 p.m. Dec. 28

“The Last Boy Scout,” 8:15 p.m. Dec. 25, 6 p.m. Dec. 27, 9:10 p.m. Dec. 28

“Kiss Kiss Bang Bang,” 6 p.m. Dec. 26, 5 p.m. Dec. 28

“The Long Kiss Goodnight,” 8 p.m. Dec. 26, 8:15 p.m. Dec. 27

Cinemauto

Parking lot, 713 N. Hill St., Chinatown, downtown L.A.

$35-$160; advance purchase required. cinemauto.net

Advertisement

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire” plus selected shorts, 5 p.m. Dec. 12-13

Drive-in at the Roadium

The Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance

$25, $30 per car; tickets also available on-site. eventbrite.com

“The Polar Express,” 6 p.m. Dec. 11

“Happy Feet,” 6 p.m. Jan. 8

“Honey, I Shrunk the Kids,” 6 p.m. Jan. 15

“Uncle Buck,” 6 p.m. Jan. 29

Hollywood Roosevelt Drive-in Theatre

Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

$45-$75; advance purchase required. eventbrite.com

Advertisement

“Home for the Holidays,” 5:30 p.m. Nov. 29

“Planes, Trains and Automobiles,” 8:30 p.m. Nov. 29

“Elf” plus animated short, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6

“Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000) plus animated short, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 7

“A Christmas Story” plus animated short, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 20

“It’s a Wonderful Life” plus animated short, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 26

Legion Drive-in

The Hollywood Legion Theater at Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

$65-$80; advance tickets required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com

“Edward Scissorhands,” 8:15 p.m. Nov. 27

“The Freshman” (1925), 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Nov. 28

“The Sound of Music,” 6 p.m. Nov. 29

“Love Actually,” 6:30 p.m. Nov. 30

“The Muppet Christmas Carol,” 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1

“Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000), 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3

Los Angeles Arts Society Drive-in Cinema

Gardena Cinema, 14948 Crenshaw Blvd., Gardena

$25-$50 per car. eventbrite.com

Advertisement

“Back to the Future Part II,” 6 p.m. Nov. 26-29

“The Terminator,” 9 p.m. Nov. 26-29

Mission Tiki Drive-in Theatre

10798 Ramona Ave., Montclair

$10; kids ages 5-9, $1; under age 5, free. missiontiki.com

“Buddy Games,” 6:30 and 8:05 p.m. Nov. 26-29

“The Croods: A New Age,” 6:30 and 8:10 p.m. Nov. 26-29

“Freaky,” 6:30 and 8:15 p.m. Nov. 26-29

“The Last Vermeer,” 6:30 and 8:35 p.m. Nov. 26-29

Movies in Your Car at Seaside Cinema

Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 Harbor Blvd., Ventura

$29 per car; advance purchase required. concertsinyourcar.com

Advertisement

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” 7 p.m. Nov. 28

“Home Alone,” 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3

“Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018), 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10

“Elf,” 6:30 p.m. Dec. 17

“Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey,” 7 p.m. Dec. 18

Paramount Drive-in Theatres

7770 Rosecrans Ave., Paramount

$10; ages 5-8, $4; under age 5, free. paramountdrivein.com

“The Croods: A New Age,” 5:45 and 8 p.m. Nov. 26-27, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 28-29, 5:45 and 8 p.m. Nov. 30, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1, 5:45 and 8 p.m. Dec. 2, 5:45 p.m. Dec. 3

“Freaky,” 5:45 and 8 p.m. Nov. 26, 8 p.m. Nov. 27, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 28-29, 5:45 and 8 p.m. Nov. 30, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1, 5:45 and 8 p.m. Dec. 2, 8 p.m. Dec. 3

Parking Lot Cinema/Glendale

Sears parking lot, 211 W. California Ave., Glendale

$23-$37. secretmovieclub.com

Advertisement

“Mission: Impossible,” 7:15 p.m. Nov. 27

“Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol,” 10 p.m. Nov. 27

“Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation,” 7 p.m. Nov. 28

“Mission: Impossible — Fallout,” 10 p.m. Nov. 28

“Coco,” 5:30 p.m. Nov. 29

“The Nightmare Before Christmas,” 7 p.m. Nov. 29

Regency Theatres’ the Plant Drive-in

7876 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys

$30 per car; regencymovies.com

“The Croods: A New Age,” 5 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 26, 5 p.m. Nov. 27-30, 5 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1

“Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” 7 p.m. Nov. 27

“Batman,” 9:45 p.m. Nov. 27

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” (1990), 7 p.m. Nov. 28

“The Shining,” 7 p.m. Nov. 29

“The Santa Clause,” 7 p.m. Nov. 30

“The Dark Crystal,” 7 p.m. Dec. 4

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” 7 p.m. Dec. 11

“Love Actually,” 7 p.m. Dec. 13

“Elf,” 7 p.m. Dec. 18

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000), 7 p.m. Dec. 19

“The Polar Express,” 7 p.m. Dec. 20

“White Christmas,” 7 p.m. Dec. 21

“It’s a Wonderful Life,” 7 p.m. Dec. 22

Rooftop Cinema Club Presents the Drive-in

Santa Monica Airport, 3233 Donald Douglas Loop S, Santa Monica

$30-$45; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com

Advertisement

“Frozen II,” 5:15 p.m. Dec. 3

“Jurassic Park,” 8 p.m. Dec. 3

“The Greatest Showman,” 5:15 p.m. Dec. 4

“The Princess and the Frog,” 5:15 p.m. Dec. 5

“Elf,” 5:15 p.m. Dec. 7

“Love & Basketball,” 8 p.m. Dec. 7

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” (2000), 5:15 p.m. Dec. 8,

“Friday,” 8 p.m. Dec. 8

“The Polar Express,” 5:15 p.m. Dec. 10

“10 Things I Hate About You,” 8 p.m. Dec. 11

“The Nightmare Before Christmas,” 5:15 p.m. Dec. 13

“A Christmas Story,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13

“Black Christmas (1974),” 10 p.m. Dec. 13

“The Holiday,” 8 p.m. Dec. 14

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” 5:15 p.m. Dec. 15

“Love Actually,” 8 p.m. Dec. 15

“Home Alone,” 8 p.m. Dec. 16

“Ice Age,” 5:15 p.m. Dec. 17

“The Nightmare Before Christmas,” 5:15 p.m. Dec. 18

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18

“Frozen, 5:15 p.m. Dec. 19

“Home Alone,” 8 p.m. Dec. 19

“The Polar Express”, 5:15 p.m. Dec. 20

“Home Alone,” 8 p.m. Dec. 20

“Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018), 5:15 p.m. Dec. 21

“Elf,” 7:45 p.m. Dec. 21, 5:15 and 8 p.m. Dec. 22

Rubidoux Drive-in

3770 Opal St., Riverside

$10; kids ages 5-9, $1; under age 5, free. rubidouxswapmeet.com

“Buddy Games,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 26-Dec. 3

“The Croods: A New Age,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 26-Dec. 3

“Freaky,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 26-Dec. 3

Segerstrom Movie Nights

Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Julianne and George Argyros Plaza, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa

$20 and up; advance purchase required. scfta.org

Advertisement

“Elf,” 6:30 p.m. Dec. 18

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” with “Frosty’s Winter Adventure,” 6:30 p.m. Dec. 19

Newsletter Get our daily Entertainment newsletter Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more. Enter Email Address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Street Food Cinema/Arcadia

Santa Anita Park, 285 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia

$20 per car plus $8 per person; ages 3 and under free; advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” 7 p.m. Dec. 18

“Frozen,” 7 p.m. Dec. 19

“A Christmas Story,” 7 p.m. Dec. 20

“Home Alone,” 7 p.m. Dec. 21

“The Nightmare Before CHristmas,” 7 p.m. Dec. 22

“Elf,” 7 p.m. Dec. 23

Advertisement

Street Food Cinema at King Gillette Ranch

King Gillette Ranch, 26800 Mulholland High

way, Malibu

$20 per car plus $8 per person; ages 3 and under free; advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com

“Elf,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5

“Home Alone,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12

Summer Weekend Drive-in at the Roadium

The Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance

$25, $30 per car; tickets also available on-site. eventbrite.com

“The Polar Express,” 6 p.m. Dec. 11

“Happy Feet,” 6 p.m. Jan. 8

“Honey, I Shrunk the Kids,” 6 p.m. Jan. 15

“Uncle Buck,” 6 p.m. Jan. 29

Advertisement

The Sunset Strip Presents Late Night Drive-in

The Andaz Hotel, 8401 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood

$62 per car. loop1tickets.com

“Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood,” 8 p.m. Nov. 28

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000), 7 p.m. Dec. 3

“Frosty the Snowman” with “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” 5:30 p.m. Dec. 4

“Die Hard,” 8 p.m. Dec. 4

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” with “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5

“Elf,” 8 p.m. Dec. 5

“Frosty the Snowman” with “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” 5:30 p.m. Dec. 8

“Home Alone,” 8 p.m. Dec. 8

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (1969) with “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” 5:30 p.m. Dec. 9

“Disney’s A Christmas Carol,” 8 p.m. Dec. 9

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” with “Frosty the Snowman,” 5:30 p.m. Dec. 10

“The Polar Express,” 7 p.m. Dec. 8

“Stuntwomen,” 7 p.m. Dec. 11

“Frosty the Snowman” with “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” 5:30 p.m. Dec. 15

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” 8 p.m. Dec. 15

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” with “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” 5:30 p.m. Dec. 16

“Love Actually,” 8 p.m. Dec. 16

“Frosty the Snowman” with “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” 5:30 p.m. Dec. 17

“Die Hard,” 8 p.m. Dec. 17

“This Is Spinal Tap” plus live band, 7 p.m. Dec. 19

Van Buren Drive-in Theatre

3035 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside

$10; kids ages 5-9, $1; under age 5, free. vanburendriveintheatre.com

“Buddy Games,” 6:15 and 8:15 p.m. Nov. 26-Dec. 3

“The Croods: A New Age,” 6:15 and 8:15 p.m. Nov. 26-Dec. 3

“Freaky,” 6:15 and 8:15 p.m. Nov. 26-Dec. 3

Advertisement

Vineland Drive-in Theatre

443 N. Vineland Ave., Industry

$4, $10; children under age 5, free. vinelanddriveintheater.com

“The Christmas Chronicles 2,” 6:45 p.m. Nov. 26, 7 p.m. Nov. 28, 7 p.m. Nov. 30

“Embattled,” 6:45 p.m. Nov. 26, 7 p.m. Nov. 28 and Dec. 1

“The Last Vermeer,” 6:45 p.m. Nov. 26, 7 p.m. Nov. 29

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” 7:15 p.m. Nov. 27, 7 p.m. Nov. 29 and Dec. 1

“Mank,” 6:45 p.m. Nov. 28, 6:45 p.m. Nov. 30

“The Night Before,” 7:15 p.m. Nov. 27

“Sound of Metal,” 6:45 p.m. Nov. 28, 6:45 p.m. Nov. 30

“Vanguard,” 7 p.m. Nov. 30

“The War With Grandpa,” 6:45 p.m. Nov. 26, 7:15 p.m. Nov. 27, 7 p.m. Nov. 29 and Dec. 1

“Wolfwalkers,” 7:15 p.m. Nov. 27, 7 p.m. Nov. 29 and Dec. 1































































































































