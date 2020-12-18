What’s on TV This Week: ‘A Christmas Story,’ ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ and more

SUNDAY

The hills are alive with “The Sound of Music.” Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer star in this beloved 1965 film version of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical. 7 p.m. ABC

Set a spell, take your shoes off: “Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event” captures the country music power couple in an intimate performance from their home studio. 8 p.m. CBS

They have miles to go before they sleep in the TV movie “Cross Country Christmas.” With Rachael Leigh Cook. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

A single mom finds romance with a famous actor in the TV movie “A Christmas Break.” With Cindy Sampson. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Josh Groban, Miranda Lambert, Andrea Bocelli and “Hamilton’s” Leslie Odom Jr. are among the stars raising awareness of adoption in “The 22nd Annual A Home for the Holidays.” Gayle King hosts. 9 p.m. CBS

Sweet! The board game-based culinary competition “Candy Land” ends its freshman season. Kristin Chenoweth hosts. 9 p.m. Food Network

The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus steps over the Mason-Dixon line for a multistate concert tour in the 2019 documentary “Gay Chorus Deep South.” 9 p.m. Logo, Pop TV

MONDAY

A chart-topping pop music diva graces the stage in the concert documentary “Ariana Grande: Excuse Me, I Love You.” Anytime, Netflix

Tayshia spends some quality time with her remaining suitors before making her choice as “The Bachelorette” wraps its season. 8 p.m. ABC; also Tue.

Thank you, “Next.” This now-canceled techno-thriller starring “Mad Men’s” John Slattery airs its final two episodes. 8 p.m. Fox; also Tue.

A heartbroken actress heads home for the holidays in the TV movie “A Spotlight on Christmas.” With Tori Anderson. 8 p.m. Lifetime

The final four compete in the season finale of “Holiday Baking Championship.” Jesse Palmer hosts. 9 p.m. Food Network

A trailblazing 1980s artist is remembered in “Keith Haring: Street Art Boy” on a new “American Masters.” 10 p.m. KOCE

Here be sea monsters in the debut installment of the docuseries “Paranormal Declassified.” 10 p.m. Travel Channel

TUESDAY

Already? A new NBA basketball season tips off with the Warriors versus the Nets and reigning champs the Lakers versus the Clippers. 4 and 7 p.m. TNT

Host Drew Carey is up past his bedtime with an all-new “The Price Is Right at Night.” Followed by a new “Let’s Make a Deal Primetime” hosted by Wayne Brady. 8 and 9 p.m. CBS

Student singers and musicians from Concordia University Irvine will have you feeling festive in the concert special “All Is Bright: A Concordia Christmas.” 8 p.m. KOCE

A woman bonds with a single dad and his teen daughter in the TV movie “The Christmas High Note.” With Jamie Luner. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Here’s the windup: The sports doc “Under the Grapefruit Tree: The CC Sabathia Story” gets up close and personal with the retired MLB pitcher. 9 p.m. HBO

A writer who was adopted as a young child spends her “First Christmas” with her newly discovered biological family in this TV movie. With Idara Victor. 9 p.m. OWN

WEDNESDAY

George Clooney writes, directs and stars as an Arctic scientist trying to warn returning astronauts of a global disaster in the 2020 sci-fi drama “The Midnight Sky.” With Felicity Jones, Kyle Chandler and David Oyelowo. Anytime, Netflix

A New York perfumer finds romance in Scotland in the TV movie “Christmas at the Castle.” With Brooke Burfitt. 8 p.m. Lifetime

The special “Buddy Valastro: Road to Recovery” follows the “Cake Boss” star through surgeries and physical therapy to repair a gruesome hand injury. 9 p.m. TLC

THURSDAY

Music and dance groups give socially distanced performances at local landmarks in the “61st Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration.” 3 and 7 p.m. KOCE; also online at pbssocal.org, kcet.org, holidaycelebration.org

James Stewart stares into the abyss and the abyss cuts him a break in Frank Capra’s classic 1946 holiday fable “It’s a Wonderful Life.” With Donna Reed. 8 p.m. NBC

There’s more “A Christmas Story” than you can shake a stick at in the annual dual-network, 24-hour marathon of the nostalgic 1983 comedy. With Peter Billingsley. Every two hours beginning 8 p.m. TBS, 9 p.m. TNT

Late-night religious observances include “Christmas Eve Mass” from St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City. 11:34 p.m. NBC

FRIDAY

Love sees no color: The romantic period drama is reimagined in “Bridgerton,” a new series from Shonda Rhimes set in Regency-era England and based on the novels of Julia Quinn. Anytime, Netflix

A middle-school band teacher (voice of Jamie Foxx) has a fantastical adventure in Pixar’s 2020 animated tale “Soul.” With Tina Fey. Anytime, Disney+

A young woman (Tessa Thompson) in 1950s Harlem makes beautiful music with a sax player in the romantic 2020 drama “Sylvie’s Love.” Anytime, Amazon Prime

Youngsters must rescue their superhero parents from aliens in director Robert Rodriguez’s family friendly 2020 sci-fi adventure “We Can Be Heroes.” With Priyanka Chopra Jonas and “The Mandalorian’s” Pedro Pascal. Anytime, Netflix

Gal Gadot reprises her role as your favorite butt-kicking Amazon in director Patty Jenkins’ 2020 superhero sequel “Wonder Woman 1984.” With Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig and the aforementioned Pedro Pascal. Anytime, HBO Max

Keep the home fires burning while listening to a simulcast of seasonal favorites with “The KTLA Yule Log.” 6 a.m. KTLA

Becky G, Tori Kelly and “The Late Show’s” Jon Batiste take the stage for “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Celebration.” Tituss Burgess and Julianne Hough cohost. 9 a.m. ABC

Pass the time between the opening of the presents and the stuffing of the face with an “NFL Football” matchup between the Vikings and the Saints. 1:30 p.m. Fox

The fa la la la la, la la la la stops here in the series finale of “The Christmas Caroler Challenge.” Dean Cain and Laura McKenzie host. 8 p.m. The CW

A woman finds romance with the new owner of her parents’ chocolate shop in the TV movie “My Sweet Holiday.” With Malone Thomas. 8 p.m. Lifetime

The nuns of Nonnatus House assemble for an all-new edition of the annual “Call the Midwife Holiday Special.” 9 p.m. KOCE

“GMA’s” Lara Spencer visits an Indiana town named after St. Nick in the ho-ho-home-renovation special “Surprising Santa Claus.” 9 p.m. HGTV

SATURDAY

It’s in her genes: A French woman (writer-director-star Maïwenn) explores her Algerian heritage in the semi-autobiographical 2020 drama “DNA.” Anytime, Netflix

Miss Frizzle (voice of Kate McKinnon) and her young charges have a New Year’s Eve misadventure in the animated tale “The Magic School Bus Rides Again: In the Zone.” Anytime, Netflix

We’ll always have “Casablanca.” Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman star in this unrivaled 1942 romantic thriller set in Morocco during WWII. 5 p.m. TCM

