TikTok star Nathan Apodaca has COVID-19, but ‘the show must go on’

Nathan Apodaca, the mellow skateboarder whose TikTok ode to Fleetwood Mac‘s “Dreams” and Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry juice went viral in September, has COVID-19, his representative confirmed.

“He is at home resting and getting better,” Gina Rodriguez told The Times on Tuesday.

His fiancée, Estela Chavez, is also ill from the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, according to TMZ, which first reported the news.

Apodaca, also known as DoggFace, posted a TikTok of himself Tuesday afternoon, dancing around to “Dazed” by Matt Ox. In the caption he wrote, “An the show must go on.”

The TikToker, who lives in Idaho, has been traveling a lot since his rise to fame, according to TMZ. He went to Las Vegas last month to get engaged and spent time in L.A. recently, working on several projects. The flights to and from Los Angeles were his first airplane trips, the site said.

The virus has been running rampant lately in Southern California, with Ellen DeGeneres, Sharon Osbourne and Carrie Ann Inaba among those with the disease.

Apodaca, 37, shot his famous TikTok video after his car battery died on his way to work at a potato warehouse and he decided to ride his skateboard there instead. Apodaca had been living in a trailer with no electricity or running water.

Once the video hit, his life changed dramatically. Fleetwood Mac’s Mick Fleetwood joined TikTok just so he could post an homage video. Stevie Nicks and former Mac member Lindsey Buckingham followed suit with their own videos. And TikTok put Apodaca’s, Fleetwood’s and some other mimics’ footage into its own commercial, which ran on TV.

Fans showered Apodaca with $15,000 in online donations, a gift he called “life-changing” on his website. He was also given a cranberry red truck by Ocean Spray and a local car dealership in early October. The TikTok video was free advertising for the juice, not to mention for Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 song “Dreams,” which saw sales boom as well.