As he fights cancer, Jeff Bridges updates fans on his new puppy — and shaved head

As he fights lymphoma during a pandemic, Jeff Bridges has posted an update full of good and mellow happenings for the world to know about.

“Here’s the latest,” the actor-musician-artist posted Monday on Instagram, along with a picture showing the bald-headed 71-year-old happily reclining with a puppy on his lap. The photo was a big clue to what’s up in Bridges’ life, as reflected in his bullet-point list of high points:

Feeling good

Shaved my head

Got a puppy - Monty

Had a Birthday - 71, man.

On his personal website, the message was handwritten and included a plea to support musicians who are struggling during the pandemic.

“MUSIC — we need it, man, & all our musicians are having a hell of a time makin’ a living these days w/the Covid deal — no venues, can’t play anywhere. Like my dear old friend John Goodwin. Here’s some of his tunes you can stream for free. I’m talking OLD friend, man. We go back to the 4th grade,” the “Crazy Heart” Oscar winner wrote.

Bridges included links to songs Goodwin did a couple of years back with the actor’s band, the Abiders. He urged folks who “dig it” to support the musician with “some moola, coinage, scratch, $, money.”

He plugged No Kid Hungry, and also posted a surfing video as a “great reminder of how wonderful life can be.”

The actor, who turned 71 on Dec. 4, revealed his lymphoma diagnosis in October. “Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good,” he said on social media back then. “I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.”

The day before Halloween, he made good on his promise to update fans, posting a photo of himself getting chemotherapy.

“This cancer thing is bringing on feelings of preciousness, & gratitude, & good old fashion love, & lots of it, big time,” Bridges wrote on his website. “I’m feeling so much of it comin’ my way, and man, I appreciate it. It’s contagious, all this love, like some kind of positive virus.”

He also noted, “This cancer is making me appreciate my mortality, appreciate impermanence.”