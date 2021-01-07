We need culture: 13 picks, from Bowie’s ‘Lazarus’ to a Billy Porter-directed show

A musical fable by David Bowie, a Philip Glass piano concerto and a salute to a legendary Broadway composer lead our weekly list of online concerts, streaming theater productions, virtual art exhibitions and other culture for your viewing consideration this weekend. Here’s our latest rundown, all times Pacific.

David Bowie’s “Lazarus”

David Bowie would have been 74 this Friday. You can mark that occasion, as well as the fifth anniversary of his death on Sunday, with a oneweekend-only streaming of a 2016 London performance of this musical with “Dexter’s” Michael C. Hall. “Lazarus” was built on classic Bowie tunes and inspired by the 1976 sci-fi film “The Man Who Fell to Earth,” in which Bowie starred. 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday. $21.50. dice.fm

“Piano Sonata by Philip Glass”

The Center for the Art of Performance at UCLA presents pianist and longtime Glass collaborator Maki Namekawa in a performance of the composer’s 2019 work filmed live in Linz, Austria. The program also includes works by Mozart, Berg and Ligeti. 3 p.m. Sunday. Free. online.cap.ucla.edu

“You I Like: A Musical Celebration of Jerry Herman”

Tony winners and special guests Bernadette Peters and David Hyde Pierce take part in a virtual opening night for this revue that salutes the legendary composer behind the Broadway shows “Mame,” “Hello, Dolly!” and “La Cage aux Folles.” Presented by Pasadena Playhouse. 5 p.m. Sunday; available on demand Jan. 11-Feb. 7. $29.99 (opening night only), $24.99. playhouselive.org

“International Dance: Los Angeles”

Part of the annual Dance Camera West Film Festival, this three-night showcase co-presented by L.A.’s Théâtre Raymond Kabbaz includes virtual screenings of dance documentaries from around the world. 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Thursday and Friday programs, $10 each. Saturday program, free. theatreraymondkabbaz.com

“Ham: A Musical Memoir”

Musical theater veteran and former “Star Search” sensation Sam Harris takes the stage in this autobiographical solo show directed by “Pose” star Billy Porter. Available anytime. $8.99 a month, with a seven-day free trial available. broadwayhd.com

“Stars in the House”

The cast of the 1970s classic family drama “The Waltons,” including Richard Thomas and Michael Learned, reunites in a new installment of this online series hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley. 5 p.m. Thursday. Free; donations accepted, with proceeds going to support the Actors Fund. starsinthehouse.com and youtube.com

“The World Is My Home — The Life of Paul Robeson”

Writer-performer Stogie Kenyatta portrays the African American singer, actor and activist in this NAACP Award-winning solo show presented by Santa Monica Playhouse. 5 p.m. Saturday; available on-demand through Jan. 31. $20 per household. santamonicaplayhouse.com

“First Fridays at First!”

Organist Namhee Han, a fixture on the SoCal music scene who died in March, is remembered with a recital by fellow organist David York in a new installment of this monthly concert series normally held at the First Lutheran Church in Torrance. 12:15 p.m. Friday; available on-demand afterward. Free. youtube.com

“Question 27, Question 28”

As part of its virtual Oshogatsu Family Festival, Little Tokyo’s Japanese American National Museum streams an abridged-for-children version of playwright Chay Yew’s drama about the U.S. government’s incarceration of Japanese Americans during World War II. 2 p.m. Thursday. Free. RSVP required. janm.org

“24 in 24: Concertos From the Inside With RBP”

Violinist Rachel Barton Pine explores Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto in the debut installment of this live recital series. 1 p.m. Sunday. $20; series pass, $349.99. ourconcerts.live

“AHA Moment”

The Braid, the Santa Monica company formerly known as Jewish Women’s Theatre, launches its 13th season with this Zoom show featuring true-life tales of life-changing moments. 8 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. Sunday; also 7:30 p.m. Jan. 14 and 18. $10-$36; season subscription, $125. the-braid.org

Luminario Ballet

The L.A.-based company performs favorite repertoire in three programs presented as part of this weekend’s Assn. of Performing Arts Professionals-NYC performing-arts showcase. Available anytime. Free. luminarioballet.org

South Bay Chamber Music Society

The Los Angeles Wind Sextet performs pieces by Mozart, Beethoven and Gernot Wolfgang. 3 p.m. Sunday; available on-demand afterward. Free. sbcms.net

Our recurring coronavirus-era viewing recommendations are indexed in the same place where arts event listings (sigh) used to post.

