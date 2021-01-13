All the dates for 2021’s trippy awards show season
Trying to keep up with the changing awards season dates, due to COVID-19 delays? We have you covered.
Here’s a guide to keep track of Hollywood’s biggest nights in 2021.
January 2021
Jan. 11: Gotham Awards
Jan. 18: Critics’ Choice Awards TV nominations announced
Jan. 26: National Board of Review Awards
Jan. 26: Independent Spirit Awards nominations announced
February 2021
Feb. 1: Oscars preliminary voting begins
Feb. 3: Golden Globes nominees announced
Feb. 3: Writers Guild of America TV nominations announced
Feb. 4 : Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations announced
Feb. 8: Critics’ Choice Awards film nominations announced
Feb. 9: Oscars shortlists announced
Feb.12: Writers Guild of America Awards film screenplay nominations announced
Feb. 25: Art Directors Guild nominations announced
Feb. 26: American Film Institute Awards celebration
Feb. 26: Producers Guild of America TV nominations announced
Feb. 28: Golden Globe Awards
March 2021
March 3: Annie Award nominations announced
March 4: Costume Designers Guild Awards nominations announced
March 7: Critics’ Choice Awards
March 8: Directors Guild of America TV nominations announced
March 9: BAFTA nominations announced
March 9: Directors Guild of America nominations announced
March 10: Oscar nominations voting ends
March 14: Grammy Awards
March 15: Oscar nominations announced
March 21: Writers Guild of America Awards
March 24: Producers Guild of America Awards
April 2021
April 3: Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards
April 4: Screen Actors Guild Awards
April 10: Art Directors Guild Awards
April 10: Directors Guild of America Awards
April 11: BAFTAs
April 13: Costume Designers Guild Awards
April 15: Oscars final voting begins
April 16: Annie Awards
April 20: Oscars final voting ends
April 24: Independent Spirit Awards
April 25: Oscars
