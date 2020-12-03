What’s playing at the drive-in: ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,’ holiday favorites and more

Craving a flick on the big screen? Here’s our latest rundown of new and classic movies playing at drive-ins, pop-ups or rooftops near you. We’ll update as new titles and showtimes are added.

Arena Cinelounge Drive-in

Parking lot, 1625 N. Las Palmas Ave., Hollywood

$40 per car; advance purchase required. arenascreen.com

“Fat Man,” 6 and 8:05 p.m. Dec. 3, 7 p.m. Dec. 20

“Black Bear,” 6:30 p.m. Dec. 4, 5 p.m. Dec. 5, 8:35 p.m. Dec. 6, 4:50 Dec. 7, 8:45 p.m. Dec. 8, 8:40 p.m. Dec. 9, 4:55 p.m. Dec. 10

“Love, Weddings and Other Disasters,” 4:40 p.m. Dec. 4, 7 p.m. Dec. 5, 4:50 p.m. Dec. 6, 6:50 p.m. Dec. 7, 6:55 p.m. Dec. 8, 4:50 p.m. Dec. 9, 8:50 p.m. Dec. 10

“Wander,” 8:30 Dec. 4, 8:50 p.m. Dec. 5, 6:40 p.m. Dec. 6, 8:40 p.m. Dec. 7, 5 p.m. Dec. 8, 6:45 p.m. Dec. 9, 6:55 p.m. Dec. 10

“The Weather Underground,” 5 p.m. Dec. 18

“Eraserhead,” 8:45 p.m. Dec. 19, 5 p.m. Dec. 21

“Lethal Weapon,” 6 p.m. Dec. 25, 8:15 p.m. Dec. 27, 7:05 p.m. Dec. 28

“The Last Boy Scout,” 8:10 p.m. Dec. 25, 6 p.m. Dec. 27, 9:05 p.m. Dec. 28

“Kiss Kiss Bang Bang,” 6 p.m. Dec. 26, 5 p.m. Dec. 28

“The Long Kiss Goodnight,” 8 p.m. Dec. 26

Cinemauto

Parking lot, 713 N. Hill St., Chinatown, downtown L.A.

$35-$160; advance purchase required. cinemauto.net

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” plus selected shorts, 5 p.m. Dec. 12-13

Drive-In at the Roadium

The Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance

$25, $30 per car; tickets also available on-site. eventbrite.com

“The Polar Express,” 6 p.m. Dec. 11

“Happy Feet,” 6 p.m. Jan. 8

“Honey, I Shrunk the Kids,” 6 p.m. Jan. 15

“Uncle Buck,” 6 p.m. Jan. 29

Fox’s Winter Wednesday

The Grove’s Level 8 Drive-In, 189 The Grove Drive, L.A.

$70-$140 per car; advance purchase required. thegrovela.com

“The Masked Singer” holiday sing-along, followed by the season finale of “I Can See Your Voice,” 6:30 p.m. Dec. 9

Hollywood Roosevelt Drive-in Theatre

Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

$45-$75; advance purchase required. eventbrite.com

“Elf,” plus animated short, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6

“Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000), plus animated short, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13

“A Christmas Story,” plus animated short, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 20

“It’s a Wonderful Life,” plus animated short, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 26

Legion Drive-in

The Hollywood Legion Theater at Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

$65-$80; advance tickets required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com

“Tenet,” 7 p.m. Dec. 5-8, 10-12 and 14-16

Los Angeles Arts Society Drive-in Cinema

Gardena Cinema, 14948 Crenshaw Blvd., Gardena

$25-$50 per car. eventbrite.com

“The Karate Kid” (1984), 5:15 p.m. Dec. 3-6

“Rush Hour,” 8:15 p.m. Dec. 3-6

“Friday,” 5:15 p.m. Dec. 10-13

“Enter the Dragon,” 8:15 p.m. Dec. 10-13

“Gremlins,” 5:15 p.m. Dec. 17-20

“Batman Returns,” 8:15 p.m. Dec. 17-20

“Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000), 5:30 p.m. Dec. 22-24

“Elf,” 8:15 p.m. Dec. 22-24

Mission Tiki Drive-in Theatre

10798 Ramona Ave., Montclair

$10; kids ages 5-9, $1; under age 5, free. missiontiki.com

“The Croods: A New Age,” 6:30, 7:30 and 8:20 p.m. Dec. 4-7

“Freaky,” 6:30 and 8:15 p.m. Dec. 4-7

“Half Brothers,” 6:30 and 8:15 p.m. Dec. 4-7

Movies in Your Car at Seaside Cinema

Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 Harbor Blvd., Ventura

$29 per car; advance purchase required. concertsinyourcar.com

“Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018), 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10

“Home Alone,” 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13

“Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey,” 6:30 p.m. Dec. 16

“Elf,” 6:30 p.m. Dec. 17

OC Parks Drive-in

Mile Square Regional Park, 16801 Euclid St., Fountain Valley

$10 per vehicle; advance purchase required. facebook.com

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” 7 p.m. Dec. 10-11

“Elf,” 7 p.m. Dec. 12-13

Paramount Drive-in Theatres

7770 Rosecrans Ave., Paramount

$10; ages 5-8, $4; under age 5, free. paramountdrivein.com

“The Croods: A New Age,” 5:45 and 8 p.m. Dec. 4, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5-6, 5:45 and 8 p.m. Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8, 5:45 and 8 p.m. Dec. 9-10

“Freaky,” 5:45 and 8 p.m. Dec. 7, 9-10

Parking Lot Cinema/Glendale

Sears parking lot, 211 W. California Ave., Glendale

$23-$37. secretmovieclub.com

“Lethal Weapon,” 7:15 p.m. Dec. 4

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” 7 p.m. Dec. 5

“Gremlins,” 7 p.m. Dec. 6

“Elf,” 7:15 p.m. Dec. 11

“Love Actually,” 7 p.m. Dec. 12

“Frozen,” 7 p.m. Dec. 13

“It’s a Wonderful Life,” 7 p.m. Dec. 19

Regency Theatres’ the Plant Drive-in

7876 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys

$30 per car; regencymovies.com

“The Croods: A New Age,” 5 p.m. Dec. 4, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5, 5 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, 5 p.m. Dec. 8, 5 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9, 5 p.m. Dec. 10

“The Dark Crystal,” 7 p.m. Dec. 4

“Village of the Damned” (1995), 6 p.m. Dec. 6

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” 7 p.m. Dec. 11

“Love Actually,” 7 p.m. Dec. 13

“Elf,” 7 p.m. Dec. 18

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000), 7 p.m. Dec. 19

“The Polar Express,” 7 p.m. Dec. 20

“White Christmas,” 7 p.m. Dec. 21

“It’s a Wonderful Life,” 7 p.m. Dec. 22

Rooftop Cinema Club Presents the Drive-in

Santa Monica Airport, 3233 Donald Douglas Loop S, Santa Monica

$30-$45; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com

“The Princess and the Frog,” 5:15 p.m. Dec. 5

“Love & Basketball,” 8 p.m. Dec. 7

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” (2000), 5:15 p.m. Dec. 8

“Friday,” 8 p.m. Dec. 8

“The Polar Express,” 5:15 p.m. Dec. 10 and 20

“10 Things I Hate About You,” 8 p.m. Dec. 11

“The Nightmare Before Christmas,” 5:15 p.m. Dec. 13 and 23

“A Christmas Story,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13

“Black Christmas” (1974), 10 p.m. Dec. 13

“The Holiday,” 8 p.m. Dec. 14

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” 5:15 p.m. Dec. 15

“Love Actually,” 8 p.m. Dec. 15

“Home Alone,” 8 p.m. Dec. 16 and 20

“Ice Age,” 5:15 p.m. Dec. 17

“The Nightmare Before Christmas,” 5:15 p.m. Dec. 18 and 23

“Frozen, 5:15 p.m. Dec. 19

“Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018), 5:15 p.m. Dec. 21

“Elf,” 7:45 p.m. Dec. 21, 8 p.m. Dec. 22, 10:45 p.m. Dec. 23

“Die Hard,” 10:30 p.m. Dec. 22

“It’s a Wonderful Life,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 23

Segerstrom Movie Nights

Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Julianne and George Argyros Plaza, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa

$20 and up; advance purchase required. scfta.org

“Elf,” 6:30 p.m. Dec. 18

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” with “Frosty’s Winter Adventure,” 6:30 p.m. Dec. 19

Street Food Cinema/Arcadia

Santa Anita Park, 285 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia

$20 per car plus $8 per person; ages 3 and under free; advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” 7 p.m. Dec. 18

“Frozen,” 7 p.m. Dec. 19

“A Christmas Story,” 7 p.m. Dec. 20

“Home Alone,” 7 p.m. Dec. 21

“The Nightmare Before Christmas,” 7 p.m. Dec. 22

“Elf,” 7 p.m. Dec. 23

Street Food Cinema at King Gillette Ranch

King Gillette Ranch, 26800 Mulholland High

way, Malibu

$20 per car plus $8 per person; ages 3 and under free; advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com

“Home Alone,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12

The Sunset Strip Presents Late Night Drive-in

The Andaz Hotel, 8401 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood

$62 per car. loop1tickets.com

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000), 7 p.m. Dec. 3

“Frosty the Snowman,” with “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” 5:30 p.m. Dec. 4

“Die Hard,” 8 p.m. Dec. 4

“A Charlie Brown Christmas,” with “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5

“Elf,” 8 p.m. Dec. 5

“Frosty the Snowman,” with “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” 5:30 p.m. Dec. 8

“Home Alone,” 8 p.m. Dec. 8

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” (1969) with “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” 5:30 p.m. Dec. 9

“Disney’s A Christmas Carol,” 8 p.m. Dec. 9

“A Charlie Brown Christmas,” with “Frosty the Snowman,” 5:30 p.m. Dec. 10

“The Polar Express,” 7 p.m. Dec. 10

“Stuntwomen,” 7 p.m. Dec. 11

“Frosty the Snowman,” with “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” 5:30 p.m. Dec. 15

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” 8 p.m. Dec. 15

“A Charlie Brown Christmas,” with “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” 5:30 p.m. Dec. 16

“Love Actually,” 8 p.m. Dec. 16

“Frosty the Snowman,” with “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” 5:30 p.m. Dec. 17

“Die Hard,” 8 p.m. Dec. 17

Van Buren Drive-in Theatre

3035 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside

$10; kids ages 5-9, $1; under age 5, free. vanburendriveintheatre.com

“The Croods: A New Age,” 6:15 and 8:15 p.m. Dec. 4-10

“Half Brothers,” 6:15 and 8:15 p.m. Dec. 4-10

Vineland Drive-in Theatre

443 N. Vineland Ave., Industry

$4, $10; children under age 5, free. vinelanddriveintheater.com

“The Christmas Chronicles 2,” 5 p.m. Dec. 4-5, 5:10 p.m. Dec. 6, 5 p.m. Dec. 7-9

“Dear Santa,” 5 p.m. Dec. 4-5, 5:10 p.m. Dec. 6, 5 p.m. Dec. 7-9

“Embattled,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7 and 9

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4-5, 7:45 p.m. Dec. 6, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7-9

“Mank,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5, 7 and 9

“The Prom,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4-5, 7:45 p.m. Dec. 6, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7-9

“Sound of Metal,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4, 7:35 p.m. Dec. 6, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8

“Vanguard,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4, 7:45 p.m. Dec. 6, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8

“The War With Grandpa,” 5 p.m. Dec. 4-5, 5:10 p.m. Dec. 6, 5 p.m. Dec. 7-9

“Wolfwalkers,” 5 p.m. Dec. 4-5, 5:10 p.m. Dec. 6, 5 p.m. Dec. 7-9