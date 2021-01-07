Karlie Kloss’ ‘I’ve tried’ with her Kushner-Trump in-laws doesn’t go over so well

Karlie Kloss probably didn’t anticipate the reaction to the two words she typed as a Twitter response Wednesday amid the attack on the U.S. Capitol: “I’ve tried.”

That’s how the supermodel and “Project Runway” host replied when a Twitter user suggested she try to make her in-laws in the Kushner and Trump families accept the election results.

Kloss is married to Josh Kushner, brother of Jared Kushner, who is married to Ivanka Trump, who is ... you get the idea. POTUS is not far away. Close enough to pardon her father-in-law. And her fans and detractors had many thoughts about that.

Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic. Refusing to do so and inciting violence is anti-American. — Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) January 7, 2021

Advertisement

“Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic. Refusing to do so and inciting violence is anti-American,” Kloss tweeted Wednesday afternoon. After Twitter user @overdressjen, whose account is now private, told her “tell your sister in law and brother law,” the model wrote back, “I’ve tried.”

Responses to those two tweets broke down into essentially four camps: Those who supported Kloss as “her own person” no matter what, those who empathized with having family members whose politics are different, those who urged her and her husband to cut ties with the Trump-Kushner folks and those who condemned her in general for choosing to marry into the family in October 2018.

“Y’all don’t bring up her relation to the K*shners. She’s her own person and has her OWN views!!!! You stand up for what’s right, sunshine,” said one Twitter user whose bio indicates she’s a big fan of Kloss and Taylor Swift. Score one for Camp No. 1.

Advertisement

“I love you so much! And you dont need to explain yourself or anything, those who are with you know exactly who you are and what you stand up for,” said user @kklossies.

Added user @KarenHeathAlle2, “Thank you for trying. And thank you for your program for girls & coding. You are a good person. Maybe one day they will learn to be more like you.”

I’ve tried — Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) January 7, 2021

From Camp No. 2, we saw tweets like this one from user @liftmeupletmego: “Everyone here with their entirely immaculately progressive families and friends are just wonderful.”

Advertisement

“i’m so happy you are talking about it and i’m pretty sure you aren’t the only person in the world who has a family with different political views and you shouldn’t be judged because of it,” said @marjoriesoty. “i’m proud of you karlie, always!”

Camp No. 3 wanted action from Kloss — or not.

“Seriously y’all, my own mother-in-law is texting me as I type telling me that I would understand everything better if I just watched Newsmax. Karlie can’t change her in-laws. But don’t throw them a lifeline, Karlie,” wrote user @wilmajsdaughter.

“Don’t waste your time,” tweeted @blueingreenemo. “Trump family slime will never wash off your reputation.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Camp No. 4 was very ... direct.

“No. You aligned with everything Trump by failing to condemn the corruption & hate that came out of this administration,” said Twitter user @schnoodlecat. “You’re complicit & want people to believe what can’t be proven. Many others put their integrity out there against this admin. You have zero integrity.”

“I hope you are banned from the Met Gala and the fashion industry forever. You’re as complicit as @IvankaTrump,” said yet another user — who has only two followers.

Advertisement

Writer and actress Tavi Gevinson went especially hard in her takedown of Kloss’ logic.

“What @karliekloss means to say is: ‘I have no real interest in using my political power so much as maintaining a watery “feminist” liberal brand while protecting my ties to the Trumps and Kushners and vaguely claiming I’ve “tried” to change their minds,’” Gevinson wrote Thursday in an Instagram Story.

all of this cause she said two words lmaooo celebrity worship is weird — ANNA DIOP SUPREMACY (@quirkysprite) January 7, 2021

And then there was a response that fell into none of the camps listed above.

Advertisement

“all of this cause she said two words lmaooo,” user @quirkysprite tweeted. “celebrity worship is weird.”

It’s hardly the first time Kloss has come under fire for marrying into the Kushner family. Around this time last year, she was called out by a “Project Runway” contestant who was trying to crack a joke during harsh criticism of his designs.