What’s playing at the drive-in: ‘Shadow in the Cloud,’ ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ and more
Craving a flick on the big screen? Here’s our latest rundown of new and classic movies playing at drive-ins, pop-ups or rooftops near you. We’ll update as new titles and showtimes are added.
Arena Cinelounge Drive-in
Parking lot, 1625 N. Las Palmas Ave., Hollywood
$20-$50 per car; advance purchase required. arenascreen.com
“Promising Young Woman,” 5:20 p.m. Jan. 8, 5:30 and 8 p.m. Jan. 9-10, 6 and 8 p.m. Jan. 11-14
“Redemption Day,” 8:20 p.m. Jan. 8
Drive-in at the Roadium
The Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance
$25, $30 per car; tickets also available on-site. eventbrite.com
“Happy Feet,” 6 p.m. Jan. 8
“Honey, I Shrunk the Kids,” 6 p.m. Jan. 15
“Uncle Buck,” 6 p.m. Jan. 29
“Lady and the Tramp,” 7 p.m. Feb. 5
“The Notebook,” 7 p.m. Feb. 12
“The Parent Trap” (1998), 7 p.m. Feb. 19
“Ghost,” 7 p.m. Feb. 26
Hollywood Roosevelt Drive-in Theatre
Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood
$45-$75; advance purchase required. eventbrite.com
“Pretty in Pink,” 5:30 p.m. Jan. 10
“Sixteen Candles,” 8:30 p.m. Jan. 10
“Pitch Perfect,” 5:30 p.m. Jan. 17
“Rent,” 8:30 p.m. Jan. 17
“Mean Girls,” 5:30 p.m. Jan. 24
“Clueless,” 8:30 p.m. Jan. 24
“The Hunger Games,” 5:30 p.m. Jan. 30
“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” 8:30 p.m. Jan. 30
“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1,” 5:30 p.m. Jan. 31
“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2,” 8:30 p.m. Jan. 31
Legion Drive-in
The Hollywood Legion Theater at Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood
$65-$80; advance tickets required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com
“Wonder Woman 1984,” 7 p.m. Jan. 9-11
Mission Tiki Drive-in Theatre
10798 Ramona Ave., Montclair
$10; ages 5-9, $1; younger than 5, free. missiontiki.com
“The Croods: A New Age,” 6:30 p.m. Jan. 8-11
“Monster Hunter,” 8:15 p.m. Jan. 8-11
“News of the World,” 7:30 p.m. Jan. 8-11
“Promising Young Woman,” 6:30 p.m. Jan. 8-11
“Shadow in the Cloud,” 8:05 p.m. Jan. 8-11
“Wonder Woman 1984,” 7:30 p.m. Jan. 8-11
Paramount Drive-in Theatres
7770 Rosecrans Ave., Paramount
$10; ages 5-8, $4; younger than 5, free. paramountdrivein.com
“The Croods: A New Age,” 7:30 p.m. Jan. 10 and 12
“Fatale,” 7:30 p.m. Jan. 10 and 12
“Wonder Woman 1984,” 7 p.m. Jan. 9, 7:15 p.m. Jan. 9, 7 p.m. Jan. 11 and 13-14
Regency Theatres’ the Plant Drive-in
7876 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys
$30 per car; regencymovies.com
“Wonder Woman 1984,” 7:30 p.m. Jan. 8-14
Rooftop Cinema Club Presents the Drive-in
Santa Monica Airport, 3233 Donald Douglas Loop S., Santa Monica
$30-$45; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com
“Cars,” 5:30 p.m. Jan. 12
“Bridesmaids,” 8:30 p.m. Jan. 12
“Missing Link,” 5:30 p.m. Jan. 13
“Back to the Future,” 8 p.m. Jan. 13
“Toy Story 4,” 5:30 p.m. Jan. 14
“Poetic Justice,” 8:15 p.m. Jan. 14
“Monsters Inc.,” 5:30 p.m. Jan. 15
“The Lion King” (1994), 5:30 p.m. Jan. 17
“Sunset Boulevard,” 8 p.m. Jan. 17
“L.A. Confidential,” 10:45 p.m. Jan. 17
“Tangled,” 5:30 p.m. Jan. 20
“E.T. The Extraterrestrial,” 8:15 p.m. Jan. 20
“Love Jones,” 11:15 p.m. Jan. 20
“Kung Fu Panda,” 5:30 p.m. Jan. 21
“Jurassic Park,” 8 p.m. Jan. 21
“Raiders of the Lost Ark,” 11 p.m. Jan. 21
Rubidoux Drive-in
3770 Opal St., Riverside
$10; ages 5-9, $1; younger than 5, free. rubidouxswapmeet.com
“The Croods: A New Age,” 6 p.m. Jan. 8-14
“Monster Hunter,” 7:55 p.m. Jan. 8-14
“Promising Young Woman,” 7:45 p.m. Jan. 8-14
“Shadow in the Cloud,” 6 p.m. Jan. 8-14
“Wonder Woman 1984,” 6 p.m. Jan. 8-14
Van Buren Drive-in Theatre
3035 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside
$10; ages 5-9, $1; younger than 5, free. vanburendriveintheatre.com
“The Croods: A New Age,” 6:15 p.m. Jan. 8-11
“Monster Hunter,” 8:15 p.m. Jan. 8-11
“Promising Young Woman,” 8 p.m. Jan. 8-11
“Shadow in the Cloud,” 6:15 p.m. Jan. 8-11
“Wonder Woman 1984,” 6:15 p.m. Jan. 8-11
Vineland Drive-in Theatre
443 N. Vineland Ave., Industry
$4, $10; younger than 5, free. vinelanddriveintheater.com
“Monster Hunter,” 5:10 and 7:45 p.m. Jan. 8, 6:45 p.m. Jan. 9-10, 5:10 and 7:45 p.m. Jan. 11-13
“One Night in Miami ...” 5:10 and 7:45 p.m. Jan. 8, 6:45 p.m. Jan. 9-10, 5:10 and 7:45 p.m. Jan. 11, 5:15 and 7:45 p.m. Jan. 12, 5:15 and 7:45 p.m. Jan. 13
“Pineapple Express,” 7:45 p.m. Jan. 8, 6:45 p.m. Jan. 10, 7:45 p.m. Jan. 11, 5:10 p.m. Jan. 12, 7:45 p.m. Jan. 13
“Pinocchio” (2020), 5:15 p.m. Jan. 8, 5:15 p.m. Jan. 11, 7:45 p.m. Jan. 12, 5:10 p.m. Jan. 13
“Shadow in the Cloud,” 7:45 p.m. Jan. 8, 6:45 p.m. Jan. 9-10, 7:45 p.m. Jan. 11, 5:10 p.m. Jan. 12, 7:45 p.m. Jan. 13
“Step Brothers,” 5:10 p.m. Jan. 8, 6:45 p.m. Jan. 9, 5:10 Jan. 11, 7:45 p.m. Jan. 12, 5:10 p.m. Jan. 13
