Top ten lists for 2020: The year’s best movies, TV, music and more
There are 12 stories.
Los Angeles Times film critic Justin Chang’s best movies of 2020 include ‘Nomadland,’ ‘First Cow’ and ‘I’m Thinking of Ending Things.’
The 10 best games of 2020: In a pandemic year, play was a critical storytelling medium
No game mattered as much to 2020 as “Animal Crossing: New Horizons.” But it’s not the only game that made an impact while COVID-19 kept us shut in.
The very best of the year, from authors including Natasha Trethewey, Rumaan Alam, Lily King, Douglas Stuart, Raven Leilani and James McBride.
More Coverage
In a noisy 2020, it was too easy to overlook these 10 literary gems, from Miranda Popkey’s “Topics of Conversation” to Mieko Kawakami’s “Breasts and Eggs.”
Five women take the top 3 spots, with Taylor Swift’s quarantine album leading our year’s best.
More Coverage
From Fiona Apple to Yves Tumor and a head-spinning assortment of artists and genres in between, these are, alphabetically ordered, our favorite songs of 2020.
From homegrown jazz to furious punk to raw hip-hop recorded from prison, these 10 albums highlight L.A.'s creative spirit in a hard-scrabble year for musicians.
It was the year Latinas took over the Super Bowl, and Bad Bunny — like everyone in quarantine — twerked alone.
More Coverage
“West Side Story,” “Hamilton,” Laura Linney, Andrew Scott and “What the Constitution Means to Me,” the last of which gave us two reasons to applaud.
Best classical music of 2020: 10 heroes who came to our rescue in a horrendous year
This year’s list is devoted to pandemic doers: Dudamel, Salonen, Sharon. Gehry, Borda, Kopatchinskaja, Sorey, Gupta, Grazinyte-Tyla and Edmunds.
TV critic Lorraine Ali chooses the best TV shows of 2020.
TV critic Robert Lloyd chooses the best TV shows of 2020.
More Coverage