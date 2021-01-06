Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Hollywood hails Stacey Abrams, LaTosha Brown as Democrats poised to take Georgia

LaTosha Brown, right, laughing with Mable Spears-Starks
Black Voters Matter co-founder LaTosha Brown, right, earned praise from entertainment luminaries as Democrats pulled ahead in the Georgia Senate races.
(Rogelio V. Solis / Associated Press)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Once again, Georgia appears to have pulled through for the Democratic Party — and once again, Hollywood is bowing down to the voting-rights activists who helped flip the historically red state blue.

Pedro Pascal, Kerry Washington, Daniel Dae Kim, Billy Eichner, Audra McDonald and other entertainment luminaries are singing the praises of Fair Fight Action founder Stacey Abrams and Black Voters Matter cofounder LaTosha Brown as Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock made major strides in Tuesday’s Georgia Senate runoff elections.

Warnock was declared the winner over Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler, and Wednesday morning, Ossoff was poised for a similar victory over Republican David Perdue.

“I’m pretty sure my birthing days are behind me and that ship has sailed BUT if it weren’t I would name my next child Stacey Yvette LeTosha Abrams Brown McDonald,” Broadway star McDonald tweeted Tuesday night. “And you couldn’t tell that child s—.”

“What @staceyabrams and @MsLatoshaBrown and so very many other Black women organizers across the country have helped bring about in a time where our storied institutions were failing is remarkable,” wrote “1619 Project” mastermind Nikole Hannah-Jones. “Remarkable.”

In light of former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Abrams also playing a major role in President-elect Joe Biden’s win over President Trump, “The Daily Show” jokingly tweeted, "@staceyabrams what do you know about vaccine distribution.” And “Princess and the Frog” actress Anika Noni Rose shared a meme of Abrams saying, “Tell Donald. I want him to know it was me,” in reference to the late Diana Rigg’s iconic takedown of evil queen Cersei Lannister in “Game of Thrones.”

Of course, many also congratulated Warnock and Ossoff as they pulled ahead of their Republican opponents.

“A Black Man. An ALPHA Man. A Morehouse Man,” Atlanta-based producer Will Packer tweeted in salute to Warnock, who graduated from Morehouse College. “A Man of God. From GEORGIA. Yeah THAT Georgia. This one HITS DIFFERENT. We Did it. We really did. Congratulations my brother @ReverendWarnock.”

“My dear @ossoff I couldn’t be happier and more proud,” wrote “Frozen” star Josh Gad. “Thank you for creating a world in which every Jewish mother, including my own, now turns to their son/daughter and says, ‘Why can’t you be more like Jon Ossoff?’”

See more reactions to the ongoing Georgia election below.

Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

